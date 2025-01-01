Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1992

Site USA
Date 10 June 1992
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Boyz n the Hood 7.8
Boyz n the Hood Boyz N the Hood
JFK 8.1
JFK
Backdraft 7.2
Backdraft
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
For the L.A. freeway chase.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Hard Way 6.7
The Hard Way
For the scene from the final on the roof.
Backdraft 7.2
Backdraft
For the final scene in the burning building and the escape through the old tunel.
The Last Boy Scout 7.4
The Last Boy Scout
For the helicopter blades sequence.
Point Break 7.7
Point Break
For the second jump from the plane, when Utah catches Bodhi falling.
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Edward Furlong
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
My Girl 7.2
My Girl
Anna Chlumsky
Dying Young 7.0
Dying Young
Campbell Scott
Father of the Bride 6.9
Father of the Bride
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
New Jack City New Jack City
Ice-T
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
City Slickers 7.1
City Slickers
Billy Crystal
Winner
All nominees
What About Bob? 7.0
What About Bob?
Bill Murray
Wayne's World 7.0
Wayne's World
Dana Carvey
Father of the Bride 6.9
Father of the Bride
Steve Martin
Wayne's World 7.0
Wayne's World
Mike Myers
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Linda Hamilton
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 6.6
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Rebecca De Mornay
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
Dying Young 7.0
Dying Young
Julia Roberts
Thelma & Louise 7.6
Thelma & Louise Thelma And Louise
Geena Davis
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
My Girl 7.2
My Girl
Macaulay Culkin, Anna Chlumsky
Winner
All nominees
Bugsy 6.8
Bugsy
Warren Beatty, Annette Bening
Cape Fear 7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro, Juliette Lewis
Cape Fear 7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro, Juliette Lewis
The Addams Family 7.1
The Addams Family
Raul Hulia, Anjelica Huston
The Addams Family 7.1
The Addams Family
Raul Hulia, Anjelica Huston
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear 7.6
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley
Bugsy 6.8
Bugsy
Warren Beatty, Annette Bening
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Doors 7.0
The Doors
Val Kilmer
Watch trailer
Cape Fear 7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Kevin Costner
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Brian Adams For the song: "Everything I Do I Do It For You".
Winner
All nominees
Rush Rush
Erik Klepton For the song: "Tears In Heaven".
New Jack City New Jack City
For the song: "I Wanna Sex You Up".
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
For the song: "You Could Be Mine".
Watch trailer
The Addams Family 7.1
The Addams Family
M.C. Hammer For the song: "Addams Groove".
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
Boyz n the Hood 7.8
Boyz n the Hood Boyz N the Hood
John Singleton
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
Wayne's World 7.0
Wayne's World
Mike Myers, Dana Carvey
Winner
All nominees
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman
The Last Boy Scout 7.4
The Last Boy Scout
, Damon Wayans
Thelma & Louise 7.6
Thelma & Louise Thelma And Louise
Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon
My Girl 7.2
My Girl
Macaulay Culkin, Anna Chlumsky
The Last Boy Scout 7.4
The Last Boy Scout
, Damon Wayans
Thelma & Louise 7.6
Thelma & Louise Thelma And Louise
Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 6.6
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Rebecca De Mornay
Winner
All nominees
New Jack City New Jack City
Wesley Snipes
Cape Fear 7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Robert Patrick
Watch trailer
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Alan Rickman
MTV Movie Award / Lifetime Achievement
MTV Movie Award / Most Desirable Female
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Linda Hamilton
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Final Analysis 6.6
Final Analysis
Kim Basinger
Wayne's World 7.0
Wayne's World
Tia Carrere
Dying Young 7.0
Dying Young
Julia Roberts
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead 6.3
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Christina Applegate
MTV Movie Award / Most Desirable Male
Point Break 7.7
Point Break
Keanu Reeves
Winner
All nominees
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Kevin Costner
Double Impact 5.8
Double Impact
Point Break 7.7
Point Break
Patrick Swayze
Kuffs 5.9
Kuffs
Christian Slater
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more