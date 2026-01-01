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Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal Katey Sagal
Kinoafisha Persons Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal

Date of Birth
19 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Futurama 8.8
Futurama (1999)
Sons of Anarchy 8.3
Sons of Anarchy (2008)
One Piece 8.2
One Piece (2023)

Filmography

4.7
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Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Trust 4
Trust Trust
Thriller 2025, USA
One Piece 8.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Rebel 7
Rebel
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, USA
Dead to Me 7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
The Conners 5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Dirty Dancing 3.2
Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Bleed for This 7.2
Bleed for This Bleed for This
Drama, Biography, Sport 2016, USA
Watch trailer
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