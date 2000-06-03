Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2000

Date 3 June 2000
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Winner
All nominees
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
American Pie 7.3
American Pie
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
For the pod race.
Winner
All nominees
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
For the rooftop/helicopter sequence.
The Blair Witch Project 6.8
The Blair Witch Project
For the end sequence.
The Mummy 7.7
The Mummy
For the sand monster scene.
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Big Daddy 6.4
Big Daddy
Winner
All nominees
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers
Scream 3 6.7
Scream 3
Parker Posey
Next Friday Next Friday
Ice Cube
American Pie 7.3
American Pie
Jason Biggs
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Winner
All nominees
Scream 3 6.7
Scream 3
Neve Campbell
Double Jeopardy 6.5
Double Jeopardy
Ashley Judd
Runaway Bride 6.2
Runaway Bride
Julia Roberts
Never Been Kissed 5.9
Never Been Kissed
Drew Barrymore
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Winner
All nominees
Fight Club 8.6
Fight Club
For fighting against himself.
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Ewan McGregor, , Ray Park
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair
Winner
All nominees
Never Been Kissed 5.9
Never Been Kissed
Drew Barrymore, Michael Vartan
Teaching Mrs. Tingle 5.8
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Katie Holmes, Barry Watson
Boys Don't Cry 7.8
Boys Don't Cry
Chloe Sevigny, Hilary Swank
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves
Winner
All nominees
Big Daddy 6.4
Big Daddy
Man on the Moon 7.5
Man on the Moon Man On The Moon
Jim Carrey
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions
Ryan Phillippe
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Performance
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Matt Stone, Trey Parker For the song "Uncle Fucka".
Winner
All nominees
10 Things I Hate About You 7.5
10 Things I Hate About You
Heath Ledger For the song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You".
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Jude Law, , Fiorello For the song "Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano".
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer For the song "Just the Two of Us".
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
Being John Malkovich 7.8
Being John Malkovich
Spike Jonze
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers, Verne Troyer
Winner
All nominees
Big Daddy 6.4
Big Daddy
, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Toy Story 2 7.6
Toy Story 2
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
, Haley Joel Osment
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Mike Myers
Winner
All nominees
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
Sleepy Hollow Sleepy hollow
Christopher Walken
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Ray Park
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
10 Things I Hate About You 7.5
10 Things I Hate About You
Julia Stiles
Winner
All nominees
American Pie 7.3
American Pie
Shannon Elizabeth
Boys Don't Cry 7.8
Boys Don't Cry
Hilary Swank
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Carrie-Anne Moss
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions
Selma Blair
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
Haley Joel Osment
Winner
All nominees
American Pie 7.3
American Pie
Jason Biggs
The Green Mile 8.9
The Green Mile
Michael Clarke Duncan
Any Given Sunday 7.4
Any Given Sunday
Jamie Foxx
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Wes Bentley
Year
Nominations

