Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek Krystof Hádek
Kinoafisha Persons Krystof Hádek

Krystof Hádek

Krystof Hádek

Date of Birth
10 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda 8.3
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda (2024)
The Fury 7.3
The Fury (2016)
Owners 7.2
Owners (2019)

Filmography

Linda and Marek are faced with the decision of whether to keep the unborn child, who has a high probability of being born with Down syndrome and a vision of a "poor" life, or to abort it through medical intervention.
Linda and Marek are faced with the decision of whether to keep the unborn child, who has a high probability of being born with Down syndrome and a vision of a "poor" life, or to abort it through medical intervention. Tanec s medvedem
Drama 2026, Czechia
The Cursed Warrior
The Cursed Warrior Bojovník
Action 2026, Czechia
Stvury 7.1
Stvury Stvury
Crime 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda 8.3
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda
Animation, Comedy, Family 2024, Czechia
Watch trailer
Lítá v tom 6.8
Lítá v tom Lítá v tom
Comedy 2023, Czechia
Grand Prix 5.8
Grand Prix Grand Prix
Comedy, Drama 2022, Czechia / Slovakia
3Grapes 5.2
3Grapes 3Bobule
Comedy 2020, Czechia
Owners 7.3
Owners Vlastníci
Comedy, Drama 2019, Czechia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more