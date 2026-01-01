Menu
Marjorie Rambeau

Marjorie Rambeau

Date of Birth
15 July 1889
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
6 June 1970
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Man of a Thousand Faces 7.1
Man of a Thousand Faces (1957)
The Walls of Jericho 6.9
The Walls of Jericho (1948)
Tobacco Road 6.4
Tobacco Road (1941)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Man of a Thousand Faces 7.1
Man of a Thousand Faces Man of a Thousand Faces
Drama, Biography 1957, USA
The Walls of Jericho 6.9
The Walls of Jericho The Walls of Jericho
Drama 1948, USA
Tobacco Road 6.4
Tobacco Road Tobacco Road
Comedy, Drama 1941, USA
