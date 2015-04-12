Elizabeth Banks Despite being stuck in District 13, Effie Trinket's eccentric wardrobe had actress Elizabeth Banks looking every bit a member of District 1.
8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Zoe Saldana Zoe, is that even you?! For her action-heavy role as space badass Gamora, the actress went all in with facial prosthetics and layers of green makeup.
7.1
Foxcatcher
Steve Carell To nail his performance as multimillionaire Olympic sponsor John du Pont, funnyman Steve Carell got serious by wearing multiple layers of makeup, a tight haircut, and a striking prosthetic nose.
7.6
The Theory of Everything
Eddie Redmayne Eddie Redmayne's Oscar-winning portrayal of famed physicist Stephen Hawking's battle with motor neuron disease was not only beautifully done, but jaw-droppingly realistic.
8.2
Boyhood
Ellar Coltrane In this landmark role, audiences watched Ellar Coltrane literally transform from age six all the way to 18 over the course of the movie.
Will Poulter, Dylan O'Brien vs. Will Poulter - During the simple challenge of staying within the fight circle, Gally's smart remarks ignite a fire in Thomas that surprises him the most.
7.1
The Maze Runner
7.6
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)Birdman
Michael Keaton, Edward Norton vs. Michael Keaton - Mike makes fun of his boss Riggan whilst wearing tighty whities. He's just asking to get his face punched with that malicious mockery.
6.9
22 Jump Street
Jonah Hill, Jillian Bell Jonah Hill vs. Jillian Bell - Schmidt and Mercedes throw some heated punches back and forth until emotions of another kind arise. More like 21 Hump Street, amirite? Actually, not really.
6.4
Neighbors
Seth Rogen, Zac Efron Seth Rogen vs. Zac Efron - Using whatever they can grab (um...awkward), the neighbors channel their inner Batman in this hilarious and very unorthodox brawl.
7.6
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)Birdman
8.0
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan Chris Evans vs. Sebastian Stan - Weaponry is key in this intense good vs. evil showdown between Captain America and Winter Soldier. Who takes it - guns or glory?