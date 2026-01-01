The story—in which an American heiress on holiday in South America falls in love with an Argentine horse breeder against the wishes of their families—takes a backseat to the spectacular location shooting and parade of extravagant musical numbers, which include the larger-than-life Carmen Miranda singing the hit “South American Way” and a showstopping dance routine by the always amazing Nicholas Brothers.
Down Argentine Way, Sous le ciel d'Argentine, Argentijnse nachten, Serenata argentina, Argentijnsche nachten, Argentinische Nächte, Arjantina, Caramba, Dansa, señorita!, Galopp ins Glück, Hallo Argentina, Hallo Argentina!, Notti argentine, Serenata tropical, Sinfonia dos Trópicos, Sti magemeni Argentini, Tanssi, senorita, The South American Way, Στη μαγεμένη Αργεντινή, Даже по-аргентински, По аржентински, 遥かなるアルゼンチン