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Poster of Down Argentine Way
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Down Argentine Way
6.4

Down Argentine Way

, 1940
Down Argentine Way
USA / Comedy, Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of Down Argentine Way
6.4

Synopsis

The story—in which an American heiress on holiday in South America falls in love with an Argentine horse breeder against the wishes of their families—takes a backseat to the spectacular location shooting and parade of extravagant musical numbers, which include the larger-than-life Carmen Miranda singing the hit “South American Way” and a showstopping dance routine by the always amazing Nicholas Brothers.

Cast

Don Ameche
Don Ameche
Betty Grable
Betty Grable
Carmen Miranda
Charlotte Greenwood
J. Carrol Naish
Henry Stephenson
Director Irving Cummings
Writer Ralph Spence, Rian James, Karl Tunberg, Darrell Ware
Composer Cyril J. Mockridge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 11 October 1940
Release date
11 October 1940 USA NR
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Down Argentine Way, Sous le ciel d'Argentine, Argentijnse nachten, Serenata argentina, Argentijnsche nachten, Argentinische Nächte, Arjantina, Caramba, Dansa, señorita!, Galopp ins Glück, Hallo Argentina, Hallo Argentina!, Notti argentine, Serenata tropical, Sinfonia dos Trópicos, Sti magemeni Argentini, Tanssi, senorita, The South American Way, Στη μαγεμένη Αργεντινή, Даже по-аргентински, По аржентински, 遥かなるアルゼンチン

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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