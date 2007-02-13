Riparo - Anis tra di noi
18+
Country
France / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
13 February 2007
Release date
|29 October 2008
|France
|
|
|13 February 2007
|Germany
|
|
|11 January 2008
|Spain
|
|
|24 March 2007
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$160,453
Production
Intelfilm, Adesif Productions, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Riparo, Abrigo, Oltalom, Przytul mnie, Riparo - Anis tra di noi, Riparo - Zuhause, Shelter, Shelter Me, あたたかな場所