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Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman Alison Steadman
Kinoafisha Persons Alison Steadman

Alison Steadman

Alison Steadman

Date of Birth
26 August 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black (2013)
Lewis 8.1
Lewis (2006)

Filmography

Stitch Head 6.6
Stitch Head Stitch Head
Animation, Comedy, Family 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Better Man 7.2
Better Man Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Burn Burn Burn 7.2
Burn Burn Burn Burn Burn Burn
Comedy, Drama 2015, Great Britain
Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, Canada
Gavin and Stacey 8.1
Gavin and Stacey
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2007, Great Britain
Lewis 8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime 2006, Great Britain
Agatha Christie's Marple 7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
Drama, Crime, Detective 2004, Great Britain
Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairy Tale 6.7
Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairy Tale
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2002, USA
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