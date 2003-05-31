Menu
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Spider-Man
7.0
The Ring
7.3
8 Mile
Barbershop
Barbershop
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The battle for Helms Deep.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Minority Report
The escape.
6.8
Final Destination 2
Collision on Highway 23.
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
The arena conflict.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Mike Myers
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Johnny Knoxville
6.1
Mr. Deeds
7.0
Old School
Old school
Will Ferrell
Barbershop
Barbershop
Cedric the Entertainer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
8.3
Spider-Man
Kirsten Dunst
Winner
All nominees
6.6
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
6.8
Sweet Home Alabama
6.8
Die Another Day
7.0
Chicago
Queen Latifah
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Christopher Lee
Versus Yoda.
Winner
All nominees
5.8
Cradle 2 the Grave
Jet Li
Versus the ultimate fighters.
6.5
Shanghai Knights
Fann Wong
Versus the palace guards.
6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Eric Butterbean Esch, Johnny Knoxville
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
8.3
Spider-Man
Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Daredevil
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
7.2
Punch-Drunk Love
, Emily Watson
5.9
Drumline
Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana
7.7
Gangs of New York
Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz
7.7
Gangs of New York
Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
7.3
8 Mile
Eminem
Winner
All nominees
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Viggo Mortensen
Watch trailer
8.3
Spider-Man
Tobey Maguire
8.3
Catch Me If You Can
Leonardo DiCaprio
6.8
xXx
Vin Diesel
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Sean Astin, Elijah Wood
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.5
Shanghai Knights
, Owen Wilson
6.6
Blue Crush
Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake
6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O
7.0
Old School
Old school
Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson
6.6
Blue Crush
Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake
6.5
Shanghai Knights
, Owen Wilson
7.0
Old School
Old school
Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson
6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Colin Farrell
Winner
All nominees
Orlando Bloom
Keira Knightley
Rosamund Pike
Jude Law
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.0
The Ring
Daveigh Chase
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Gangs of New York
Daniel Day-Lewis
8.3
Spider-Man
Willem Dafoe
7.1
Daredevil
Colin Farrell
6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Mike Myers
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Virtual Performance
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
For "Gollum".
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
For "Yoda".
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
For "Dobby".
4.4
Kangaroo Jack
For "Kangaroo Jack".
5.3
Scooby-Doo
For "Scooby-Doo".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
7.1
Daredevil
Jennifer Garner
Winner
All nominees
Barbershop
Barbershop
Eve
7.0
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nia Vardalos
7.2
Secretary
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Watch trailer
6.6
Blue Crush
Kate Bosworth
6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beyonce Knowles
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
7.3
8 Mile
Eminem
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Drumline
Nick Cannon
6.8
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
Van Wilder
Ryan Reynolds
7.3
Antwone Fisher
Derek Luke
Igby Goes Down
Igby Goes Down
Kieran Culkin
Show all nominees
