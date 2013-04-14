Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2013

Date 14 April 2013
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
An epic ensemble of superheroes, including Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and The Hulk, join forces to stop villainous Loki from subjugating the world.
Winner
All nominees
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
A German bounty hunter teams up with a freed slave to help him rescue his wife from a ruthless Mississippi plantation owner.
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
Upon release from a mental hospital, Pat returns home to live with his parents and is determined to rebuild his life. During his attempts to win back his estranged wife, he meets Tiffany and an unexpected bond forms, bringing silver linings to both of their lives.
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
The final installment in director Christopher Nolan's trilogy finds Batman resurfacing from years of retirement to save Gotham from the wrath of masked man Bane.
Ted 7.2
Ted
When a boy's wish is granted and John's teddy bear comes to life, a lifelong friendship is born. But the duo's party-boy behavior is finally challenged when John's girlfriend, Lori, forces him to grow up and settle down.
MTV Movie Award / Best WTF Moment
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx In an excruciating sequence, Foxx's Django blasts servile head-servant Stephen, played by Jackson, and sets the Candieland mansion ablaze with the strike of a match.
Winner
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx In an excruciating sequence, Foxx's Django blasts servile head-servant Stephen, played by Jackson, and sets the Candieland mansion ablaze with the strike of a match.
Winner
All nominees
Flight 7.6
Flight
Denzel Washington Washington's Whip Whitaker rolls an inverted plane out of a 90-degree nose dive and saves the lives of 96 passengers on board.
Ted 7.2
Ted
Seth MacFarlane Fuzzy, flirtatious and flagrantly inappropriate, Seth MacFarlane's Ted takes his co-worker crush one step too far.
Skyfall 7.8
Skyfall
Javier Bardem Mutilated and deformed after a botched suicide attempt, Bardem's villain twists his prosthetic mug to show the few teeth he has left in a gut-twisting moment filled with vindictive vengeance.
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect
Anna Camp As Aubrey, Camp gives a barftastic display of a capella angst that tips the scales of cinematic grossness.
MTV Movie Award / Best Shirtless Performance
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 6.8
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn
Taylor Lautner
Winner
All nominees
Magic Mike 6.2
Magic Mike
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Christian Bale
Skyfall 7.8
Skyfall
Daniel Craig
Ted 7.2
Ted
Seth MacFarlane
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 8.2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Winner
All nominees
Jack Reacher 7.4
Jack Reacher
Wrath of the Titans 5.9
Wrath of the Titans
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 6.8
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
Jennifer Lawrence
Winner
All nominees
Ted 7.2
Ted
Mila Kunis
Les Misérables 7.6
Les Misérables
Anne Hathaway
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect
Rebel Wilson
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Emma Watson
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, , Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Natasha Romanoff and Hawkeye vs. Loki and the Chitauri
Winner
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, , Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Natasha Romanoff and Hawkeye vs. Loki and the Chitauri
Winner
All nominees
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Jamie Foxx In Django's final brutal battle, Foxx's character bathes the white-walled Candieland mansion with blood red.
Skyfall 7.8
Skyfall
Daniel Craig, Ola Rapace In a twist only worthy of a Bond plot, Craig and Rapace have us on the edge of our seats when 007 tears off the roof of a speeding train with a 22-ton excavator for a fist-on-fist face-off with Patrice.
Skyfall 7.8
Skyfall
Daniel Craig, Ola Rapace In a twist only worthy of a Bond plot, Craig and Rapace have us on the edge of our seats when 007 tears off the roof of a speeding train with a 22-ton excavator for a fist-on-fist face-off with Patrice.
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Christian Bale, Tom Hardy Bale and Hardy face off as Batman and masked menace Bane, brawling beneath Gotham City's underbelly in a sewage smack-down marking the end of a trilogy.
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Christian Bale, Tom Hardy Bale and Hardy face off as Batman and masked menace Bane, brawling beneath Gotham City's underbelly in a sewage smack-down marking the end of a trilogy.
Ted 7.2
Ted
Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane It's man vs. bear when Wahlberg and MacFarlane's characters trash a hotel room in a brawl filled with furry fists of fury.
MTV Movie Award / Best Hero
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 8.2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Martin Freeman
Winner
All nominees
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
Mark Ruffalo
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Anne Hathaway
Snow White and the Huntsman 6.4
Snow White and the Huntsman
Kristen Stewart
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Christian Bale
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
Robert Downey Jr.
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
, Jennifer Lawrence
Winner
All nominees
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Logan Lerman, Emma Watson
Moonrise Kingdom 7.5
Moonrise Kingdom
Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington
Ted 7.2
Ted
Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Logan Lerman, Emma Watson
MTV Movie Award / Best Latino Actor
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Skyfall This category was made and sponsored by Tr3s Movies for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Savages This category was made and sponsored by Tr3s Movies for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
Michael Pena
Michael Pena
End of Watch This category was made and sponsored by Tr3s Movies for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Savages This category was made and sponsored by Tr3s Movies for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
John Ortiz
John Ortiz
Silver Linings Playbook This category was made and sponsored by Tr3s Movies for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
Bradley Cooper charms as Pat, a bi-polar man living with his parents who befriends a beautiful-but-equally-disturbed neighbor named Tiffany.
Winner
All nominees
Argo 7.7
Argo
Ben Affleck
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Jamie Foxx
Magic Mike 6.2
Magic Mike
Lincoln 7.0
Lincoln
Daniel Day-Lewis
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Moment
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect
Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean The Barden Bellas break outside of their comfort zones and step up their performance with an a capella cover of "No Diggity."
Winner
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect
Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean The Barden Bellas break outside of their comfort zones and step up their performance with an a capella cover of "No Diggity."
Winner
All nominees
Magic Mike 6.2
Magic Mike
Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodriguez, Magic Mike and his hip-thrusting contemporaries deliver a steamy rendition of "It's Raining Men."
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller With the slow swell of "Come On Eileen" bursting through the high school speakers, the wallflowers crew peels themselves off the sidelines and lets loose on the dance floor.
Magic Mike 6.2
Magic Mike
Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodriguez, Magic Mike and his hip-thrusting contemporaries deliver a steamy rendition of "It's Raining Men."
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
, Jennifer Lawrence Who knew emotional instability could result in killer dance moves? As Pat and Tiffany, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence pull off a choreographed two-step that's equal parts shameless and sultry.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller With the slow swell of "Come On Eileen" bursting through the high school speakers, the wallflowers crew peels themselves off the sidelines and lets loose on the dance floor.
Les Misérables 7.6
Les Misérables
Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway's live rendition of Fantine's "I Dreamed A Dream" breathes beautiful new life into an old ballad.
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
Ted 7.2
Ted
Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane
Winner
All nominees
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
, Jennifer Lawrence
The Campaign 7.1
The Campaign
Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson
The Campaign 7.1
The Campaign
Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis
MTV Movie Award / Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Life of Pi 7.8
Life of Pi
Suraj Sharma Sharma shines as 16-year-old Pi, whose life is changed forever when a startled zebra jumps into his lifeboat, forcing the pair overboard during a powerful storm.
Winner
All nominees
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 8.2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Martin Freeman As an unwilling adventurer, Freeman's Bilbo quivers and quips his way through an unexpected journey to the Lonely Mountain where he's confronted by giant spiders, terrifying trolls and a creepy creature named Gollum.
House at the End of the Street 6.3
House at the End of the Street
Jennifer Lawrence When Lawrence's Elissa is held hostage by her psychotic boyfriend in a silent cellar mere steps from her home, we're forced to face the frightening fact that you can't trust anyone.
Zero Dark Thirty 6.8
Zero Dark Thirty
Jessica Chastain Chastain's performance as intelligence expert Maya keeps us on the edge of our seats when her car is wrought with gun fire and she's driving without direction, desperately seeking safety.
Texas Chainsaw 3D 5.6
Texas Chainsaw 3D The Texas Chainsaw 3D
Alexandra Daddario In the ultimate slasher film, Daddario's Heather Miller lives our most terrifying nightmare as she is stalked through a graveyard by Leatherface and his chainsaw.
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers
Tom Hiddleston
Winner
All nominees
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Marion Cotillard
Skyfall 7.8
Skyfall
Javier Bardem
Django Unchained 8.4
Django Unchained
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
Tom Hardy
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance
Pitch Perfect 7.3
Pitch Perfect
Rebel Wilson
Winner
All nominees
Les Misérables 7.6
Les Misérables
Eddie Redmayne
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Quvenzhané Wallis
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Ezra Miller
Life of Pi 7.8
Life of Pi
Suraj Sharma
MTV Movie Award / Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
Kick-Ass 2
This category was made and sponsored by Seventeen Magazine for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Lily Collins This category was made and sponsored by Seventeen Magazine for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters 6.6
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters
Logan Lerman This category was made and sponsored by Seventeen Magazine for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
After Earth 5.6
After Earth
Jaden Smith This category was made and sponsored by Seventeen Magazine for this specific MTV Movie Award ceremony.
MTV Generation Award
Trailblazer Award
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Winner
Comedic Genius Award
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Winner
Year
Nominations

