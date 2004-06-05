Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2004
Site
USA
Date
5 June 2004
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
50 First Dates
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Watch trailer
8.0
X-Men 2
7.9
Finding Nemo
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
For the battle at Gondor.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
For the champion crane chase.
7.3
Bad Boys II
For the intercoastal freeway pursuit.
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
For the escape from Mongolia.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Cameo
6.0
Scary Movie 3
Simon Cowell
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
P!nk
7.0
EuroTrip
Eurotrip
6.7
Starsky & Hutch
Pol Maykl Gleyzer, David Soul
6.5
Anger Management
John McEnroe
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.5
School of Rock
The School of Rock
Jack Black
Winner
All nominees
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp
Watch trailer
6.9
Elf
Will Ferrell
7.9
Finding Nemo
Ellen DeGeneres
Watch trailer
7.5
Bruce Almighty
Jim Carrey
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Dance Sequence
6.5
American Wedding
Seann William Scott
For the disco dance off.
Winner
All nominees
3.9
You Got Served
Marques Houston, Omarion
For the Big Bounce.
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu
For the burlesque revue.
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu
For the burlesque revue.
6.2
Bringing Down the House
Steve Martin
For 'In da Club'.
6.6
Along Came Polly
Jennifer Aniston,
For the hot salsa dance.
6.6
Along Came Polly
Jennifer Aniston,
For the hot salsa dance.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Uma Thurman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
Monster
6.2
Bringing Down the House
Queen Latifah
7.1
50 First Dates
Drew Barrymore
6.1
Gothika
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Uma Thurman, Chiaki Kuriyama
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Uma Thurman, Chiaki Kuriyama
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
The Matrix Reloaded
Keanu Reeves, Hugo Weaving
8.0
X-Men 2
Kelly Hu,
8.0
X-Men 2
Kelly Hu,
6.2
Bringing Down the House
Queen Latifah, Missi Pyle
6.6
The Rundown
Versus the Kontiki rebels.
6.2
Bringing Down the House
Queen Latifah, Missi Pyle
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
6.7
Starsky & Hutch
Carmen Electra, Amy Smart, Owen Wilson
Winner
All nominees
8.0
X-Men 2
Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore
7.5
Bruce Almighty
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Carrey
7.5
Bruce Almighty
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Carrey
6.8
Monster
Christina Ricci,
8.0
X-Men 2
Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore
7.4
The Matrix Reloaded
Keanu Reeves, Monica Bellucci
7.4
The Matrix Reloaded
Keanu Reeves, Monica Bellucci
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Lost in Translation
Bill Murray
7.5
The Passion of the Christ
James Caviezel
8.0
The Last Samurai
Tom Cruise
7.1
50 First Dates
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
7.1
50 First Dates
Drew Barrymore,
Winner
All nominees
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom
Watch trailer
7.5
School of Rock
The School of Rock
Aleisha LaNaé Allen, Jack Black, Kevin Alexander Clark, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey Gaydos Jr., Maryam Hassan, Rivkah Reyes, Caitlin Hale, Robert Tsai
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom
Watch trailer
7.3
Bad Boys II
, Martin Lawrence
6.7
Starsky & Hutch
, Owen Wilson
7.3
Bad Boys II
, Martin Lawrence
7.5
School of Rock
The School of Rock
Aleisha LaNaé Allen, Jack Black, Kevin Alexander Clark, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey Gaydos Jr., Maryam Hassan, Rivkah Reyes, Caitlin Hale, Robert Tsai
6.7
Starsky & Hutch
, Owen Wilson
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Martine McCutcheon
Winner
All nominees
Samantha Morton
Cillian Murphy
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Lucy Liu
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
Phone Booth
Kiefer Sutherland
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Geoffrey Rush
Watch trailer
6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Andrew Bryniarski
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
6.9
Freaky Friday
Lindsay Lohan
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
7.4
Lost in Translation
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Keira Knightley
Watch trailer
6.8
Thirteen
Evan Rachel Wood
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
8.0
X-Men 2
Shawn Ashmore
Winner
All nominees
3.9
You Got Served
Omarion
7.5
28 Days Later...
Cillian Murphy
7.5
Holes
6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
Ludacris
Show all nominees
