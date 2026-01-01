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Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman
Date of Birth
26 August 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Pride and Prejudice
(1995)
8.1
Orphan Black
(2013)
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
Filmography
6.6
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
Animation, Comedy, Family
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
7.2
Better Man
Better Man
Biography, Music
2024, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
7.2
Burn Burn Burn
Burn Burn Burn
Comedy, Drama
2015, Great Britain
8.1
Orphan Black
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Canada
8.1
Gavin and Stacey
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2007, Great Britain
8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime
2006, Great Britain
7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
Drama, Crime, Detective
2004, Great Britain
6.7
Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairy Tale
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2002, USA
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