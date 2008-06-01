Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2008

Date 1 June 2008
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Transformers 7.7
Transformers
Winner
All nominees
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Juno 7.4
Juno
I Am Legend 7.9
I Am Legend I am Legend
National Treasure: Book of Secrets 6.9
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Superbad 7.3
Superbad
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Johnny Depp
All nominees
Superbad 7.3
Superbad
Jonah Hill
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Knocked Up 7.1
Knocked Up
Seth Rogen
Enchanted 7.3
Enchanted
Amy Adams
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Juno 7.4
Juno
Elliot Page
Winner
All nominees
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Keira Knightley
Knocked Up 7.1
Knocked Up
Katherine Heigl
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Never Back Down 6.8
Never Back Down
Sean Faris, Cam Gigandet
Winner
All nominees
Jumper 6.9
Jumper
Jamie Bell, Hayden Christensen
Rush Hour 3 6.7
Rush Hour 3
, Chris Tucker, Min Sun Min
Spider-Man 3 7.3
Spider-Man 3
Tobey Maguire,
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem 5.5
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Alien vs. Predator.
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
, Joey Ansah
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Step Up 2: The Streets 6.9
Step Up 2: The Streets Step Up 2 the Streets
Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman
Winner
All nominees
Juno 7.4
Juno
Michael Cera, Elliot Page
Enchanted 7.3
Enchanted
Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
, Katie Leung
Disturbia 7.1
Disturbia
, Sarah Romer
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
I Am Legend 7.9
I Am Legend I am Legend
Winner
All nominees
Transformers 7.7
Transformers
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Denzel Washington
Juno 7.4
Juno
Michael Cera
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Spoof
All nominees
I Am Little I Am Little
Zan Passante
MTV Movie Award / Best Summer Movie So Far
Iron Man 8.3
Iron Man
Winner
All nominees
Sex and the City 6.4
Sex and the City Sex and the City: The Movie
Speed Racer 6.4
Speed Racer Speed racer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 6.8
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Johnny Depp
Winner
All nominees
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Javier Bardem
Beowulf 6.2
Beowulf
Spider-Man 3 7.3
Spider-Man 3
Topher Grace
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Denzel Washington
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray
Zac Efron
Winner
All nominees
Knocked Up 7.1
Knocked Up
Seth Rogen
Superbad 7.3
Superbad
Michael Cera
Superbad 7.3
Superbad
Jonah Hill
Transformers 7.7
Transformers
Superbad 7.3
Superbad
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray
Nikki Blonsky
Superbad 7.3
Superbad
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
MTV Generation Award
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
