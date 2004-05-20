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Poster of The Notebook
8.1
The Notebook - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Notebook
8.1

The Notebook

, 2004
The Notebook
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Notebook
8.1
The Notebook - trailer
The Notebook  trailer

Synopsis

A poor yet passionate young man falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences.

Cast

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
James Garner
James Garner
James Marsden
James Marsden
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
David Thornton
David Thornton
Director Nick Cassavetes
Writer Jeremy Leven, Jan Sardi, Nicholas Sparks
Composer Aaron Zigman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 2 September 2004
World premiere 20 May 2004
Release date
14 October 2004 Russia 12+
28 October 2004 Argentina
14 October 2004 Australia
3 September 2004 Austria 6
26 January 2005 Bahrain
14 October 2004 Belarus
22 September 2004 Belgium
13 August 2004 Brazil
25 June 2004 Canada
16 December 2004 Chile
14 October 2004 Czechia 15+
15 December 2004 Egypt
8 September 2004 France
1 September 2004 Germany
25 June 2004 Great Britain
2 July 2004 Greece
26 August 2004 Hong Kong
12 October 2023 Iceland 12 year age limit
25 June 2004 Ireland
5 August 2004 Israel
24 June 2005 Italy
14 October 2004 Kazakhstan 14+
2 February 2005 Kuwait
14 February 2025 Latvia N12
7 October 2004 Netherlands
22 October 2004 Norway
27 August 2004 Panama
7 July 2025 Poland
30 September 2004 Portugal
5 August 2004 Singapore
14 October 2004 Slovakia
20 August 2004 South Africa
26 November 2004 South Korea
22 October 2004 Spain 7
27 August 2004 Sweden
1 September 2004 Switzerland
5 November 2004 Taiwan
5 August 2004 Thailand
12 January 2005 UAE
25 June 2004 USA
14 October 2004 Ukraine
15 April 2005 Uruguay
26 November 2004 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $29,000,000
Worldwide Gross $118,605,996
Production New Line Cinema, Gran Via Productions, Avery Pix
Also known as
The Notebook, Diario de una pasión, Wie ein einziger Tag, Дневник памяти, Beleznica, Bilježnica, Dagboken, Dagboken - Jag sökte dig och fann mitt hjärta, Diário de uma Paixão, El cuaderno de Noah, El diario de Noa, El quadern d'en Noah, Jurnalul, Kimi ni yomu monogatari, Le pagine della nostra vita, Les pages de notre amour, N'oublie jamais, Nhật Ký Tình Yêu, Not Defteri, O Diário da Nossa Paixão, Päevaraamat, Pamiętnik, Piezīmju grāmatiņa, Szerelmünk lapjai, The Notebook - Rakkauden sivut, To imerologio, Ubis tsignaki, Užrašų knygelė, Xotira kundaligi, Yaddaş gündəliyi, Zápisník jedné lásky, Zápisník jednej lásky, Το ημερολόγιο, Бележница, Естелік күнделігі, Тетрадката, Щоденник пам'яті, 노트북, きみに読む物語, 忘了·忘不了, 恋恋笔记本, 手札情緣

Film rating

8.1
Rate 101 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  188 In the Drama genre  83 In the Romantic genre  18 In films of USA  126 In films of 2004  4

Film Trailers

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The Notebook - trailer
The Notebook Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Notebook

Quotes

Young Noah So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me... everyday.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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