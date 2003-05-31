Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2003

Site USA
Date 31 May 2003
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Winner
All nominees
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
The Ring 7.0
The Ring
8 Mile 7.3
8 Mile
Barbershop Barbershop
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The battle for Helms Deep.
Winner
All nominees
Minority Report 7.8
Minority Report
The escape.
Final Destination 2 6.8
Final Destination 2
Collision on Highway 23.
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
The arena conflict.
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Austin Powers in Goldmember 6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Mike Myers
Winner
All nominees
Jackass: The Movie 6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Johnny Knoxville
Mr. Deeds 6.1
Mr. Deeds
Old School 7.0
Old School Old school
Will Ferrell
Barbershop Barbershop
Cedric the Entertainer
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
Kirsten Dunst
Winner
All nominees
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 6.6
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Sweet Home Alabama 6.8
Sweet Home Alabama
Die Another Day 6.8
Die Another Day
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Queen Latifah
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Christopher Lee Versus Yoda.
Winner
All nominees
Cradle 2 the Grave 5.8
Cradle 2 the Grave
Jet Li Versus the ultimate fighters.
Shanghai Knights 6.5
Shanghai Knights
Fann Wong Versus the palace guards.
Jackass: The Movie 6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Eric Butterbean Esch, Johnny Knoxville
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire
Winner
All nominees
Daredevil 7.1
Daredevil
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Punch-Drunk Love 7.2
Punch-Drunk Love
, Emily Watson
Drumline 5.9
Drumline
Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
8 Mile 7.3
8 Mile
Eminem
Winner
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Viggo Mortensen
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
Tobey Maguire
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
Catch Me If You Can
Leonardo DiCaprio
xXx 6.8
xXx
Vin Diesel
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Sean Astin, Elijah Wood
Winner
All nominees
Shanghai Knights 6.5
Shanghai Knights
, Owen Wilson
Blue Crush 6.6
Blue Crush
Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake
Jackass: The Movie 6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O
Old School 7.0
Old School Old school
Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson
MTV Movie Award / Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Winner
All nominees
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
Jude Law
Jude Law
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
The Ring 7.0
The Ring
Daveigh Chase
Winner
All nominees
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Daniel Day-Lewis
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
Willem Dafoe
Daredevil 7.1
Daredevil
Colin Farrell
Austin Powers in Goldmember 6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Mike Myers
MTV Movie Award / Best Virtual Performance
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
For "Gollum".
Winner
All nominees
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
For "Yoda".
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
For "Dobby".
Kangaroo Jack 4.4
Kangaroo Jack
For "Kangaroo Jack".
Scooby-Doo 5.3
Scooby-Doo
For "Scooby-Doo".
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
Daredevil 7.1
Daredevil
Jennifer Garner
Winner
All nominees
Barbershop Barbershop
Eve
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 7.0
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nia Vardalos
Secretary 7.2
Secretary
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Blue Crush 6.6
Blue Crush
Kate Bosworth
Austin Powers in Goldmember 6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beyonce Knowles
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
8 Mile 7.3
8 Mile
Eminem
Winner
All nominees
Drumline 5.9
Drumline
Nick Cannon
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 6.8
National Lampoon's Van Wilder Van Wilder
Ryan Reynolds
Antwone Fisher 7.3
Antwone Fisher
Derek Luke
Igby Goes Down Igby Goes Down
Kieran Culkin
