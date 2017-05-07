Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2017

Site USA
Date 7 May 2017
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Winner
All nominees
The Edge of Seventeen 7.5
The Edge of Seventeen
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Watch trailer
Logan 8.3
Logan
Rogue One 7.6
Rogue One Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Beauty and the Beast
Winner
All nominees
Split
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Hidden Figures
Logan
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
The Edge of Seventeen
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Winner
All nominees
Game of Thrones
Donald Glover
Donald Glover
Atlanta
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Walking Dead
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Jane the Virgin
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
This Is Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
The Walking Dead 8.2
The Walking Dead
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Winner
All nominees
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
For "Demogorgon".
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Wes Bentley
Suicide Squad 7.1
Suicide Squad
Jared Leto
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Allison Williams
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Lil Rel Howery
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Workaholics 7.5
Workaholics
Adam DeVine
The LEGO Batman Movie 7.5
The LEGO Batman Movie The Lego Batman Movie
Will Arnett
Broad City
Broad City
Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
Broad City
Broad City
Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
Seth MacFarlane
Sausage Party 6.0
Sausage Party
Seth Rogen
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome
Winner
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome
Winner
All nominees
Empire 6.8
Empire
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
Empire 6.8
Empire
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
,
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
,
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates 6.5
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
Logan 8.3
Logan
, Dafne Keen
Winner
All nominees
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Blake Shelton, Adam Levin
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart
Atlanta 7.4
Atlanta
Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Josh Gad, Luke Evans
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Daniel Kaluuya, Lil Rel Howery
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
Hidden Figures 7.6
Hidden Figures
Taraji P. Henson
Winner
All nominees
Arrow 7.4
Arrow
Stephen Amell
Rogue One 7.6
Rogue One Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Felicity Jones
Watch trailer
Luke Cage 7.9
Luke Cage Marvel's Luke Cage
Mike Colter
The Flash 7.9
The Flash
Grant Gustin
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Action Sequence
The Fate of the Furious 7.2
The Fate of the Furious
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek Beyond 7.1
Star Trek Beyond
Watch trailer
Rogue One 7.6
Rogue One Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Watch trailer
John Wick: Chapter 2 7.7
John Wick: Chapter 2 John Wick: Chapter Two
Independence Day: Resurgence 5.3
Independence Day: Resurgence
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best American Story
black-ish
black-ish
Winner
All nominees
Fresh Off the Boat 7.2
Fresh Off the Boat
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Documentary
13th 13th
Winner
All nominees
I Am Not Your Negro 7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
O.J.: Made in America
O.J.: Made in America
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight Against the System
Hidden Figures 7.6
Hidden Figures
Winner
All nominees
Luke Cage 7.9
Luke Cage Marvel's Luke Cage
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Watch trailer
Loving 7.0
Loving
Mr. Robot 7.3
Mr. Robot
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Trevor Noah
The Daily Show
Winner
All nominees
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
RuPaul
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
John Oliver
John Oliver
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Musical Moment
Grease Live! 7.3
Grease Live!
Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit For "You're the One That I Want"
Winner
All nominees
Trolls 6.8
Trolls
For "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
Watch trailer
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
John Legend, Ariana Grande For "Beauty and the Beast"
Hairspray Live! Hairspray Live!
Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron, Maddie Baillio For "You Can't Stop the Beat"
The Get Down
The Get Down
Herizen F. Guardiola For "Be That As It May"
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
, For "City of Stars"
Moana 8.0
Moana
Auli'i Cravalho For "How Far I'll Go"
Watch trailer
Hairspray Live! Hairspray Live!
Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron, Maddie Baillio For "You Can't Stop the Beat"
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Competition
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
America's Got Talent
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
MasterChef Junior
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
The Bachelor
The Bachelor
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Winner
All nominees
Atlanta 7.4
Atlanta
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
This Is Us 8.0
This Is Us
Insecure 8.6
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars 8.4
Pretty Little Liars
MTV Movie + TV Award / Next Generation
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Daniel Kaluuya
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Insecure 8.6
Insecure
Issa Rae
This Is Us 8.0
This Is Us
Chrissy Metz
black-ish
black-ish
Yara Shahidi
Rogue One 7.6
Rogue One Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Riz Ahmed
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Tearjerker
This Is Us 8.0
This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis Jack and Randall at karate
Winner
All nominees
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
Me Before You 7.8
Me Before You
Sam Claflin, Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Kristian Nairn Hodor's death
MTV Generation Award
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Fast & Furious 7.2
Fast & Furious The Fast and the Furious 4
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Fast Five 7.8
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Fast & Furious 6 7.4
Fast & Furious 6 Furious 6
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Furious 7 7.5
Furious 7
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
The Fate of the Furious 7.2
The Fate of the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Fast & Furious 7.2
Fast & Furious The Fast and the Furious 4
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Fast Five 7.8
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Fast & Furious 6 7.4
Fast & Furious 6 Furious 6
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Furious 7 7.5
Furious 7
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
The Fate of the Furious 7.2
The Fate of the Furious
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Winner
Trending Award
Lip Sync Battle Lip Sync Battle
Beyonce Knowles
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more