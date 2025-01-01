Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1992
Site
USA
Date
10 June 1992
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Boyz n the Hood
Boyz N the Hood
8.1
JFK
7.2
Backdraft
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
For the L.A. freeway chase.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.7
The Hard Way
For the scene from the final on the roof.
7.2
Backdraft
For the final scene in the burning building and the escape through the old tunel.
7.4
The Last Boy Scout
For the helicopter blades sequence.
7.7
Point Break
For the second jump from the plane, when Utah catches Bodhi falling.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Edward Furlong
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
My Girl
Anna Chlumsky
7.0
Dying Young
Campbell Scott
6.9
Father of the Bride
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
New Jack City
New Jack City
Ice-T
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.1
City Slickers
Billy Crystal
Winner
All nominees
7.0
What About Bob?
Bill Murray
7.0
Wayne's World
Dana Carvey
6.9
Father of the Bride
Steve Martin
7.0
Wayne's World
Mike Myers
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Linda Hamilton
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Rebecca De Mornay
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
7.0
Dying Young
Julia Roberts
7.6
Thelma & Louise
Thelma And Louise
Geena Davis
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
7.2
My Girl
Macaulay Culkin, Anna Chlumsky
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Bugsy
Warren Beatty, Annette Bening
7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro, Juliette Lewis
7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro, Juliette Lewis
7.1
The Addams Family
Raul Hulia, Anjelica Huston
7.1
The Addams Family
Raul Hulia, Anjelica Huston
7.6
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley
6.8
Bugsy
Warren Beatty, Annette Bening
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
The Doors
Val Kilmer
Watch trailer
7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Kevin Costner
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Brian Adams
For the song: "Everything I Do I Do It For You".
Winner
All nominees
Rush
Rush
Erik Klepton
For the song: "Tears In Heaven".
New Jack City
New Jack City
For the song: "I Wanna Sex You Up".
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
For the song: "You Could Be Mine".
Watch trailer
7.1
The Addams Family
M.C. Hammer
For the song: "Addams Groove".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.8
Boyz n the Hood
Boyz N the Hood
John Singleton
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
7.0
Wayne's World
Mike Myers, Dana Carvey
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman
7.4
The Last Boy Scout
, Damon Wayans
7.6
Thelma & Louise
Thelma And Louise
Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon
7.2
My Girl
Macaulay Culkin, Anna Chlumsky
7.4
The Last Boy Scout
, Damon Wayans
7.6
Thelma & Louise
Thelma And Louise
Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
6.6
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Rebecca De Mornay
Winner
All nominees
New Jack City
New Jack City
Wesley Snipes
7.2
Cape Fear
Robert De Niro
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Robert Patrick
Watch trailer
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Alan Rickman
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Lifetime Achievement
MTV Movie Award / Most Desirable Female
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Linda Hamilton
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
Final Analysis
Kim Basinger
7.0
Wayne's World
Tia Carrere
7.0
Dying Young
Julia Roberts
6.3
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Christina Applegate
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Most Desirable Male
7.7
Point Break
Keanu Reeves
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Kevin Costner
5.8
Double Impact
7.7
Point Break
Patrick Swayze
5.9
Kuffs
Christian Slater
Show all nominees
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Show all
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Show all
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree