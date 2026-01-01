Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Three Little Words
Poster of Three Little Words
Poster of Three Little Words
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Three Little Words

Three Little Words

Three Little Words 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The story of the successful Tin Pan Alley songwriting team of Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby is told loosely and lightheartedly.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 12 July 1950
Release date
1 September 1951 France
12 October 1951 Germany
12 July 1950 USA
Budget $1,470,000
Production Loew's
Also known as
Three Little Words, Tres palabritas, Drei kleine Worte, Tre små ord, Três Palavrinhas, Trois petits mots, Drie eeuwige woordjes, Dudaktan Dudağa, Dyo bohem kai dyo koritsia, Három kis szó, Kolme pientä sanaa, Tre piccole parole, Trzy krótkie słowa, Три маленьких слова, Три малки думи, 土曜は貴方に
Director
Richard Thorp
Cast
Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
Red Skelton
Vera-Ellen
Arlene Dahl
Keenan Wynn
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Three Little Words
Royal Wedding 6.7
Royal Wedding (1951)
Flying Down to Rio 6.6
Flying Down to Rio (1933)
You Were Never Lovelier 7.2
You Were Never Lovelier (1942)
Roberta 7.0
Roberta (1935)
Yolanda and the Thief 5.9
Yolanda and the Thief (1954)
The Toast of New Orleans 6.4
The Toast of New Orleans (1950)
The Barkleys of Broadway 7.0
The Barkleys of Broadway (1949)
Blue Skies 6.4
Blue Skies (1946)
A Damsel in Distress 6.8
A Damsel in Distress (1937)
A Date with Judy 6.6
A Date with Judy (1948)
My Dear Secretary 5.7
My Dear Secretary (1948)
You'll Never Get Rich 6.8
You'll Never Get Rich (1941)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Bert Kalmar Hey, wait a minute. You're not walking out on me, are you?
Jessie Brown Not yet.
Bert Kalmar What'd you open the door for?
Jessie Brown Because I'm a nice girl, Mr. Kalmar. And a nice girl always leaves the door open.
Listen to the
soundtrack Three Little Words
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more