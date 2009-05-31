Menu
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
6.9
Twilight
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Iron Man
6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
8.8
The Dark Knight
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best WTF Moment
5.9
Baby Mama
Amy Poehler
Peeing in the sink.
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Kristen Bell, Jason Segel
Naked break up.
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Ayush Mahesh Khedekar
Jumping in the poop shed.
7.1
Tropic Thunder
Tasting the decapitated head.
7.1
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Kristen Bell, Jason Segel
Naked break up.
7.1
Wanted
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.5
Yes Man
Jim Carrey
Winner
7.5
Yes Man
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Baby Mama
Amy Poehler
6.2
The House Bunny
Anna Faris
6.8
Pineapple Express
5.9
Baby Mama
Amy Poehler
7.0
Get Smart
Steve Carell
7.0
Get Smart
Steve Carell
6.8
Pineapple Express
6.2
The House Bunny
Anna Faris
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
6.9
Twilight
Kristen Stewart
Winner
6.9
Twilight
Kristen Stewart
Winner
All nominees
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Taraji P. Henson
6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway
7.1
Wanted
7.8
The Reader
Kate Winslet
6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway
7.1
Wanted
7.8
The Reader
Kate Winslet
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Taraji P. Henson
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
6.9
Twilight
Robert Pattinson, Cam Gigandet
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Ron Perlman, Luke Goss
6.8
Pineapple Express
, Seth Rogen
6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway,
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Ron Perlman, Luke Goss
8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale, Heath Ledger
The nomination for Heath Ledger was posthumous.
6.8
Pineapple Express
, Seth Rogen
6.4
Saw V
Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson
6.4
Saw V
Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson
8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale, Heath Ledger
The nomination for Heath Ledger was posthumous.
6.3
Bride Wars
Anne Hathaway,
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
6.9
Twilight
Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson
Winner
All nominees
6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron
7.1
Wanted
,
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Dev Patel, Freida Pinto
7.1
Wanted
,
6.5
Milk
,
6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron
7.2
I Love You, Man
Thomas Lennon, Paul Rudd
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Dev Patel, Freida Pinto
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Zac Efron
Winner
6.4
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Zac Efron
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Eagle Eye
7.3
Eagle Eye
7.2
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious 4
Vin Diesel
8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale
8.3
Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr.
8.8
The Dark Knight
Christian Bale
8.3
Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr.
7.2
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious 4
Vin Diesel
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Song from a Movie
4.6
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Miley Cyrus
For the song "The Climb".
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Wrestler
Bruce Springsteen
For the song "The Wrestler".
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman
For the song "Jai'Ho (You Are My Destiny)".
6.9
Twilight
Paramore
For the song "Decode."
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
8.8
The Dark Knight
Heath Ledger
Posthumously.
Winner
8.8
The Dark Knight
Heath Ledger
Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Friday the 13th
Derek Mears
5.5
Prom Night
Johnathon Schaech
5.5
Prom Night
Johnathon Schaech
7.0
Get Smart
7.0
Get Smart
6.4
Friday the 13th
Derek Mears
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Luke Goss
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Luke Goss
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance Female
Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Winner
All nominees
Miley Cyrus
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Vanessa Hudgens
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia!
Kat Dennings
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Freida Pinto
Slumdog Millionaire
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance Male
Robert Pattinson
Twilight
Winner
All nominees
Bobb'e J. Thompson
Role Models
Dev Patel
Slumdog Millionaire
Taylor Lautner
Twilight
Ben Barnes
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Show all nominees
