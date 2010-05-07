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Poster of One Life, Maybe Two
6.6
Kinoafisha Films One Life, Maybe Two
6.6

One Life, Maybe Two

, 2010
Due vite per caso
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of One Life, Maybe Two
6.6

Cast

Lorenzo Balducci
Matteo Carli
Ivan Franek
Ivan Franek
Ivan Janacek
Isabella Ragonese
Isabella Ragonese
Sonia
Sarah Felberbaum
Sarah Felberbaum
Letizia
Teco Celio
Teco Celio
Pietro Carli
Monica Scattini
Ilaria Carli
Rocco Papaleo
Rocco Papaleo
Bertano
Riccardo Cicogna
Riccardo Cicogna
Sandro Corvino
Niccolò Senni
Niccolò Senni
Heinrich
Ivano De Matteo
Ivano De Matteo
Capranica
Director Alessandro Aronadio
Writer Alessandro Aronadio, Marco Bosonetto
Composer Santi Pulvirenti, Louis Siciliano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 7 May 2010
Release date
7 May 2010 Italy
Production A Movie Productions, Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali (MiBAC), Regione Lazio
Also known as
Due vite per caso, One Life, Maybe Two, Aspettando Godard, Deux Vies Par Hasard, Due vite x caso, Uma Vida, Talvez Duas, Życie albo dwa

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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