Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2021
Site
USA
Date
17 May 2021
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
6.4
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
8.3
Soul
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Chadwick Boseman
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya
6.7
Malcolm & Marie
Zendaya
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Carey Mulligan
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen
Winner
All nominees
The Queen's Gambit
8.7
The Crown
Emma Corrin
6.9
The Umbrella Academy
Elliot Page
I May Destroy You
Michaela Coel
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page
Winner
All nominees
Emily in Paris
Ashley Park
6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Maria Bakalova
Ginny & Georgia
Antonia Gentry
7.5
Normal People
Paul Mescal
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
WandaVision
Kathryn Hahn
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Birds of Prey
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Ewan McGregor
Watch trailer
8.5
The Boys
Aya Cash
8.9
The Mandalorian
Giancarlo Esposito
6.9
The Great
Nicholas Hoult
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
5.3
Coming 2 America
Leslie Jones
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Schitt's Creek
Annie Murphy
8.6
Insecure
Issa Rae
6.6
Bad Trip
Eric André
Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Outer Banks
Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Never Have I Ever
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
7.6
Never Have I Ever
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor
8.2
Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo
Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn
Wanda vs. Agatha
Winner
WandaVision
Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn
Wanda vs. Agatha
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Watch trailer
8.5
The Boys
Dominique McElligott, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront:
8.5
The Boys
Dominique McElligott, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront:
6.8
Birds of Prey
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie
Final Funhouse Fight
Watch trailer
6.8
Birds of Prey
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie
Final Funhouse Fight
Watch trailer
6.9
Cobra Kai
Finale House Fight
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Victoria Pedretti
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Freaky
Vince Vaughn
7.0
The Invisible Man
Elisabeth Moss
Watch trailer
Lovecraft Country
Jurnee Smollett
Behind Her Eyes
Simona Brown
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Ashley Park
6.3
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova
8.9
The Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal
Din Djarin & Grogu/Baby Yoda
Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, Ashley Park
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie
Winner
All nominees
8.9
The Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal
7.0
Wonder Woman 1984
Watch trailer
WandaVision
Teyonah Parris
8.5
The Boys
Jack Quaid
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedy/Game Show
Impractical Jokers
Winner
All nominees
Floor Is Lava
Wild 'N Out
Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
Ridiculousness
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Legendary
Legendary
The Challenge
Real World/Road Rules Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Dating Show
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
Winner
All nominees
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
Ready to Love
Ex on the Beach
Ex on the Beach
90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Winner
All nominees
Below Deck Mediterranean
Below Deck Mediterranean
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Black Ink Crew New York
Black Ink Crew
Bling Empire
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Tiffany Haddish
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nicole Byer
Nailed It!
T.J. Lavin
The Challenge
Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best International Reality Series
Love Island
Love Island
Winner
All nominees
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore
Acapulco Shore
Acapulco Shore
Nailed It! Mexico
Nailed It! Mexico
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Lifestyle Show
Nailed It!
Nailed It!
Winner
All nominees
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Deliciousness
Deliciousness
Making the Cut
Making the Cut
Queer Eye
Queer Eye
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
8.8
Break the Silence: The Movie
Winner
All nominees
8.1
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
7.8
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You
Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You
6.5
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Framing Britney Spears
Framing Britney Spears
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Miss Americana
Miss Americana
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Musical Moment
Julie and the Phantoms
Jeremy Shada, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Madison Reyes
For "Edge of Great"
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best New Unscripted Series
Selena + Chef
Selena + Chef
Selena Gomez
Winner
All nominees
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Cardi Tries
Cardi Tries
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Bling Empire
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show
Catfish: The TV Show
Winner
All nominees
6.1
Tiger King
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Evil Lives Here
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Unsolved Mysteries
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Cast
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
WandaVision
Winner
All nominees
Emily in Paris
Bridgerton
6.9
Cobra Kai
8.5
The Boys
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Talk/Topical Show
The Daily Show
The Daily Show
Winner
All nominees
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Unscripted Fight
3.5
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian, Kimberly Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Winner
3.5
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian, Kimberly Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
Kevin Candelario, Tamisha Iman
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
Legendary
Legendary
Law Roach, Dominique Jackson
Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Legendary
Legendary
Law Roach, Dominique Jackson
Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
Kevin Candelario, Tamisha Iman
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Social Star
Bretman Rock
Winner
All nominees
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Addison Rae
Rickey Thompson
Show all nominees
MTV Generation Award
Comedic Genius Award
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Winner
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Show all
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Show all
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree