Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2022

Site USA
Date 6 June 2022
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Watch trailer
The Adam Project 6.7
The Adam Project
Watch trailer
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Watch trailer
Scream 6.7
Scream
Watch trailer
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Robert Pattinson
Watch trailer
House of Gucci 7.4
House of Gucci
Lady GaGa
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Timothee Chalamet
Watch trailer
The Lost City 6.6
The Lost City
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
Zendaya
Winner
All nominees
Pam & Tommy
Pam & Tommy
Lily James
Yellowstone 8.4
Yellowstone
Kelly Reilly
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney
The Dropout
The Dropout
Amanda Seyfried
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Loki
Loki
Sophia Di Martino
Winner
All nominees
Hacks
Hacks
Hannah Einbinder
Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game Ojing-eo geim
Jeong Ho-yeon
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Alana Haim
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Ariana DeBose
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
The Lost City 6.6
The Lost City
Winner
All nominees
Halloween Kills 6.2
Halloween Kills
James Jude Courtney
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Willem Dafoe
Watch trailer
You 8.0
You
Victoria Pedretti
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Colin Farrell
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
Free Guy 7.8
Free Guy
Ryan Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
Hacks
Hacks
Megan Stalter
Peacemaker
Peacemaker
John Cena
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein
Jackass Forever 7.2
Jackass Forever
Johnny Knoxville
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Jackass Forever 7.2
Jackass Forever
Sean McInerney With the snake
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zendaya, Tom Holland
Watch trailer
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz
Watch trailer
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Lucien Laviscount, Lily Collins
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
For Cassie vs. Maddy
Winner
All nominees
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
For the end battle
Watch trailer
Free Guy 7.8
Free Guy
For Guy vs. Dude
Black Widow 7.3
Black Widow
For Black Widow vs. Widows
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
For the bus fight
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
Scream 6.7
Scream
Jenna Ortega
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
A Quiet Place: Part II 7.5
A Quiet Place: Part II A Quiet Place Part II
Millicent Simmonds
Watch trailer
Halloween Kills 6.2
Halloween Kills
Kyle Richards
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 6.8
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Fear Street: 1978
Sadie Sink
Watch trailer
X 6.6
X
Mia Goth
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
Black Widow 7.3
Black Widow
Winner
All nominees
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland
Watch trailer
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu
Watch trailer
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Daniel Craig
Watch trailer
Moon Knight
Moon Knight
Oscar Isaac
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Song
Marry Me 6.9
Marry Me
For "On My Way (Marry Me)"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande For "Just Look Up"
Watch trailer
Encanto 7.8
Encanto
For "We Don't Talk About Bruno", performed by the Encanto Cast
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
Dominic Fike For "Little Star"
Respect 6.6
Respect
Jennifer Hudson For "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
The Masked Singer The Masked Singer
The Challenge Real World/Road Rules Challenge
For: "Spies, Lies & Allies"
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset
Winner
All nominees
Summer House Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight (Unscripted)
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Bosco vs. Lady Camden
Winner
All nominees
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn "Season 4, Episode 10"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Margaret vs. Teresa - "Nashville Table Fight"
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset
Danielle vs. Ciara vs. Lindsay
The Real Housewives of Potomac The Real Housewives of Potomac
Candiace vs. Mia - "Salad Toss Fight"
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Winner
All nominees
Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness
Charlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God
Tha God's Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
RuPaul
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
Masterchef
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Lifestyle Show
Selena + Chef Selena + Chef
Selena Gomez
Winner
All nominees
Making It Making It
Dr. Pimple Popper Dr Pimple Popper
Queer Eye Queer Eye
Bar Rescue Bar Rescue
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
Olivia Rodrigo
Winner
All nominees
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Janet Jackson. Janet Jackson.
The Beatles: Get Back
The Beatles: Get Back
Oasis Knebworth 1996 8.3
Oasis Knebworth 1996
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Musical Moment
Heartstopper
Heartstopper
Winner
All nominees
Tick, Tick... Boom! 7.8
Tick, Tick... Boom! tick, tick...BOOM!
Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield For "Therapy"
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best New Unscripted Series
The D'Amelio Show The D'Amelio Show
Winner
All nominees
Hart to Heart Hart to Heart
Queen of the Universe
Queen of the Universe
Teen Mom: Family Reunion Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show Catfish: The TV Show
Sue Langham, Greg Nash, Marc Smerling, Henry Joost, Jenny Daly, Andrew Jarecki, David Metzler, Ariel Schulman, Yaniv Shulman, Tom Forman, John Maroney, Max Joseph, Jon Beyer
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Return
Cooking with Paris Cooking with Paris
Winner
Paris in Love Paris in Love
Winner
All nominees
The Big Shot with Bethenny The Big Shot with Bethenny
Bethenny Frankel
Ex on the Beach Ex on the Beach
Sharmaine Suarez
The Real World Homecoming The Real World Homecoming
Tami Roman
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Kylie Sonique Love
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Romance
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Alexei Brovarnik, Loren Brovarnik
Winner
All nominees
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Bachelor in Paradise Bachelor in Paradise
Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt
The Challenge Real World/Road Rules Challenge
Nany González, Kaycee Clark
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Yandy Smith-Harris, Lil Mendeecees Harris
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Star
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Teresa Giudice
The Challenge Real World/Road Rules Challenge
Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Willow Pill
Summer House Summer House
Lindsay Hubbard
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
Winner
All nominees
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone 8.4
Yellowstone
Loki
Loki
Inventing Anna
Inventing Anna
Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game Ojing-eo geim
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Talk/Topical Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winner
All nominees
The Kelly Clarkson Show The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show The Drew Barrymore Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show The Daily Show
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Team
Loki
Loki
Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
The Lost City 6.6
The Lost City
, ,
The Adam Project 6.7
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Social Star
Bella Poarch
Winner
All nominees
Benito Skinner
Khaby Lame
Megan Stalter
Caleb Hearon
MTV Movie + TV Award / Here for the Hookup
Euphoria 6.9
Euphoria
Winner
All nominees
The Sex Lives of College Girls
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Never Have I Ever 7.6
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex/Life
MTV Generation Award
Comedic Genius Award
Jack Black
Jack Black
Winner
Reality Royalty Award
Bethenny Frankel
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more