Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1999
Site
USA
Date
5 June 1999
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
7.3
Armageddon
Watch trailer
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
8.1
The Truman Show
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
7.3
Armageddon
For the asteroid destroying New York City.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
Ronin
Robert De Niro, Natascha McElhone
For the car chase in France with Robert De Niro pursuing Natasha McElhone.
6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Mel Gibson, Danny Glover
For the Gibson/Glover car chase on freeway and through building.
7.5
Ronin
Robert De Niro, Natascha McElhone
For the car chase in France with Robert De Niro pursuing Natasha McElhone.
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks
For Tom Hanks and company landing on Normandy beach.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Female Performance
5.7
Disturbing Behavior
Katie Holmes
Winner
All nominees
6.3
She's All That
Rachael Leigh Cook
7.6
The Mask of Zorro
Mask of Zorro
6.2
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Brandy
8.0
Elizabeth
Cate Blanchett
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Male Performance
6.6
Varsity Blues
James Van Der Beek
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Chris Rock
7.1
He Got Game
Ray Allen
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Joseph Fiennes
6.1
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Josh Hartnett
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.3
The Waterboy
Winner
All nominees
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz
7.3
There's Something About Mary
6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Chris Rock
7.6
Rush Hour
Chris Tucker
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Armageddon
Liv Tyler
Watch trailer
7.0
Out of Sight
Out Of Sight
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
6.5
Can't Hardly Wait
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
7.3
There's Something About Mary
For the fight against Puffy the Dog.
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker
For the fight against the Chinese gang.
7.6
The Mask of Zorro
Mask of Zorro
Antonio Banderas,
8.0
Blade
Wesley Snipes
For the fight against vampires.
7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker
For the fight against the Chinese gang.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
, Joseph Fiennes
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Out of Sight
Out Of Sight
,
7.0
Out of Sight
Out Of Sight
,
7.3
Lolita
Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain
Watch trailer
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
7.3
Lolita
Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain
Watch trailer
6.6
Wild Things
Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon,
6.6
Wild Things
Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon,
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
8.1
The Truman Show
Jim Carrey
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Enemy of the State
6.3
The Waterboy
7.3
Armageddon
Ben Affleck
Watch trailer
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
7.3
Armageddon
Aerosmith
For "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing".
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
City of Angels
City Of Angels
For "Iris".
6.7
Dr. Dolittle
Doctor Dolittle
Aaliyah
For "Are You That Somebody?".
7.6
Rush Hour
Jay-Z
For "Can I Get A...".
6.6
Varsity Blues
For "Nice Guys Finish Last".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Winner
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker
Winner
7.6
Rush Hour
, Chris Tucker
Winner
All nominees
7.1
City of Angels
City Of Angels
, Meg Ryan
7.3
Armageddon
Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck
Watch trailer
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
6.3
She's All That
Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr.
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Cameron Diaz,
7.1
City of Angels
City Of Angels
, Meg Ryan
6.3
She's All That
Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.3
There's Something About Mary
Matt Dillon
Tied with Stephen Dorff for Blade (1998).
Winner
8.0
Blade
Stephen Dorff
Tied with Matt Dillon for There's Something About Mary (1998).
Winner
All nominees
Jawbreaker
Jawbreaker
Rose McGowan
Bride of Chucky
Bride of Chucky
Chucky
6.9
Lethal Weapon 4
Jet Li
Show all nominees
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Show all
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Show all
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree