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Poster of The millon dollar hotel
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The millon dollar hotel
6.0

The millon dollar hotel

, 2000
The millon dollar hotel
Germany / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The millon dollar hotel
6.0

Cast

Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Skinner
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
Eloise
Jeremy Davies
Jeremy Davies
Tom Tom
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
Geronimo
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare
Dixie
Amanda Plummer
Amanda Plummer
Vivien
Gloria Stuart
Gloria Stuart
Jessica
Tom Bower
Tom Bower
Hector
Donal Logue
Donal Logue
Charley Best
Bud Cort
Shorty
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Bono, Nicholas Klein
Composer Brian Eno, Jon Hassell, Daniel Lanois
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 10 February 2000
World premiere 9 February 2000
Release date
28 September 2000 Czechia 12+
9 February 2000 Germany 12
31 March 2000 Italy
28 April 2001 Japan
31 May 2002 South Korea 15
28 April 2000 Spain 18
2 February 2001 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $105,983
Production Icon Entertainment International, Kintop Pictures, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
The Million Dollar Hotel, El hotel del millón de dólares, Million Dollar Hotel, Hotel od milijun dolara, Hotel od milion dolara, Hotel za milijon dolarjev, Khách Sạn Triệu Đô, L'hôtel d'un million de dollars, Milijono vertas viešbutis, Miljoonan dollarin hotelli, Millió dolláros hotel, O Hotel, O Hotel de Um Milhão de Dólares, Sırlar oteli, The Billion Dollar Hotel, Готель 'Мільйон доларів', Отель 'Миллион долларов', Хотел за милион долара, ミリオンダラー・ホテル, 地痞酒店謀殺案, 百萬大飯店, Viešbutis, vertas milijono, 밀리언 달러 호텔, 百万大饭店, 百万美元大酒店, 百万美元旅馆, 地痞酒店谋杀案

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Tom Tom The heart is a sleeping beauty and love the only kiss it can't resist. Even if its eyes lay open wide, there is a heart that sleeps inside. And it's to there you must be hastening. For all hearts dream, they dream only of awakening.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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