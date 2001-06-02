Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2001

Site USA
Date 2 June 2001
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
X-Men 8.0
X-Men
Hannibal 7.0
Hannibal
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Mission: Impossible II 7.0
Mission: Impossible II
For the motorcycle chase.
Winner
All nominees
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
For the Roman army vs. Germanian horde.
Watch trailer
Cast Away 8.3
Cast Away
For the plane crash.
Watch trailer
Gone in 60 Seconds 6.5
Gone in 60 Seconds Gone in Sixty Seconds
For the car chase through the construction site.
MTV Movie Award / Best Cameo in a Movie
Scary Movie 6.7
Scary Movie
James Van Der Beek
Winner
All nominees
Little Nicky 5.5
Little Nicky
Ozzy Osbourne
Road Trip 6.3
Road Trip
Andy Dick
High Fidelity 7.3
High Fidelity
Bruce Springsteen
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Tom Green
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Meet the Parents 7.2
Meet the Parents
Winner
All nominees
Me, Myself & Irene 6.9
Me, Myself & Irene
Jim Carrey
Big Momma's House 6.1
Big Momma's House
Martin Lawrence
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps 5.8
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Eddie Murphy
Road Trip 6.3
Road Trip
Tom Green
MTV Movie Award / Best Dance Sequence
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Cameron Diaz For her fantasy sequence.
Winner
All nominees
Save the Last Dance 6.2
Save the Last Dance
For the club scene.
Bring It On 6.5
Bring It On
Kirsten Dunst, Clare Kramer, Lindsay Sloane, Rini Bell, Nicole Bilderback, Tsianina Joelson, Bianca Kajlich, Huntley Ritter, Nathan West
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Jamie Bell, Julie Walters
Bring It On 6.5
Bring It On
Kirsten Dunst, Clare Kramer, Lindsay Sloane, Rini Bell, Nicole Bilderback, Tsianina Joelson, Bianca Kajlich, Huntley Ritter, Nathan West
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Jamie Bell, Julie Walters
MTV Movie Award / Best Dressed
The Cell 6.5
The Cell
Winner
All nominees
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Lucy Liu
Bedazzled 6.6
Bedazzled
Elizabeth Hurley
Shaft 7.0
Shaft
Samuel L. Jackson
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Julia Roberts
Winner
All nominees
The Cell 6.5
The Cell
Save the Last Dance 6.2
Save the Last Dance
Julia Stiles
Romeo Must Die 6.1
Romeo Must Die
Aaliyah
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ziyi Zhang Versus entire bar.
Winner
All nominees
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Drew Barrymore Versus attackers.
Romeo Must Die 6.1
Romeo Must Die
Jet Li With hose versus attackers.
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Russell Crowe Versus masked opponent and tiger.
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Save the Last Dance 6.2
Save the Last Dance
Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas
Winner
All nominees
Cast Away 8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt
Watch trailer
Bounce 5.8
Bounce
Ben Affleck,
Scary Movie 6.7
Scary Movie
Jon Abrahams, Anna Faris
Hannibal 7.0
Hannibal
, Julianne Moore
Cast Away 8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Line from a Movie
Meet the Parents 7.2
Meet the Parents
Robert De Niro For "Are you a pothead, Focker?".
Winner
All nominees
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Cameron Diaz For "I signed the release, so you can stick anything you want in my slot!".
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Joaquin Phoenix For "It vexes me, I am terribly vexed!".
Watch trailer
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Julia Roberts For "Bite my ass, Krispy Kreme!".
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Billy Crudup For "I am a Golden God!!!".
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Mission: Impossible II 7.0
Mission: Impossible II
Tom Cruise
Winner
All nominees
Cast Away 8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks
Watch trailer
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Russell Crowe
Watch trailer
Love & Basketball Love & Basketball
Omar Epps
The Patriot 7.6
The Patriot
Mel Gibson
MTV Movie Award / Best Music Moment
Coyote Ugly 6.1
Coyote Ugly
Piper Perabo Piper Perabo sings "One Way Or Another".
Winner
All nominees
Road Trip 6.3
Road Trip
The "Twisted Sister" bus scene.
High Fidelity 7.3
High Fidelity
Jack Black Jack Black performs "Let's Get It On".
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
The "Tiny Dancer" bus scene.
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The Soggy Bottom Boys sing "Man Of Constant Sorrow".
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
The Virgin Suicides 7.5
The Virgin Suicides
Sofia Coppola
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu
Winner
Charlie's Angels 6.5
Charlie's Angels
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu
Winner
All nominees
Meet the Parents 7.2
Meet the Parents
Robert De Niro,
X-Men 8.0
X-Men
, Anna Paquin, James Marsden,
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson "The Soggy Bottom Boys".
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson "The Soggy Bottom Boys".
Cast Away 8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks, Wilson the Volleyball
Watch trailer
X-Men 8.0
X-Men
, Anna Paquin, James Marsden,
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jim Carrey
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Hannibal 7.0
Hannibal
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Joaquin Phoenix
Watch trailer
The Cell 6.5
The Cell
Vincent D'Onofrio
Hollow Man 6.4
Hollow Man
Kevin Bacon
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Erika Christensen
Winner
All nominees
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ziyi Zhang
Scary Movie 6.7
Scary Movie
Anna Faris
Romeo Must Die 6.1
Romeo Must Die
Aaliyah
Coyote Ugly 6.1
Coyote Ugly
Piper Perabo
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
Save the Last Dance 6.2
Save the Last Dance
Sean Patrick Thomas
Winner
All nominees
High Fidelity 7.3
High Fidelity
Jack Black
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Patrick Fugit
Road Trip 6.3
Road Trip
Tom Green
X-Men 8.0
X-Men
Dude, Where's My Car? 5.5
Dude, Where's My Car?
Ashton Kutcher
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more