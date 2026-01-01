Menu
Marjorie Rambeau
Marjorie Rambeau
Marjorie Rambeau
Date of Birth
15 July 1889
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
6 June 1970
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Man of a Thousand Faces
(1957)
6.9
The Walls of Jericho
(1948)
6.4
Tobacco Road
(1941)
Filmography
3
7.1
Man of a Thousand Faces
Drama, Biography
1957, USA
6.9
The Walls of Jericho
Drama
1948, USA
6.4
Tobacco Road
Comedy, Drama
1941, USA
