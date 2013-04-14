Upon release from a mental hospital, Pat returns home to live with his parents and is determined to rebuild his life. During his attempts to win back his estranged wife, he meets Tiffany and an unexpected bond forms, bringing silver linings to both of their lives.
8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
The final installment in director Christopher Nolan's trilogy finds Batman resurfacing from years of retirement to save Gotham from the wrath of masked man Bane.
7.2
Ted
When a boy's wish is granted and John's teddy bear comes to life, a lifelong friendship is born. But the duo's party-boy behavior is finally challenged when John's girlfriend, Lori, forces him to grow up and settle down.
Winner
8.4
Django Unchained
Winner
7.6
Flight
Denzel Washington Washington's Whip Whitaker rolls an inverted plane out of a 90-degree nose dive and saves the lives of 96 passengers on board.
7.2
Ted
Seth MacFarlane Fuzzy, flirtatious and flagrantly inappropriate, Seth MacFarlane's Ted takes his co-worker crush one step too far.
7.8
Skyfall
Javier Bardem Mutilated and deformed after a botched suicide attempt, Bardem's villain twists his prosthetic mug to show the few teeth he has left in a gut-twisting moment filled with vindictive vengeance.
7.3
Pitch Perfect
Anna Camp As Aubrey, Camp gives a barftastic display of a capella angst that tips the scales of cinematic grossness.
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, , Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Natasha Romanoff and Hawkeye vs. Loki and the Chitauri
Winner
8.3
The Avengers
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, , Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Natasha Romanoff and Hawkeye vs. Loki and the Chitauri
Winner
8.4
Django Unchained
Jamie Foxx In Django's final brutal battle, Foxx's character bathes the white-walled Candieland mansion with blood red.
7.8
Skyfall
8.4
The Dark Knight Rises
7.2
Ted
Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane It's man vs. bear when Wahlberg and MacFarlane's characters trash a hotel room in a brawl filled with furry fists of fury.
Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean The Barden Bellas break outside of their comfort zones and step up their performance with an a capella cover of "No Diggity."
Winner
7.3
Pitch Perfect
Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean The Barden Bellas break outside of their comfort zones and step up their performance with an a capella cover of "No Diggity."
Winner
6.2
Magic Mike
7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
6.2
Magic Mike
, Jennifer Lawrence Who knew emotional instability could result in killer dance moves? As Pat and Tiffany, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence pull off a choreographed two-step that's equal parts shameless and sultry.
7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
7.6
Les Misérables
Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway's live rendition of Fantine's "I Dreamed A Dream" breathes beautiful new life into an old ballad.
Suraj Sharma Sharma shines as 16-year-old Pi, whose life is changed forever when a startled zebra jumps into his lifeboat, forcing the pair overboard during a powerful storm.
Winner
8.2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Martin Freeman As an unwilling adventurer, Freeman's Bilbo quivers and quips his way through an unexpected journey to the Lonely Mountain where he's confronted by giant spiders, terrifying trolls and a creepy creature named Gollum.
6.3
House at the End of the Street
Jennifer Lawrence When Lawrence's Elissa is held hostage by her psychotic boyfriend in a silent cellar mere steps from her home, we're forced to face the frightening fact that you can't trust anyone.
6.8
Zero Dark Thirty
Jessica Chastain Chastain's performance as intelligence expert Maya keeps us on the edge of our seats when her car is wrought with gun fire and she's driving without direction, desperately seeking safety.
5.6
Texas Chainsaw 3DThe Texas Chainsaw 3D
Alexandra Daddario In the ultimate slasher film, Daddario's Heather Miller lives our most terrifying nightmare as she is stalked through a graveyard by Leatherface and his chainsaw.