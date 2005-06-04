Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2005
Site
USA
Date
4 June 2005
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
6.6
Napoleon Dynamite
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Spider-Man 2
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Watch trailer
7.6
Ray
7.9
The Incredibles
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
For the destruction of Los Angeles.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Team America: World Police
For the desert terrorist assault.
7.3
The Aviator
For the Beverly Hills plane crash.
7.4
The Bourne Supremacy
For the Moscow car chase.
8.2
Spider-Man 2
For the subway battle.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.7
Meet the Fockers
Dustin Hoffman
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell
5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
7.1
Hitch
8.0
Shrek 2
Antonio Banderas
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.2
Mean Girls
Lindsay Lohan
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Million Dollar Baby
Hilary Swank
Watch trailer
7.9
Garden State
Natalie Portman
8.1
The Notebook
Rachel McAdams
Watch trailer
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman, Daryl Hannah
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman, Daryl Hannah
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Troy
, Eric Bana
6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
For the battle of the news teams.
7.9
Troy
, Eric Bana
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Ziyi Zhang
For Zhang Ziyi vs. The Emperor's guards.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Frightened Performance
6.4
Hide and Seek
Dakota Fanning
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Saw
Cary Elwes
6.1
Cursed
Mýa
5.3
Seed of Chucky
Jennifer Tilly
6.6
The Grudge
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Hero
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Uma Thurman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Constantine
Keanu Reeves
8.2
Spider-Man 2
Tobey Maguire
7.0
Van Helsing
7.4
The Bourne Supremacy
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
8.1
The Notebook
, Rachel McAdams
Winner
Watch trailer
8.1
The Notebook
, Rachel McAdams
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.3
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Jude Law,
7.0
The Girl Next Door
Elisha Cuthbert, Emile Hirsch
5.3
Elektra
Jennifer Garner, Natassia Malthe
6.3
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Jude Law,
7.9
Garden State
Natalie Portman, Zach Braff
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
7.3
The Aviator
Leonardo DiCaprio
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Troy
7.6
Ray
Jamie Foxx
7.4
The Bourne Supremacy
7.1
Hitch
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Performance
6.6
Napoleon Dynamite
Jon Heder
For "Election Dance".
Winner
All nominees
5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn
For "Hold On".
6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Fred Armisen, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd
For "Afternoon Delight".
6.3
13 Going on 30
Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo
For "Thriller Dance".
6.3
13 Going on 30
Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo
For "Thriller Dance".
6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Fred Armisen, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd
For "Afternoon Delight".
5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn
For "Hold On".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
7.2
Mean Girls
Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried
Winner
7.2
Mean Girls
Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried
Winner
All nominees
5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, Joel Moore, Stephen Root, Christine Taylor, Alan Tudyk, Chris Williams
5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn
5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, Joel Moore, Stephen Root, Christine Taylor, Alan Tudyk, Chris Williams
7.9
The Incredibles
Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox
5.7
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
John Cho, Kal Penn
7.9
The Incredibles
Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox
6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd
6.6
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Video Game Based on a Movie
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Winner
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
The Incredibles: The Video Game
The Incredibles
Van Helsing
Van Helsing
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 2
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
5.6
DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams
7.5
Collateral
Tom Cruise
8.2
Spider-Man 2
Alfred Molina
6.9
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Jim Carrey
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female
7.2
Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Coach Carter
Ashanti
7.0
The Girl Next Door
Elisha Cuthbert
7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
Emmy Rossum
Watch trailer
7.0
The Village
Bryce Dallas Howard
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male
6.6
Napoleon Dynamite
Jon Heder
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Garden State
Zach Braff
7.6
Finding Neverland
Freddie Highmore
7.2
Friday Night Lights
Tim McGraw
5.9
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry
Show all nominees
MTV Generation Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
7.8
The Breakfast Club
Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, Paul Gleason
Winner
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Show all
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Show all
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree