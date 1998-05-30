Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1998

Site USA
Date 30 May 1998
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Watch trailer
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
For the speedboat chase.
Winner
All nominees
Starship Troopers 7.6
Starship Troopers
For the bugs attacking the fortress.
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
For the ship sinking scene.
Watch trailer
Tomorrow Never Dies 7.2
Tomorrow Never Dies
For the motorcycle/helicopter chase.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
For the T-Rex attacking San Diego.
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
Boogie Nights 7.7
Boogie Nights
Heather Graham
Winner
All nominees
Chasing Amy 7.2
Chasing Amy
Joey Lauren Adams
I Know What You Did Last Summer 6.4
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Selena 7.0
Selena
My Best Friend's Wedding 6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
Rupert Everett
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Liar Liar 7.4
Liar Liar
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
My Best Friend's Wedding 6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
Rupert Everett
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Mike Myers
The Wedding Singer 6.9
The Wedding Singer
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
MTV Movie Award / Best Dance Sequence
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Mike Myers Dedicated his award to the recently deceased Phil Hartman.
Winner
All nominees
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion 6.6
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Mira Sorvino, Alan Cumming, Lisa Kudrow
The Full Monty 7.2
The Full Monty
Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Hugo Speer, Tom Wilkinson
Boogie Nights 7.7
Boogie Nights
Mark Wahlberg
A Life Less Ordinary 6.3
A Life Less Ordinary Life Less Ordinary, А
Cameron Diaz, Ewan McGregor
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Scream 2 7.1
Scream 2
Neve Campbell
Winner
All nominees
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets As Good As It Gets
Helen Hunt
My Best Friend's Wedding 6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
Julia Roberts
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
Soul Food Soul Food
Vivica A. Fox
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
For the fight between Will Smith and an alien (the giant cockroach).
Winner
All nominees
G.I. Jane 6.8
G.I. Jane G .i. Jane
, Viggo Mortensen
The Fifth Element 8.1
The Fifth Element
Milla Jovovich For the fight between Milla Jovovich and aliens.
Watch trailer
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One
Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman
Tomorrow Never Dies 7.2
Tomorrow Never Dies
Michelle Yeoh For the fight between Michelle Yeoh and some 'bad guys'.
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One
Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
The Wedding Singer 6.9
The Wedding Singer
Drew Barrymore,
Winner
All nominees
In & Out 6.4
In & Out
Kevin Kline, Tom Selleck
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
Chasing Amy 7.2
Chasing Amy
Joey Lauren Adams, Carmen Llywelyn
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
, Minnie Driver
Watch trailer
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
, Minnie Driver
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Watch trailer
Jackie Brown 7.8
Jackie Brown
Samuel L. Jackson
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
John Travolta
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
For "Men In Black".
Winner
All nominees
A Life Less Ordinary 6.3
A Life Less Ordinary Life Less Ordinary, А
Beck For "Deadweight".
An American Werewolf in Paris An American Werewolf in Paris
Bush For "Mouth".
Soul Food Soul Food
For "A Song For Mama".
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Celine Dion For "My Heart Will Go On".
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
The Full Monty 7.2
The Full Monty
Peter Cattaneo
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
, John Travolta
Winner
All nominees
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck,
Watch trailer
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Tommy Lee Jones,
The Wedding Singer 6.9
The Wedding Singer
Drew Barrymore,
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck,
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Mike Myers
Winner
All nominees
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One
Gary Oldman
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
, John Travolta
The Devil's Advocate 8.0
The Devil's Advocate
Al Pacino
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
, John Travolta
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Billy Zane
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Lifetime Achievement
