Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2017
Site
USA
Date
7 May 2017
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Winner
All nominees
7.5
The Edge of Seventeen
7.6
Get Out
Watch trailer
8.3
Logan
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Emma Watson
Beauty and the Beast
Winner
All nominees
Split
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Taraji P. Henson
Hidden Figures
Logan
Hailee Steinfeld
The Edge of Seventeen
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Winner
All nominees
Game of Thrones
Donald Glover
Atlanta
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Walking Dead
Gina Rodriguez
Jane the Virgin
Mandy Moore
This Is Us
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
8.2
The Walking Dead
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Stranger Things
For "Demogorgon".
7.9
American Horror Story
Wes Bentley
7.1
Suicide Squad
Jared Leto
7.6
Get Out
Allison Williams
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.6
Get Out
Lil Rel Howery
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
Workaholics
Adam DeVine
7.5
The LEGO Batman Movie
The Lego Batman Movie
Will Arnett
Broad City
Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
Broad City
Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
8.6
Family Guy
Seth MacFarlane
6.0
Sausage Party
Seth Rogen
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
7.6
Moonlight
Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome
Winner
7.6
Moonlight
Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Empire
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
6.8
Empire
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
7.7
La La Land
,
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens
7.7
La La Land
,
6.5
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
8.3
Logan
, Dafne Keen
Winner
All nominees
8.5
The Voice
Blake Shelton, Adam Levin
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart
7.4
Atlanta
Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Josh Gad, Luke Evans
7.6
Get Out
Daniel Kaluuya, Lil Rel Howery
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
7.6
Hidden Figures
Taraji P. Henson
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Arrow
Stephen Amell
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Felicity Jones
Watch trailer
7.9
Luke Cage
Marvel's Luke Cage
Mike Colter
7.9
The Flash
Grant Gustin
7.3
Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Action Sequence
7.2
The Fate of the Furious
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Star Trek Beyond
Watch trailer
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Watch trailer
7.7
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter Two
5.3
Independence Day: Resurgence
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best American Story
black-ish
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Fresh Off the Boat
7.6
Moonlight
Jane the Virgin
8.4
Transparent
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Documentary
13th
13th
Winner
All nominees
7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
O.J.: Made in America
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight Against the System
7.6
Hidden Figures
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Luke Cage
Marvel's Luke Cage
7.6
Get Out
Watch trailer
7.0
Loving
7.3
Mr. Robot
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Trevor Noah
The Daily Show
Winner
All nominees
Ellen DeGeneres
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
John Oliver
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Samantha Bee
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Musical Moment
7.3
Grease Live!
Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit
For "You're the One That I Want"
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Trolls
For "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
Watch trailer
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
John Legend, Ariana Grande
For "Beauty and the Beast"
Hairspray Live!
Hairspray Live!
Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron, Maddie Baillio
For "You Can't Stop the Beat"
The Get Down
Herizen F. Guardiola
For "Be That As It May"
7.7
La La Land
,
For "City of Stars"
8.0
Moana
Auli'i Cravalho
For "How Far I'll Go"
Watch trailer
Hairspray Live!
Hairspray Live!
Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron, Maddie Baillio
For "You Can't Stop the Beat"
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Competition
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
8.5
The Voice
The Bachelor
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
7.3
Stranger Things
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Atlanta
8.6
Game of Thrones
8.0
This Is Us
8.6
Insecure
8.4
Pretty Little Liars
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Next Generation
7.6
Get Out
Daniel Kaluuya
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
Insecure
Issa Rae
8.0
This Is Us
Chrissy Metz
black-ish
Yara Shahidi
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Riz Ahmed
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Tearjerker
8.0
This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis
Jack and Randall at karate
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo
Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
7.8
Me Before You
Sam Claflin,
Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
7.6
Moonlight
Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes
Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
8.6
Game of Thrones
Kristian Nairn
Hodor's death
Show all nominees
MTV Generation Award
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
6.9
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.2
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious 4
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.8
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.4
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 6
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.5
Furious 7
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.2
The Fate of the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
7.4
6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
Winner
6.9
6.9
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
6.9
7.2
Fast & Furious
Winner
7.2
Winner
7.8
Fast Five
Winner
7.8
7.4
Fast & Furious 6
Winner
7.4
Winner
7.5
Furious 7
Winner
7.5
7.2
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
7.2
Trending Award
Lip Sync Battle
Winner
Beyonce Knowles
Winner
