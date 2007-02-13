Menu
Poster of Riparo - Anis tra di noi
Poster of Riparo - Anis tra di noi
5.8 IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Riparo - Anis tra di noi

Riparo - Anis tra di noi

Riparo - Anis tra di noi 18+
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 13 February 2007
Release date
29 October 2008 France
13 February 2007 Germany
11 January 2008 Spain
24 March 2007 USA
Worldwide Gross $160,453
Production Intelfilm, Adesif Productions, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Riparo, Abrigo, Oltalom, Przytul mnie, Riparo - Anis tra di noi, Riparo - Zuhause, Shelter, Shelter Me, あたたかな場所
Director
Marco Simon Puccioni
Cast
Antonia Liskova
Mounir Ouadi
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
