Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek
Date of Birth
10 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda
(2024)
7.3
The Fury
(2016)
7.2
Owners
(2019)
Filmography
Linda and Marek are faced with the decision of whether to keep the unborn child, who has a high probability of being born with Down syndrome and a vision of a "poor" life, or to abort it through medical intervention.
Tanec s medvedem
Drama
2026, Czechia
The Cursed Warrior
Bojovník
Action
2026, Czechia
7.1
Stvury
Stvury
Crime
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.3
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda
Animation, Comedy, Family
2024, Czechia
Watch trailer
6.8
Lítá v tom
Lítá v tom
Comedy
2023, Czechia
5.8
Grand Prix
Grand Prix
Comedy, Drama
2022, Czechia / Slovakia
5.2
3Grapes
3Bobule
Comedy
2020, Czechia
7.3
Owners
Vlastníci
Comedy, Drama
2019, Czechia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree