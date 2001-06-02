Menu
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2001
Site
USA
Date
2 June 2001
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.6
Gladiator
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
X-Men
7.0
Hannibal
7.2
Erin Brockovich
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
7.0
Mission: Impossible II
For the motorcycle chase.
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Gladiator
For the Roman army vs. Germanian horde.
Watch trailer
8.3
Cast Away
For the plane crash.
Watch trailer
6.5
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gone in Sixty Seconds
For the car chase through the construction site.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Cameo in a Movie
6.7
Scary Movie
James Van Der Beek
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Little Nicky
Ozzy Osbourne
6.3
Road Trip
Andy Dick
7.3
High Fidelity
Bruce Springsteen
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Tom Green
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.2
Meet the Parents
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Me, Myself & Irene
Jim Carrey
6.1
Big Momma's House
Martin Lawrence
5.8
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Eddie Murphy
6.3
Road Trip
Tom Green
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Dance Sequence
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Cameron Diaz
For her fantasy sequence.
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Save the Last Dance
For the club scene.
6.5
Bring It On
Kirsten Dunst, Clare Kramer, Lindsay Sloane, Rini Bell, Nicole Bilderback, Tsianina Joelson, Bianca Kajlich, Huntley Ritter, Nathan West
7.5
Billy Elliot
Jamie Bell, Julie Walters
6.5
Bring It On
Kirsten Dunst, Clare Kramer, Lindsay Sloane, Rini Bell, Nicole Bilderback, Tsianina Joelson, Bianca Kajlich, Huntley Ritter, Nathan West
7.5
Billy Elliot
Jamie Bell, Julie Walters
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Dressed
6.5
The Cell
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Lucy Liu
6.6
Bedazzled
Elizabeth Hurley
7.0
Shaft
Samuel L. Jackson
7.7
Almost Famous
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.2
Erin Brockovich
Julia Roberts
Winner
All nominees
6.5
The Cell
6.2
Save the Last Dance
Julia Stiles
6.1
Romeo Must Die
Aaliyah
7.7
Almost Famous
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ziyi Zhang
Versus entire bar.
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Drew Barrymore
Versus attackers.
6.1
Romeo Must Die
Jet Li
With hose versus attackers.
8.6
Gladiator
Russell Crowe
Versus masked opponent and tiger.
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
6.2
Save the Last Dance
Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt
Watch trailer
5.8
Bounce
Ben Affleck,
6.7
Scary Movie
Jon Abrahams, Anna Faris
7.0
Hannibal
, Julianne Moore
8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Line from a Movie
7.2
Meet the Parents
Robert De Niro
For "Are you a pothead, Focker?".
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Cameron Diaz
For "I signed the release, so you can stick anything you want in my slot!".
8.6
Gladiator
Joaquin Phoenix
For "It vexes me, I am terribly vexed!".
Watch trailer
7.2
Erin Brockovich
Julia Roberts
For "Bite my ass, Krispy Kreme!".
7.7
Almost Famous
Billy Crudup
For "I am a Golden God!!!".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
7.0
Mission: Impossible II
Tom Cruise
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks
Watch trailer
8.6
Gladiator
Russell Crowe
Watch trailer
Love & Basketball
Love & Basketball
Omar Epps
7.6
The Patriot
Mel Gibson
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Music Moment
6.1
Coyote Ugly
Piper Perabo
Piper Perabo sings "One Way Or Another".
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Road Trip
The "Twisted Sister" bus scene.
7.3
High Fidelity
Jack Black
Jack Black performs "Let's Get It On".
7.7
Almost Famous
The "Tiny Dancer" bus scene.
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The Soggy Bottom Boys sing "Man Of Constant Sorrow".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.5
The Virgin Suicides
Sofia Coppola
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu
Winner
6.5
Charlie's Angels
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Meet the Parents
Robert De Niro,
8.0
X-Men
, Anna Paquin, James Marsden,
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson
"The Soggy Bottom Boys".
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson
"The Soggy Bottom Boys".
8.3
Cast Away
Tom Hanks, Wilson the Volleyball
Watch trailer
8.0
X-Men
, Anna Paquin, James Marsden,
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jim Carrey
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
Hannibal
8.6
Gladiator
Joaquin Phoenix
Watch trailer
6.5
The Cell
Vincent D'Onofrio
6.4
Hollow Man
Kevin Bacon
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
8.0
Traffic
Erika Christensen
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ziyi Zhang
6.7
Scary Movie
Anna Faris
6.1
Romeo Must Die
Aaliyah
6.1
Coyote Ugly
Piper Perabo
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
6.2
Save the Last Dance
Sean Patrick Thomas
Winner
All nominees
7.3
High Fidelity
Jack Black
7.7
Almost Famous
Patrick Fugit
6.3
Road Trip
Tom Green
8.0
X-Men
5.5
Dude, Where's My Car?
Ashton Kutcher
Show all nominees
