Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2009

Site USA
Date 31 May 2009
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Twilight 6.9
Twilight
Winner
All nominees
Iron Man 8.3
Iron Man
High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
MTV Movie Award / Best WTF Moment
Baby Mama 5.9
Baby Mama
Amy Poehler Peeing in the sink.
Winner
All nominees
Forgetting Sarah Marshall 7.1
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Kristen Bell, Jason Segel Naked break up.
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Ayush Mahesh Khedekar Jumping in the poop shed.
Tropic Thunder 7.1
Tropic Thunder
Tasting the decapitated head.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall 7.1
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Kristen Bell, Jason Segel Naked break up.
Wanted 7.1
Wanted
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Yes Man 7.5
Yes Man
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
Baby Mama 5.9
Baby Mama
Amy Poehler
The House Bunny 6.2
The House Bunny
Anna Faris
Pineapple Express 6.8
Pineapple Express
Baby Mama 5.9
Baby Mama
Amy Poehler
Get Smart 7.0
Get Smart
Steve Carell
Get Smart 7.0
Get Smart
Steve Carell
Pineapple Express 6.8
Pineapple Express
The House Bunny 6.2
The House Bunny
Anna Faris
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Twilight 6.9
Twilight
Kristen Stewart
Winner
All nominees
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Taraji P. Henson
Bride Wars 6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway
Wanted 7.1
Wanted
The Reader 7.8
The Reader
Kate Winslet
Bride Wars 6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway
Wanted 7.1
Wanted
The Reader 7.8
The Reader
Kate Winslet
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Taraji P. Henson
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Twilight 6.9
Twilight
Robert Pattinson, Cam Gigandet
Winner
All nominees
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Ron Perlman, Luke Goss
Pineapple Express 6.8
Pineapple Express
, Seth Rogen
Bride Wars 6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway,
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Ron Perlman, Luke Goss
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale, Heath Ledger The nomination for Heath Ledger was posthumous.
Pineapple Express 6.8
Pineapple Express
, Seth Rogen
Saw V 6.4
Saw V
Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson
Saw V 6.4
Saw V
Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale, Heath Ledger The nomination for Heath Ledger was posthumous.
Bride Wars 6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway,
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Twilight 6.9
Twilight
Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson
Winner
All nominees
High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron
Wanted 7.1
Wanted
,
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Dev Patel, Freida Pinto
Wanted 7.1
Wanted
,
Milk 6.5
Milk
,
High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron
I Love You, Man 7.2
I Love You, Man
Thomas Lennon, Paul Rudd
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Dev Patel, Freida Pinto
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Zac Efron
Winner
All nominees
Eagle Eye 7.3
Eagle Eye
Eagle Eye 7.3
Eagle Eye
Fast & Furious 7.2
Fast & Furious The Fast and the Furious 4
Vin Diesel
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale
Iron Man 8.3
Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr.
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale
Iron Man 8.3
Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr.
Fast & Furious 7.2
Fast & Furious The Fast and the Furious 4
Vin Diesel
MTV Movie Award / Best Song from a Movie
Hannah Montana: The Movie 4.6
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Miley Cyrus For the song "The Climb".
Winner
All nominees
The Wrestler 7.7
The Wrestler
Bruce Springsteen For the song "The Wrestler".
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman For the song "Jai'Ho (You Are My Destiny)".
Twilight 6.9
Twilight
Paramore For the song "Decode."
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Heath Ledger Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
Friday the 13th 6.4
Friday the 13th
Derek Mears
Prom Night 5.5
Prom Night
Johnathon Schaech
Prom Night 5.5
Prom Night
Johnathon Schaech
Get Smart 7.0
Get Smart
Get Smart 7.0
Get Smart
Friday the 13th 6.4
Friday the 13th
Derek Mears
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Luke Goss
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Luke Goss
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance Female
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Winner
All nominees
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia!
Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto
Slumdog Millionaire
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance Male
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Twilight
Winner
All nominees
Bobb'e J. Thompson
Role Models
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Slumdog Millionaire
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner
Twilight
Ben Barnes
Ben Barnes
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
MTV Generation Award
Year
Nominations

