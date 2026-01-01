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Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal
Date of Birth
19 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Futurama
(1999)
8.3
Sons of Anarchy
(2008)
8.2
One Piece
(2023)
Filmography
4.7
Carousel
Carousel
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
4
Trust
Trust
Thriller
2025, USA
8.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
7
Rebel
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2021, USA
7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
3.2
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Bleed for This
Bleed for This
Drama, Biography, Sport
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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