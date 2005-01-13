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Poster of Coach Carter
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Coach Carter
7.3

Coach Carter

, 2005
Coach Carter
USA / Drama, Sport, Biography / 18+
Poster of Coach Carter
7.3

Cast

Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Coach Ken Carter
Rob Brown
Kenyon Stone
Richard Rober
Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez
Timo Cruz
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Jason Lyle
Robert Ri'chard
Damien Carter
Nana Gbewonyo
Junior Battle
Antwon Tanner
Worm
Ashanti
Kyra
Texas Battle
Texas Battle
Maddux
Denise Dowse
Principal Garrison
Director Thomas Carter
Writer Mark Schwahn, John Gatins
Composer Trevor Rabin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 3 August 2005
World premiere 13 January 2005
Release date
14 January 2005 Russia 12+
26 May 2005 Australia
27 April 2005 Belgium
25 February 2005 Brazil
14 January 2005 Canada
29 April 2005 Denmark
17 August 2005 France
7 April 2005 Germany
25 February 2005 Great Britain
26 May 2005 Hungary
11 March 2005 Iceland
25 February 2005 Ireland
3 June 2005 Italy
6 August 2005 Japan
1 June 2005 Kuwait
8 April 2005 Mexico
7 April 2005 Netherlands
16 April 2005 Panama
1 June 2005 Philippines
14 January 2005 Romania 18
28 April 2005 Singapore
13 May 2005 South Korea
8 April 2005 Spain
13 May 2005 Sweden
8 July 2005 Taiwan
13 April 2005 UAE
14 January 2005 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $76,669,892
Production Coach Carter, MTV Films, Expedition Films
Also known as
Coach Carter, Juego de honor, Entrenador Carter, Trener Carter, Тренер Картер, All Day Long, Antrenorul Carter, Carter edző, Coach Carter: Treino para a Vida, Huấn Luyện Viên Bóng Rổ, Koç Carter, Pelimies Carter, Treinador Carter, Trener, Trener Karter, Treneris Karteris, Треньорът Картър, コーチ・カーター, 卡特教頭, Coach Carter (Entrenador Carter), Coach Carter - Treino para a Vida, 铁血教练

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Timo Cruz Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won't feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine as children do. It's not just in some of us; it is in everyone. And as we let our own lights shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others. - This quote is originally from the book A return to love: Reflections on the principles of a course in miracles by Ms Marianne Williamson.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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