Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2000
Site
USA
Date
3 June 2000
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.7
The Matrix
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
American Beauty
Watch trailer
8.0
The Sixth Sense
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
7.3
American Pie
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
For the pod race.
Winner
All nominees
8.7
The Matrix
For the rooftop/helicopter sequence.
Watch trailer
6.8
The Blair Witch Project
For the end sequence.
7.7
The Mummy
For the sand monster scene.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.4
Big Daddy
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers
6.7
Scream 3
Parker Posey
Next Friday
Next Friday
Ice Cube
7.3
American Pie
Jason Biggs
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Scream 3
Neve Campbell
6.5
Double Jeopardy
Ashley Judd
6.2
Runaway Bride
Julia Roberts
5.9
Never Been Kissed
Drew Barrymore
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Winner
Watch trailer
8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
Fight Club
For fighting against himself.
Watch trailer
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Ewan McGregor, , Ray Park
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Ewan McGregor, , Ray Park
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair
Winner
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Never Been Kissed
Drew Barrymore, Michael Vartan
5.8
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Katie Holmes, Barry Watson
5.8
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Katie Holmes, Barry Watson
7.8
Boys Don't Cry
Chloe Sevigny, Hilary Swank
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Big Daddy
7.5
Man on the Moon
Man On The Moon
Jim Carrey
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Ryan Phillippe
8.0
The Sixth Sense
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Performance
7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Matt Stone, Trey Parker
For the song "Uncle Fucka".
Winner
7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Matt Stone, Trey Parker
For the song "Uncle Fucka".
Winner
All nominees
7.5
10 Things I Hate About You
Heath Ledger
For the song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You".
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Jude Law, , Fiorello
For the song "Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano".
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Jude Law, , Fiorello
For the song "Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano".
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
For the song "Just the Two of Us".
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
For the song "Just the Two of Us".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.8
Being John Malkovich
Spike Jonze
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
Winner
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Big Daddy
, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse
8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Watch trailer
7.6
Toy Story 2
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
6.4
Big Daddy
, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse
7.6
Toy Story 2
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
8.0
The Sixth Sense
, Haley Joel Osment
8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy hollow
Christopher Walken
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Ray Park
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
7.5
10 Things I Hate About You
Julia Stiles
Winner
All nominees
7.3
American Pie
Shannon Elizabeth
7.8
Boys Don't Cry
Hilary Swank
8.7
The Matrix
Carrie-Anne Moss
Watch trailer
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Selma Blair
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
8.0
The Sixth Sense
Haley Joel Osment
Winner
All nominees
7.3
American Pie
Jason Biggs
8.9
The Green Mile
Michael Clarke Duncan
Watch trailer
7.4
Any Given Sunday
Jamie Foxx
7.9
American Beauty
Wes Bentley
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Show all
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Show all
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree