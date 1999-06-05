Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1999

Site USA
Date 5 June 1999
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Winner
All nominees
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Watch trailer
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
For the asteroid destroying New York City.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Ronin 7.5
Ronin
Robert De Niro, Natascha McElhone For the car chase in France with Robert De Niro pursuing Natasha McElhone.
Lethal Weapon 4 6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Mel Gibson, Danny Glover For the Gibson/Glover car chase on freeway and through building.
Ronin 7.5
Ronin
Robert De Niro, Natascha McElhone For the car chase in France with Robert De Niro pursuing Natasha McElhone.
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks For Tom Hanks and company landing on Normandy beach.
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Disturbing Behavior 5.7
Disturbing Behavior
Katie Holmes
Winner
All nominees
She's All That 6.3
She's All That
Rachael Leigh Cook
The Mask of Zorro 7.6
The Mask of Zorro Mask of Zorro
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 6.2
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Brandy
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Cate Blanchett
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Varsity Blues 6.6
Varsity Blues
James Van Der Beek
Winner
All nominees
Lethal Weapon 4 6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Chris Rock
He Got Game 7.1
He Got Game
Ray Allen
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Joseph Fiennes
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later 6.1
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Josh Hartnett
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
The Waterboy 6.3
The Waterboy
Winner
All nominees
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Lethal Weapon 4 6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Chris Rock
Rush Hour 7.6
Rush Hour
Chris Tucker
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz
Winner
All nominees
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Liv Tyler
Watch trailer
Out of Sight 7.0
Out of Sight Out Of Sight
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Can't Hardly Wait 6.5
Can't Hardly Wait
Jennifer Love Hewitt
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
For the fight against Puffy the Dog.
Winner
All nominees
Rush Hour 7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker For the fight against the Chinese gang.
The Mask of Zorro 7.6
The Mask of Zorro Mask of Zorro
Antonio Banderas,
Blade 8.0
Blade
Wesley Snipes For the fight against vampires.
Rush Hour 7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker For the fight against the Chinese gang.
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
, Joseph Fiennes
Winner
All nominees
Out of Sight 7.0
Out of Sight Out Of Sight
,
Out of Sight 7.0
Out of Sight Out Of Sight
,
Lolita 7.3
Lolita
Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain
Watch trailer
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
Lolita 7.3
Lolita
Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain
Watch trailer
Wild Things 6.6
Wild Things
Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon,
Wild Things 6.6
Wild Things
Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon,
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Jim Carrey
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Enemy of the State 7.4
Enemy of the State
The Waterboy 6.3
The Waterboy
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Ben Affleck
Watch trailer
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Aerosmith For "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing".
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
City of Angels 7.1
City of Angels City Of Angels
For "Iris".
Dr. Dolittle 6.7
Dr. Dolittle Doctor Dolittle
Aaliyah For "Are You That Somebody?".
Rush Hour 7.6
Rush Hour
Jay-Z For "Can I Get A...".
Varsity Blues 6.6
Varsity Blues
For "Nice Guys Finish Last".
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Winner
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
Rush Hour 7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker
Winner
Rush Hour 7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker
Winner
All nominees
City of Angels 7.1
City of Angels City Of Angels
, Meg Ryan
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck
Watch trailer
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
She's All That 6.3
She's All That
Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr.
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
City of Angels 7.1
City of Angels City Of Angels
, Meg Ryan
She's All That 6.3
She's All That
Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr.
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
There's Something About Mary 7.3
There's Something About Mary
Matt Dillon Tied with Stephen Dorff for Blade (1998).
Winner
Blade 8.0
Blade
Stephen Dorff Tied with Matt Dillon for There's Something About Mary (1998).
Winner
All nominees
Jawbreaker Jawbreaker
Rose McGowan
Bride of Chucky Bride of Chucky
Chucky
Lethal Weapon 4 6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Jet Li
