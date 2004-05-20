ProductionNew Line Cinema, Gran Via Productions, Avery Pix
Also known as
The Notebook, Diario de una pasión, Wie ein einziger Tag, Дневник памяти, Beleznica, Bilježnica, Dagboken, Dagboken - Jag sökte dig och fann mitt hjärta, Diário de uma Paixão, El cuaderno de Noah, El diario de Noa, El quadern d'en Noah, Jurnalul, Kimi ni yomu monogatari, Le pagine della nostra vita, Les pages de notre amour, N'oublie jamais, Nhật Ký Tình Yêu, Not Defteri, O Diário da Nossa Paixão, Päevaraamat, Pamiętnik, Piezīmju grāmatiņa, Szerelmünk lapjai, The Notebook - Rakkauden sivut, To imerologio, Ubis tsignaki, Užrašų knygelė, Xotira kundaligi, Yaddaş gündəliyi, Zápisník jedné lásky, Zápisník jednej lásky, Το ημερολόγιο, Бележница, Естелік күнделігі, Тетрадката, Щоденник пам'яті, 노트북, きみに読む物語, 忘了·忘不了, 恋恋笔记本, 手札情緣
Young NoahSo it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me... everyday.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.