Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2011

Site USA
Date 5 June 2011
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Winner
All nominees
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Inception 8.8
Inception
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
All nominees
The Fighter 7.8
The Fighter
Erica McDermott
MTV Movie Award / Best African film
Viva Riva! Viva Riva!
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakout Star
Kick-Ass
Winner
All nominees
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
The Social Network
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
True Grit
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
TRON: Legacy
Xavier Samuel
Xavier Samuel
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Jay Chou
The Green Hornet
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Easy A 7.3
Easy A
Winner
Easy A 7.3
Easy A
Winner
All nominees
Due Date 7.3
Due Date
Zach Galifianakis
Just Go with It 7.4
Just Go with It
No Strings Attached 6.9
No Strings Attached
Ashton Kutcher
Get Him to the Greek 6.9
Get Him to the Greek
Russell Brand
Just Go with It 7.4
Just Go with It
Get Him to the Greek 6.9
Get Him to the Greek
Russell Brand
No Strings Attached 6.9
No Strings Attached
Ashton Kutcher
Due Date 7.3
Due Date
Zach Galifianakis
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Kristen Stewart
Winner
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Kristen Stewart
Winner
All nominees
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Emma Watson
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman
Easy A 7.3
Easy A
Easy A 7.3
Easy A
Just Go with It 7.4
Just Go with It
Jennifer Aniston
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Emma Watson
Just Go with It 7.4
Just Go with It
Jennifer Aniston
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Pattinson, Xavier Samuel Edward vs. Riley and Victoria
Winner
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Pattinson, Xavier Samuel Edward vs. Riley and Victoria
Winner
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Arben Bajraktaraj, Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson, Rod Hunt Harry, Hermione and Ron vs. the Death Eaters
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Arben Bajraktaraj, Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson, Rod Hunt Harry, Hermione and Ron vs. the Death Eaters
Inception 8.8
Inception
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Arthur vs. the Projection
Kick-Ass 8.0
Kick-Ass
Mark Strong, Hit-Girl vs. Frank D'Amico
Kick-Ass 8.0
Kick-Ass
Mark Strong, Hit-Girl vs. Frank D'Amico
The Fighter 7.8
The Fighter
Amy Adams Charlene vs. the Ward/Eklund Sisters
MTV Movie Award / Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never 4.5
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Justin Bieber
Winner
All nominees
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman
Inception 8.8
Inception
Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page
Inception 8.8
Inception
Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page
127 Hours 7.7
127 Hours
Jackass 3D 7.4
Jackass 3D
Steve-O
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson
Winner
All nominees
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis
Inception 8.8
Inception
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
, Emma Watson
MTV Movie Award / Best Line from a Movie
Grown Ups 6.7
Grown Ups
Alexys Nycole Sanchez "I want to get chocolate wasted!"
Winner
All nominees
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Jesse Eisenberg "If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you'd have invented Facebook."
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
, Andrew Garfield "...A million dollars isn't cool. You know what's cool?" "A billion dollars. And that shut everybody up."
Easy A 7.3
Easy A
Amanda Bynes, "There's a higher power that will judge you for your indecency." "Tom Cruise?"
Inception 8.8
Inception
Tom Hardy "You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger darling."
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
, Andrew Garfield "...A million dollars isn't cool. You know what's cool?" "A billion dollars. And that shut everybody up."
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Robert Pattinson
Winner
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Robert Pattinson
Winner
All nominees
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Taylor Lautner
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Jesse Eisenberg
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Taylor Lautner
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Jesse Eisenberg
Charlie St. Cloud 7.1
Charlie St. Cloud The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud
Zac Efron
Charlie St. Cloud 7.1
Charlie St. Cloud The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud
Zac Efron
MTV Movie Award / Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Inception
Winner
All nominees
Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
The Last Exorcism
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Buried
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
The Roommate
Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr
Piranha 3D
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Tom Felton
Winner
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Tom Felton
Winner
All nominees
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Ned Beatty
MacGruber 5.6
MacGruber
Val Kilmer
MacGruber 5.6
MacGruber
Val Kilmer
The Roommate 5.9
The Roommate
Leighton Meester
Iron Man 2 7.7
Iron Man 2
Mickey Rourke
The Green Hornet 7.5
The Green Hornet
Christoph Waltz
Iron Man 2 7.7
Iron Man 2
Mickey Rourke
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Ned Beatty
The Roommate 5.9
The Roommate
Leighton Meester
The Green Hornet 7.5
The Green Hornet
Christoph Waltz
MTV Movie Award / Biggest Badass Star
Winner
All nominees
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Alex Pettyfer
Alex Pettyfer
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
Inception 8.8
Inception
Tom Hardy
Winner
All nominees
Kick-Ass 8.0
Kick-Ass
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
MacGruber 5.6
MacGruber
Will Forte
The Sorcerer's Apprentice 7.0
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Jay Baruchel
TRON: Legacy 6.5
TRON: Legacy Tron Legacy
Garrett Hedlund
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Video
Talib Kweli: Cold Rain Talib Kweli: Cold Rain
Talib Kweli, Joslyn Rose Lyons, Roy Miles Jr.
Winner
Talib Kweli: Cold Rain Talib Kweli: Cold Rain
Talib Kweli, Joslyn Rose Lyons, Roy Miles Jr.
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Year
Nominations

