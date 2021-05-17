Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2021

Date 17 May 2021
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
To All the Boys: Always and Forever 6.4
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Winner
All nominees
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Soul 8.3
Soul
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Chadwick Boseman
Winner
All nominees
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya
Malcolm & Marie 6.7
Malcolm & Marie
Zendaya
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Carey Mulligan
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
WandaVision
WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen
Winner
All nominees
The Queen's Gambit
The Queen's Gambit
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Emma Corrin
The Umbrella Academy 6.9
The Umbrella Academy
Elliot Page
I May Destroy You
I May Destroy You
Michaela Coel
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Bridgerton
Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page
Winner
All nominees
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Ashley Park
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Maria Bakalova
Ginny & Georgia
Ginny & Georgia
Antonia Gentry
Normal People 7.5
Normal People
Paul Mescal
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
WandaVision
WandaVision
Kathryn Hahn
Winner
All nominees
Birds of Prey 6.8
Birds of Prey Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Ewan McGregor
The Boys 8.5
The Boys
Aya Cash
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Giancarlo Esposito
The Great 6.9
The Great
Nicholas Hoult
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
Coming 2 America 5.3
Coming 2 America
Leslie Jones
Winner
All nominees
Schitt's Creek 7.7
Schitt's Creek
Annie Murphy
Insecure 8.6
Insecure
Issa Rae
Bad Trip 6.6
Bad Trip
Eric André
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes
Winner
All nominees
Never Have I Ever 7.6
Never Have I Ever
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Never Have I Ever 7.6
Never Have I Ever
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Bridgerton
Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor
Killing Eve 8.2
Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo
Bridgerton
Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
WandaVision
WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn Wanda vs. Agatha
Winner
WandaVision
WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn Wanda vs. Agatha
Winner
All nominees
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
The Boys 8.5
The Boys
Dominique McElligott, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront:
The Boys 8.5
The Boys
Dominique McElligott, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront:
Birds of Prey 6.8
Birds of Prey Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie Final Funhouse Fight
Birds of Prey 6.8
Birds of Prey Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai 6.9
Cobra Kai
Finale House Fight
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Victoria Pedretti
Winner
All nominees
Freaky 6.6
Freaky
Vince Vaughn
The Invisible Man 7.0
The Invisible Man
Elisabeth Moss
Lovecraft Country
Lovecraft Country
Jurnee Smollett
Behind Her Eyes
Behind Her Eyes
Simona Brown
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
Winner
All nominees
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar 6.3
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Ashley Park
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar 6.3
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal Din Djarin & Grogu/Baby Yoda
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Ashley Park
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie
Winner
All nominees
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal
Wonder Woman 1984 7.0
Wonder Woman 1984
WandaVision
WandaVision
Teyonah Parris
The Boys 8.5
The Boys
Jack Quaid
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedy/Game Show
Impractical Jokers
Impractical Jokers
Winner
All nominees
Floor Is Lava
Floor Is Lava
Wild 'N Out Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness Ridiculousness
Kids Say the Darndest Things Kids Say the Darndest Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Legendary Legendary
The Challenge Real World/Road Rules Challenge
The Circle
The Circle
The Masked Singer The Masked Singer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Dating Show
The Bachelorette The Bachelorette
Winner
All nominees
Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love Ready to Love
Ex on the Beach Ex on the Beach
90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Winner
All nominees
Below Deck Mediterranean Below Deck Mediterranean
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Black Ink Crew New York Black Ink Crew
Bling Empire
Bling Empire
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
RuPaul
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Nailed It!
T.J. Lavin
The Challenge
Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best International Reality Series
Love Island Love Island
Winner
All nominees
Geordie Shore Geordie Shore
Acapulco Shore Acapulco Shore
Nailed It! Mexico Nailed It! Mexico
RuPaul's Drag Race UK RuPaul's Drag Race UK
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Lifestyle Show
Nailed It! Nailed It!
Winner
All nominees
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Deliciousness Deliciousness
Making the Cut Making the Cut
Queer Eye Queer Eye
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Break the Silence: The Movie 8.8
Break the Silence: The Movie
Winner
All nominees
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart 8.1
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry 7.8
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder 6.5
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Framing Britney Spears Framing Britney Spears
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Miss Americana Miss Americana
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Musical Moment
Julie and the Phantoms
Julie and the Phantoms
Jeremy Shada, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Madison Reyes For "Edge of Great"
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best New Unscripted Series
Selena + Chef Selena + Chef
Selena Gomez
Winner
All nominees
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Cardi Tries Cardi Tries
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Bling Empire
Bling Empire
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show Catfish: The TV Show
Winner
All nominees
Tiger King 6.1
Tiger King Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Evil Lives Here Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Unsolved Mysteries
Unsolved Mysteries
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Cast
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Real Housewives of Atlanta
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
WandaVision
WandaVision
Winner
All nominees
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Bridgerton
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai 6.9
Cobra Kai
The Boys 8.5
The Boys
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Talk/Topical Show
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Winner
All nominees
A Little Late with Lilly Singh A Little Late with Lilly Singh
The Breakfast Club The Breakfast Club
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Red Table Talk Red Table Talk
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Unscripted Fight
Keeping Up with the Kardashians 3.5
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian, Kimberly Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Winner
Keeping Up with the Kardashians 3.5
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian, Kimberly Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
Kevin Candelario, Tamisha Iman Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
Legendary Legendary
Law Roach, Dominique Jackson Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Legendary Legendary
Law Roach, Dominique Jackson Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
Kevin Candelario, Tamisha Iman Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Social Star
Bretman Rock
Winner
All nominees
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Addison Rae
Rickey Thompson
MTV Generation Award
Comedic Genius Award
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Winner
