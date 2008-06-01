Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2008
Site
USA
Date
1 June 2008
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
7.7
Transformers
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
7.4
Juno
7.9
I Am Legend
I am Legend
6.9
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
7.3
Superbad
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Johnny Depp
Winner
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Johnny Depp
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Superbad
Jonah Hill
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
7.1
Knocked Up
Seth Rogen
7.3
Enchanted
Amy Adams
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
7.3
Superbad
Jonah Hill
7.1
Knocked Up
Seth Rogen
7.3
Enchanted
Amy Adams
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.4
Juno
Elliot Page
Winner
7.4
Juno
Elliot Page
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Keira Knightley
7.1
Knocked Up
Katherine Heigl
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Keira Knightley
7.3
Enchanted
Amy Adams
7.3
Enchanted
Amy Adams
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
7.1
Knocked Up
Katherine Heigl
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
6.8
Never Back Down
Sean Faris, Cam Gigandet
Winner
6.8
Never Back Down
Sean Faris, Cam Gigandet
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Jumper
Jamie Bell, Hayden Christensen
6.7
Rush Hour 3
, Chris Tucker, Min Sun Min
7.3
Spider-Man 3
Tobey Maguire,
6.7
Rush Hour 3
, Chris Tucker, Min Sun Min
5.5
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Alien vs. Predator.
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
, Joey Ansah
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
6.9
Step Up 2: The Streets
Step Up 2 the Streets
Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman
Winner
6.9
Step Up 2: The Streets
Step Up 2 the Streets
Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Juno
Michael Cera, Elliot Page
7.3
Enchanted
Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams
7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
, Katie Leung
7.4
Juno
Michael Cera, Elliot Page
7.1
Disturbia
, Sarah Romer
7.1
Disturbia
, Sarah Romer
7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
, Katie Leung
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
7.9
I Am Legend
I am Legend
Winner
7.9
I Am Legend
I am Legend
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Transformers
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Watch trailer
7.7
American Gangster
Denzel Washington
7.4
Juno
Michael Cera
7.7
American Gangster
Denzel Washington
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Watch trailer
7.4
Juno
Michael Cera
7.7
Transformers
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Spoof
All nominees
I Am Little
I Am Little
Zan Passante
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Summer Movie So Far
8.3
Iron Man
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Sex and the City
Sex and the City: The Movie
6.4
Speed Racer
Speed racer
6.8
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Johnny Depp
Winner
7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Johnny Depp
Winner
All nominees
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Javier Bardem
6.2
Beowulf
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Javier Bardem
7.3
Spider-Man 3
Topher Grace
7.7
American Gangster
Denzel Washington
6.2
Beowulf
7.7
American Gangster
Denzel Washington
7.3
Spider-Man 3
Topher Grace
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance
6.8
Hairspray
Zac Efron
Winner
6.8
Hairspray
Zac Efron
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Knocked Up
Seth Rogen
7.3
Superbad
Michael Cera
7.3
Superbad
Jonah Hill
7.7
Transformers
6.4
This Christmas
Chris Brown
7.3
Superbad
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
6.4
This Christmas
Chris Brown
7.3
Superbad
Jonah Hill
6.8
Hairspray
Nikki Blonsky
7.3
Superbad
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
7.1
Knocked Up
Seth Rogen
7.3
Superbad
Michael Cera
6.8
Hairspray
Nikki Blonsky
7.7
Transformers
Show all nominees
