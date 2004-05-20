All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Notebook

So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me... everyday.

Young Noah So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me... everyday.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.