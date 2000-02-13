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Poster of Water Drops on Burning Rocks
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Water Drops on Burning Rocks
6.3

Water Drops on Burning Rocks

, 2000
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Water Drops on Burning Rocks
6.3

Cast

Bernard Giraudeau
Bernard Giraudeau
Léopold
Anna Thomson
Léopold's ex-lover
Ludivine Sagnier
Ludivine Sagnier
Franz's ex-fiancée
Malik Zidi
Malik Zidi
Franz
Director Francois Ozon
Writer Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Francois Ozon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 1 June 2000
World premiere 13 February 2000
Release date
22 September 2002 Canada
15 March 2000 France
Production Fidélité Productions, Les Films Alain Sarde, Euro Space
Also known as
Gouttes d'eau sur pierres brûlantes, Water Drops on Burning Rocks, Gotas que caen sobre rocas calientes, Dråber på hede sten, Gocce d'acqua su pietre roventi, Gotas d'Água em Pedras Escaldantes, Gotas de Água Sobre Pedras Escaldantes, Gotas de agua sobre piedras ardientes, Gotas de agua sobre piedras calientes, Hladne kaplje na vroce kamne, Kapky deště na rozpálených kamenech, Kızgın Taşlara Düşen Su Damlaları, Krople wody na rozpalonych kamieniach, Picaturi de apa pe pietre incinse, Tropfen auf heiße Steine, Vanndråper på brennende sten, Vattendroppar på brännande stenar, Veepiisad kuumadel kividel, Vízcseppek a forró kövön, Капли дождя на раскаленных скалах, Капчици вода върху горещи камъни, Краплі дощу на розпечених скелях, 乾柴烈火, 干柴烈火, 焼け石に水, 워터 드랍스 온 버닝 락, Vanndråper på brennende stein

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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