ProductionIcon Entertainment International, Kintop Pictures, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
The Million Dollar Hotel, El hotel del millón de dólares, Million Dollar Hotel, Hotel od milijun dolara, Hotel od milion dolara, Hotel za milijon dolarjev, Khách Sạn Triệu Đô, L'hôtel d'un million de dollars, Milijono vertas viešbutis, Miljoonan dollarin hotelli, Millió dolláros hotel, O Hotel, O Hotel de Um Milhão de Dólares, Sırlar oteli, The Billion Dollar Hotel, Готель 'Мільйон доларів', Отель 'Миллион долларов', Хотел за милион долара, ミリオンダラー・ホテル, 地痞酒店謀殺案, 百萬大飯店, Viešbutis, vertas milijono, 밀리언 달러 호텔, 百万大饭店, 百万美元大酒店, 百万美元旅馆, 地痞酒店谋杀案
Film rating
6.0
Rate11 votes
5.7IMDb
Quotes
Tom TomThe heart is a sleeping beauty and love the only kiss it can't resist. Even if its eyes lay open wide, there is a heart that sleeps inside. And it's to there you must be hastening. For all hearts dream, they dream only of awakening.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.