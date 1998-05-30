Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1998
Site
USA
Date
30 May 1998
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.3
Titanic
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Watch trailer
7.9
Men in Black
7.3
Face/Off
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
7.3
Face/Off
For the speedboat chase.
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Starship Troopers
For the bugs attacking the fortress.
8.3
Titanic
For the ship sinking scene.
Watch trailer
7.2
Tomorrow Never Dies
For the motorcycle/helicopter chase.
6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
For the T-Rex attacking San Diego.
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
7.7
Boogie Nights
Heather Graham
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Chasing Amy
Joey Lauren Adams
6.4
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Sarah Michelle Gellar
7.0
Selena
6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
Rupert Everett
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.4
Liar Liar
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
Rupert Everett
7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Mike Myers
6.9
The Wedding Singer
7.9
Men in Black
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Dance Sequence
7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Mike Myers
Dedicated his award to the recently deceased Phil Hartman.
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Mira Sorvino, Alan Cumming, Lisa Kudrow
7.2
The Full Monty
Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Hugo Speer, Tom Wilkinson
7.7
Boogie Nights
Mark Wahlberg
6.3
A Life Less Ordinary
Life Less Ordinary, А
Cameron Diaz, Ewan McGregor
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.1
Scream 2
Neve Campbell
Winner
All nominees
7.2
As Good as It Gets
As Good As It Gets
Helen Hunt
6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
Julia Roberts
8.3
Titanic
Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
Soul Food
Soul Food
Vivica A. Fox
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
7.9
Men in Black
For the fight between Will Smith and an alien (the giant cockroach).
Winner
All nominees
6.8
G.I. Jane
G .i. Jane
, Viggo Mortensen
8.1
The Fifth Element
Milla Jovovich
For the fight between Milla Jovovich and aliens.
Watch trailer
6.5
Air Force One
Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman
7.2
Tomorrow Never Dies
Michelle Yeoh
For the fight between Michelle Yeoh and some 'bad guys'.
6.5
Air Force One
Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
6.9
The Wedding Singer
Drew Barrymore,
Winner
All nominees
6.4
In & Out
Kevin Kline, Tom Selleck
8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
7.2
Chasing Amy
Joey Lauren Adams, Carmen Llywelyn
7.9
Good Will Hunting
, Minnie Driver
Watch trailer
7.9
Good Will Hunting
, Minnie Driver
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Watch trailer
7.8
Jackie Brown
Samuel L. Jackson
7.3
Face/Off
John Travolta
7.3
Face/Off
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
7.9
Men in Black
For "Men In Black".
Winner
All nominees
6.3
A Life Less Ordinary
Life Less Ordinary, А
Beck
For "Deadweight".
An American Werewolf in Paris
An American Werewolf in Paris
Bush
For "Mouth".
Soul Food
Soul Food
For "A Song For Mama".
8.3
Titanic
Celine Dion
For "My Heart Will Go On".
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.2
The Full Monty
Peter Cattaneo
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
7.3
Face/Off
, John Travolta
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
8.3
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Watch trailer
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck,
Watch trailer
7.9
Men in Black
Tommy Lee Jones,
6.9
The Wedding Singer
Drew Barrymore,
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck,
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Mike Myers
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Air Force One
Gary Oldman
7.3
Face/Off
, John Travolta
8.0
The Devil's Advocate
Al Pacino
7.3
Face/Off
, John Travolta
8.3
Titanic
Billy Zane
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Lifetime Achievement
