Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2011
Site
USA
Date
5 June 2011
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Winner
All nominees
7.9
The Social Network
8.8
Inception
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
8.1
Black Swan
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
All nominees
7.8
The Fighter
Erica McDermott
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best African film
Viva Riva!
Viva Riva!
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakout Star
Kick-Ass
Winner
All nominees
Andrew Garfield
The Social Network
Hailee Steinfeld
True Grit
Olivia Wilde
TRON: Legacy
Xavier Samuel
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Jay Chou
The Green Hornet
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.3
Easy A
Winner
7.3
Easy A
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Due Date
Zach Galifianakis
7.4
Just Go with It
6.9
No Strings Attached
Ashton Kutcher
6.9
Get Him to the Greek
Russell Brand
7.4
Just Go with It
6.9
Get Him to the Greek
Russell Brand
6.9
No Strings Attached
Ashton Kutcher
7.3
Due Date
Zach Galifianakis
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Kristen Stewart
Winner
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Kristen Stewart
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Emma Watson
8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman
7.3
Easy A
7.3
Easy A
7.4
Just Go with It
Jennifer Aniston
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Emma Watson
7.4
Just Go with It
Jennifer Aniston
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Pattinson, Xavier Samuel
Edward vs. Riley and Victoria
Winner
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Pattinson, Xavier Samuel
Edward vs. Riley and Victoria
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Arben Bajraktaraj, Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson, Rod Hunt
Harry, Hermione and Ron vs. the Death Eaters
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Arben Bajraktaraj, Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson, Rod Hunt
Harry, Hermione and Ron vs. the Death Eaters
8.8
Inception
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Arthur vs. the Projection
8.0
Kick-Ass
Mark Strong,
Hit-Girl vs. Frank D'Amico
8.0
Kick-Ass
Mark Strong,
Hit-Girl vs. Frank D'Amico
7.8
The Fighter
Amy Adams
Charlene vs. the Ward/Eklund Sisters
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Jaw Dropping Moment
4.5
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Justin Bieber
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman
8.8
Inception
Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page
8.8
Inception
Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page
7.7
127 Hours
7.4
Jackass 3D
Steve-O
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Black Swan
Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis
8.8
Inception
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
, Emma Watson
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Line from a Movie
6.7
Grown Ups
Alexys Nycole Sanchez
"I want to get chocolate wasted!"
Winner
All nominees
7.9
The Social Network
Jesse Eisenberg
"If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you'd have invented Facebook."
7.9
The Social Network
, Andrew Garfield
"...A million dollars isn't cool. You know what's cool?" "A billion dollars. And that shut everybody up."
7.3
Easy A
Amanda Bynes,
"There's a higher power that will judge you for your indecency." "Tom Cruise?"
8.8
Inception
Tom Hardy
"You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger darling."
7.9
The Social Network
, Andrew Garfield
"...A million dollars isn't cool. You know what's cool?" "A billion dollars. And that shut everybody up."
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Robert Pattinson
Winner
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Robert Pattinson
Winner
All nominees
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Taylor Lautner
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
7.9
The Social Network
Jesse Eisenberg
6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Taylor Lautner
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
7.9
The Social Network
Jesse Eisenberg
7.1
Charlie St. Cloud
The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud
Zac Efron
7.1
Charlie St. Cloud
The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud
Zac Efron
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Elliot Page
Inception
Winner
All nominees
Ashley Bell
The Last Exorcism
Ryan Reynolds
Buried
Minka Kelly
The Roommate
Jessica Szohr
Piranha 3D
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Tom Felton
Winner
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Tom Felton
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Toy Story 3
Ned Beatty
5.6
MacGruber
Val Kilmer
5.6
MacGruber
Val Kilmer
5.9
The Roommate
Leighton Meester
7.7
Iron Man 2
Mickey Rourke
7.5
The Green Hornet
Christoph Waltz
7.7
Iron Man 2
Mickey Rourke
8.1
Toy Story 3
Ned Beatty
5.9
The Roommate
Leighton Meester
7.5
The Green Hornet
Christoph Waltz
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Biggest Badass Star
Winner
All nominees
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Robert Downey Jr.
Alex Pettyfer
Jaden Smith
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
8.8
Inception
Tom Hardy
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Kick-Ass
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
5.6
MacGruber
Will Forte
7.0
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Jay Baruchel
6.5
TRON: Legacy
Tron Legacy
Garrett Hedlund
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Video
Talib Kweli: Cold Rain
Talib Kweli: Cold Rain
Talib Kweli, Joslyn Rose Lyons, Roy Miles Jr.
Winner
Talib Kweli: Cold Rain
Talib Kweli: Cold Rain
Talib Kweli, Joslyn Rose Lyons, Roy Miles Jr.
Winner
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
