The Great Dictator - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Great Dictator. Trailer

The Great Dictator. Trailer

Publication date: 29 November 2016
The Great Dictator – Dictator Adenoid Hynkel tries to expand his empire while a poor Jewish barber tries to avoid persecution from Hynkel's regime.
8.4 The Great Dictator
The Great Dictator Drama, War, Comedy, 1940, USA
