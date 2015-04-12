Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2015

Site USA
Date 12 April 2015
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Winner
All nominees
Boyhood 8.2
Boyhood
Selma 7.4
Selma
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
American Sniper 6.8
American Sniper
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Gone Girl 8.2
Gone Girl
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
MTV Movie Award / Best WTF Moment
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne's Mac and Kelly get up close and personal in a way NOBODY was expecting.
Winner
All nominees
22 Jump Street 6.9
22 Jump Street
Jonah Hill While on an undercover mission, Jonah Hill's Schmidt gets inked in a way he definitely wasn't expecting.
Horrible Bosses 2 6.3
Horrible Bosses 2
Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis An infomercial for their new invention goes very, VERY wrong on live TV for Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day's Kurt and Dale.
Top Five 6.4
Top Five
Rosario Dawson, Anders Holm Rosario Dawson and Anders Holm's characters get...saucy...in this truly insane moment from 'Top Five.'
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
Miles Teller Getting hit by a car ain't no thang for Miles Teller's character Andrew in 'Whiplash.'
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Transformation
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
Elizabeth Banks Despite being stuck in District 13, Effie Trinket's eccentric wardrobe had actress Elizabeth Banks looking every bit a member of District 1.
Winner
All nominees
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Zoe Saldana Zoe, is that even you?! For her action-heavy role as space badass Gamora, the actress went all in with facial prosthetics and layers of green makeup.
Foxcatcher 7.1
Foxcatcher
Steve Carell To nail his performance as multimillionaire Olympic sponsor John du Pont, funnyman Steve Carell got serious by wearing multiple layers of makeup, a tight haircut, and a striking prosthetic nose.
The Theory of Everything 7.6
The Theory of Everything
Eddie Redmayne Eddie Redmayne's Oscar-winning portrayal of famed physicist Stephen Hawking's battle with motor neuron disease was not only beautifully done, but jaw-droppingly realistic.
Boyhood 8.2
Boyhood
Ellar Coltrane In this landmark role, audiences watched Ellar Coltrane literally transform from age six all the way to 18 over the course of the movie.
MTV Movie Award / Best Shirtless Performance
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Zac Efron
Winner
All nominees
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Ansel Elgort
The Other Woman 6.6
The Other Woman
Kate Upton
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Chris Pratt
Foxcatcher 7.1
Foxcatcher
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies 7.8
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
For the Battle of Five Armies.
Winner
All nominees
Need for Speed 7.1
Need for Speed
For the Police Chase.
John Wick 7.8
John Wick
For the Red Circle Night Club.
Penguins of Madagascar 7.0
Penguins of Madagascar The Penguins of Madagascar
For the Diving for Catching the Airplane
Edge of Tomorrow 8.2
Edge of Tomorrow
For the Battle of the Death Loop
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakup
Gone Girl 8.2
Gone Girl
Sponsored by T-Mobile
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
22 Jump Street 6.9
22 Jump Street
Winner
All nominees
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Rose Byrne
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Chris Pratt
The Wedding Ringer 6.6
The Wedding Ringer
Top Five 6.4
Top Five
Chris Rock
MTV Movie Award / Best Duo
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Zac Efron, Dave Franco
Winner
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Zac Efron, Dave Franco
Winner
All nominees
22 Jump Street 6.9
22 Jump Street
, Jonah Hill
The Interview 6.6
The Interview
, Seth Rogen
22 Jump Street 6.9
22 Jump Street
, Jonah Hill
The Interview 6.6
The Interview
, Seth Rogen
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Vin Diesel,
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Shailene Woodley
Winner
All nominees
Lucy 6.9
Lucy
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 7.6
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) Birdman
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
Jennifer Lawrence
Wild 5.8
Wild
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
The Maze Runner 7.1
The Maze Runner
Will Poulter, Dylan O'Brien vs. Will Poulter - During the simple challenge of staying within the fight circle, Gally's smart remarks ignite a fire in Thomas that surprises him the most.
Winner
The Maze Runner 7.1
The Maze Runner
Will Poulter, Dylan O'Brien vs. Will Poulter - During the simple challenge of staying within the fight circle, Gally's smart remarks ignite a fire in Thomas that surprises him the most.
Winner
All nominees
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 7.6
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) Birdman
Michael Keaton, Edward Norton vs. Michael Keaton - Mike makes fun of his boss Riggan whilst wearing tighty whities. He's just asking to get his face punched with that malicious mockery.
22 Jump Street 6.9
22 Jump Street
Jonah Hill, Jillian Bell Jonah Hill vs. Jillian Bell - Schmidt and Mercedes throw some heated punches back and forth until emotions of another kind arise. More like 21 Hump Street, amirite? Actually, not really.
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Seth Rogen, Zac Efron Seth Rogen vs. Zac Efron - Using whatever they can grab (um...awkward), the neighbors channel their inner Batman in this hilarious and very unorthodox brawl.
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 7.6
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) Birdman
Michael Keaton, Edward Norton vs. Michael Keaton - Mike makes fun of his boss Riggan whilst wearing tighty whities. He's just asking to get his face punched with that malicious mockery.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan Chris Evans vs. Sebastian Stan - Weaponry is key in this intense good vs. evil showdown between Captain America and Winter Soldier. Who takes it - guns or glory?
MTV Movie Award / Best Hero
The Maze Runner 7.1
The Maze Runner
As Thomas
Winner
All nominees
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Chris Pratt As Star-Lord
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
Jennifer Lawrence As Katniss Everdeen
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies 7.8
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Martin Freeman As Bilbo Baggins
Insurgent 6.6
Insurgent
Shailene Woodley As Tris
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort
Winner
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort
Winner
All nominees
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Chris Evans,
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Rose Byrne, Halston Sage
The Interview 6.6
The Interview
, Seth Rogen
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Rose Byrne, Halston Sage
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 7.7
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
, Andrew Garfield
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 7.7
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
, Andrew Garfield
The Interview 6.6
The Interview
, Seth Rogen
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Chris Evans,
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
American Sniper 6.8
American Sniper
Winner
All nominees
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Ansel Elgort
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
Miles Teller
Foxcatcher 7.1
Foxcatcher
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Chris Pratt
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Moment
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
Jennifer Lawrence All around badass and Mockingjay leader Katniss Everdeen sings a haunting battle cry to the rebels who are rallying against the Capitol.
Winner
All nominees
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
Chris Pratt When he's not defending the galaxy, Star-Lord uses a rat as a microphone to belt out "Come and Get Your Love" while dancing through a creepy swamp.
The Skeleton Twins 6.8
The Skeleton Twins
Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig Hilarious sibling duo Milo and Maggie's epic lip-sync to '80s hit "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" has impeccable choreography - jazz hands included.
Neighbors 6.4
Neighbors
Seth Rogen, Zac Efron It wouldn't be a frat party without a black light dance off between neighbors Mac Radner and Teddy Sanders. While Teddy has the moves, it's Radner's belly shake that slays.
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
Miles Teller As a talented and tolerant jazz drummer, Andrew is the backbone of the group who doesn't let band leader Terence Fletcher's intimidation interrupt the tempo.
MTV Movie Award / Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
The Boy Next Door 4.6
The Boy Next Door
Winner
All nominees
The Purge: Anarchy 6.9
The Purge: Anarchy
Zach Gilford
Annabelle 6.4
Annabelle
Annabelle Wallis
The Maze Runner 7.1
The Maze Runner
Gone Girl 8.2
Gone Girl
Rosamund Pike
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Into the Woods 5.8
Into the Woods
Meryl Streep
Winner
All nominees
Gone Girl 8.2
Gone Girl
Rosamund Pike
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
J.K. Simmons
22 Jump Street 6.9
22 Jump Street
Jillian Bell
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Peter Dinklage
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance
The Maze Runner 7.1
The Maze Runner
Dylan O'Brien didn't hold anything back in his action-packed role as Thomas, the unlikely leader of a group trapped in a life-threatening maze.
Winner
All nominees
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
The Fault in Our Stars
Ansel Elgort Ansel Elgort's touching role as Augustus Waters, a teen with cancer, left audiences as impressed as they were tear-stained.
Gone Girl 8.2
Gone Girl
Rosamund Pike As the devious, murderous Amy Dunne, Rosamund Pike's performance totally and completely knocked it out of the park.
Selma 7.4
Selma
David Oyelowo Newcomer David Oyelowo perfectly captured the inspirational message of the Civil Rights Movement in his unforgettable role as Martin Luther King Jr.
Boyhood 8.2
Boyhood
Ellar Coltrane Ellar Coltrane's 12-year-long dedication to his role in 'Boyhood' had critics raving over his genuine performance.
MTV Generation Award
Trailblazer Award
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Winner
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more