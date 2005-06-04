Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2005

Date 4 June 2005
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Napoleon Dynamite 6.6
Napoleon Dynamite
Winner
All nominees
Spider-Man 2 8.2
Spider-Man 2
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Ray 7.6
Ray
The Incredibles 7.9
The Incredibles
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
The Day After Tomorrow 7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
For the destruction of Los Angeles.
Winner
Team America: World Police 6.4
Team America: World Police
For the desert terrorist assault.
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
For the Beverly Hills plane crash.
The Bourne Supremacy 7.4
The Bourne Supremacy
For the Moscow car chase.
Spider-Man 2 8.2
Spider-Man 2
For the subway battle.
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Meet the Fockers 6.7
Meet the Fockers
Dustin Hoffman
Winner
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story 5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Hitch 7.1
Hitch
Shrek 2 8.0
Shrek 2
Antonio Banderas
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls
Lindsay Lohan
Winner
Million Dollar Baby 7.9
Million Dollar Baby
Hilary Swank
Garden State 7.9
Garden State
Natalie Portman
The Notebook 8.1
The Notebook
Rachel McAdams
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman, Daryl Hannah
Winner
Troy 7.9
Troy
, Eric Bana
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
For the battle of the news teams.
Troy 7.9
Troy
, Eric Bana
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Ziyi Zhang For Zhang Ziyi vs. The Emperor's guards.
MTV Movie Award / Best Frightened Performance
Hide and Seek 6.4
Hide and Seek
Dakota Fanning
Winner
Saw 7.5
Saw
Cary Elwes
Cursed 6.1
Cursed
Mýa
Seed of Chucky 5.3
Seed of Chucky
Jennifer Tilly
The Grudge 6.6
The Grudge
Sarah Michelle Gellar
MTV Movie Award / Best Hero
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman
Winner
Constantine 7.9
Constantine
Keanu Reeves
Spider-Man 2 8.2
Spider-Man 2
Tobey Maguire
Van Helsing 7.0
Van Helsing
The Bourne Supremacy 7.4
The Bourne Supremacy
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
The Notebook 8.1
The Notebook
, Rachel McAdams
Winner
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow 6.3
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Jude Law,
The Girl Next Door 7.0
The Girl Next Door
Elisha Cuthbert, Emile Hirsch
Elektra 5.3
Elektra
Jennifer Garner, Natassia Malthe
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow 6.3
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Jude Law,
Garden State 7.9
Garden State
Natalie Portman, Zach Braff
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Leonardo DiCaprio
Winner
Troy 7.9
Troy
Ray 7.6
Ray
Jamie Foxx
The Bourne Supremacy 7.4
The Bourne Supremacy
Hitch 7.1
Hitch
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Performance
Napoleon Dynamite 6.6
Napoleon Dynamite
Jon Heder For "Election Dance".
Winner
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle 5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn For "Hold On".
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Fred Armisen, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd For "Afternoon Delight".
13 Going on 30 6.3
13 Going on 30
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls
Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried
Winner
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls
Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried
Winner
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story 5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, Joel Moore, Stephen Root, Christine Taylor, Alan Tudyk, Chris Williams
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle 5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story 5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, Joel Moore, Stephen Root, Christine Taylor, Alan Tudyk, Chris Williams
The Incredibles 7.9
The Incredibles
Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle 5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn
The Incredibles 7.9
The Incredibles
Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd
MTV Movie Award / Best Video Game Based on a Movie
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Winner
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
The Incredibles: The Video Game The Incredibles
Van Helsing Van Helsing
Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man 2
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story 5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Winner
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams
Collateral 7.5
Collateral
Tom Cruise
Spider-Man 2 8.2
Spider-Man 2
Alfred Molina
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
A Series of Unfortunate Events Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Jim Carrey
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams
Winner
Coach Carter 7.3
Coach Carter
Ashanti
The Girl Next Door 7.0
The Girl Next Door
Elisha Cuthbert
The Day After Tomorrow 7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
Emmy Rossum
The Village 7.0
The Village
Bryce Dallas Howard
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male
Napoleon Dynamite 6.6
Napoleon Dynamite
Jon Heder
Winner
Garden State 7.9
Garden State
Zach Braff
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Freddie Highmore
Friday Night Lights 7.2
Friday Night Lights
Tim McGraw
Diary of a Mad Black Woman 5.9
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry
MTV Generation Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
The Breakfast Club 7.8
The Breakfast Club
Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, Paul Gleason
Winner
