Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2004

Site USA
Date 5 June 2004
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Watch trailer
X-Men 2 8.0
X-Men 2
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
For the battle at Gondor.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
For the champion crane chase.
Bad Boys II 7.3
Bad Boys II
For the intercoastal freeway pursuit.
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
For the escape from Mongolia.
MTV Movie Award / Best Cameo
Scary Movie 3 6.0
Scary Movie 3
Simon Cowell
Winner
All nominees
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
P!nk
EuroTrip 7.0
EuroTrip Eurotrip
Starsky & Hutch 6.7
Starsky & Hutch
Pol Maykl Gleyzer, David Soul
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management
John McEnroe
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
School of Rock 7.5
School of Rock The School of Rock
Jack Black
Winner
All nominees
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp
Watch trailer
Elf 6.9
Elf
Will Ferrell
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo
Ellen DeGeneres
Watch trailer
Bruce Almighty 7.5
Bruce Almighty
Jim Carrey
MTV Movie Award / Best Dance Sequence
American Wedding 6.5
American Wedding
Seann William Scott For the disco dance off.
Winner
All nominees
You Got Served 3.9
You Got Served
Marques Houston, Omarion For the Big Bounce.
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu For the burlesque revue.
Bringing Down the House 6.2
Bringing Down the House
Steve Martin For 'In da Club'.
Along Came Polly 6.6
Along Came Polly
Jennifer Aniston, For the hot salsa dance.
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Uma Thurman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Monster 6.8
Monster
Bringing Down the House 6.2
Bringing Down the House
Queen Latifah
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates
Drew Barrymore
Gothika 6.1
Gothika
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Uma Thurman, Chiaki Kuriyama
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Matrix Reloaded 7.4
The Matrix Reloaded
Keanu Reeves, Hugo Weaving
X-Men 2 8.0
X-Men 2
Kelly Hu,
Bringing Down the House 6.2
Bringing Down the House
Queen Latifah, Missi Pyle
The Rundown 6.6
The Rundown
Versus the Kontiki rebels.
Bringing Down the House 6.2
Bringing Down the House
Queen Latifah, Missi Pyle
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Starsky & Hutch 6.7
Starsky & Hutch
Carmen Electra, Amy Smart, Owen Wilson
Winner
All nominees
X-Men 2 8.0
X-Men 2
Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore
Bruce Almighty 7.5
Bruce Almighty
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Carrey
Monster 6.8
Monster
Christina Ricci,
The Matrix Reloaded 7.4
The Matrix Reloaded
Keanu Reeves, Monica Bellucci
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation
Bill Murray
The Passion of the Christ 7.5
The Passion of the Christ
James Caviezel
The Last Samurai 8.0
The Last Samurai
Tom Cruise
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates
Drew Barrymore,
Winner
All nominees
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom
Watch trailer
School of Rock 7.5
School of Rock The School of Rock
Aleisha LaNaé Allen, Jack Black, Kevin Alexander Clark, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey Gaydos Jr., Maryam Hassan, Rivkah Reyes, Caitlin Hale, Robert Tsai
Bad Boys II 7.3
Bad Boys II
, Martin Lawrence
Starsky & Hutch 6.7
Starsky & Hutch
, Owen Wilson
MTV Movie Award / Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Martine McCutcheon
Winner
All nominees
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Lucy Liu
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Phone Booth 6.6
Phone Booth
Kiefer Sutherland
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Geoffrey Rush
Watch trailer
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Andrew Bryniarski
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
Freaky Friday 6.9
Freaky Friday
Lindsay Lohan
Winner
All nominees
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Keira Knightley
Watch trailer
Thirteen 6.8
Thirteen
Evan Rachel Wood
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
X-Men 2 8.0
X-Men 2
Shawn Ashmore
Winner
All nominees
You Got Served 3.9
You Got Served
Omarion
28 Days Later... 7.5
28 Days Later...
Cillian Murphy
Holes 7.5
Holes
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
Ludacris
