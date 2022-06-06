Menu
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2022
6 June 2022
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Dune
Watch trailer
6.7
The Adam Project
Watch trailer
8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Watch trailer
6.7
Scream
Watch trailer
8.1
The Batman
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.1
The Batman
Robert Pattinson
Watch trailer
7.4
House of Gucci
Lady GaGa
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Timothee Chalamet
Watch trailer
6.6
The Lost City
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
6.9
Euphoria
Zendaya
Winner
All nominees
Pam & Tommy
Lily James
8.4
Yellowstone
Kelly Reilly
6.9
Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney
The Dropout
Amanda Seyfried
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Loki
Sophia Di Martino
Winner
All nominees
Hacks
Hannah Einbinder
8.4
Squid Game
Ojing-eo geim
Jeong Ho-yeon
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Alana Haim
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Ariana DeBose
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
6.6
The Lost City
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Halloween Kills
James Jude Courtney
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Willem Dafoe
Watch trailer
8.0
You
Victoria Pedretti
8.1
The Batman
Colin Farrell
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
7.8
Free Guy
Ryan Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
Hacks
Megan Stalter
Peacemaker
John Cena
Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein
7.2
Jackass Forever
Johnny Knoxville
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
7.2
Jackass Forever
Sean McInerney
With the snake
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zendaya, Tom Holland
Watch trailer
8.1
The Batman
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz
Watch trailer
6.9
Euphoria
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike
Emily in Paris
Lucien Laviscount, Lily Collins
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
6.9
Euphoria
For Cassie vs. Maddy
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
For the end battle
Watch trailer
7.8
Free Guy
For Guy vs. Dude
7.3
Black Widow
For Black Widow vs. Widows
8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
For the bus fight
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
6.7
Scream
Jenna Ortega
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
A Quiet Place: Part II
A Quiet Place Part II
Millicent Simmonds
Watch trailer
6.2
Halloween Kills
Kyle Richards
6.8
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Fear Street: 1978
Sadie Sink
Watch trailer
6.6
X
Mia Goth
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
7.3
Black Widow
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland
Watch trailer
8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu
Watch trailer
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Daniel Craig
Watch trailer
Moon Knight
Oscar Isaac
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Song
6.9
Marry Me
For "On My Way (Marry Me)"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Don't Look Up
Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande
For "Just Look Up"
Watch trailer
7.8
Encanto
For "We Don't Talk About Bruno", performed by the Encanto Cast
6.9
Euphoria
Dominic Fike
For "Little Star"
6.6
Respect
Jennifer Hudson
For "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
The Challenge
Real World/Road Rules Challenge
For: "Spies, Lies & Allies"
American Idol
American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Dancing with the Stars
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
Selling Sunset
Winner
All nominees
Summer House
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight (Unscripted)
RuPaul's Drag Race
Bosco vs. Lady Camden
Winner
All nominees
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn
"Season 4, Episode 10"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Margaret vs. Teresa - "Nashville Table Fight"
Selling Sunset
Danielle vs. Ciara vs. Lindsay
The Real Housewives of Potomac
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Candiace vs. Mia - "Salad Toss Fight"
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Winner
All nominees
Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness
Charlamagne Tha God
Tha God's Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Gordon Ramsay
Masterchef
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Lifestyle Show
Selena + Chef
Selena + Chef
Selena Gomez
Winner
All nominees
Making It
Making It
Dr. Pimple Popper
Dr Pimple Popper
Queer Eye
Queer Eye
Bar Rescue
Bar Rescue
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
Olivia Rodrigo
Winner
All nominees
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Janet Jackson.
Janet Jackson.
The Beatles: Get Back
8.3
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Musical Moment
Heartstopper
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Tick, Tick... Boom!
tick, tick...BOOM!
Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield
For "Therapy"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best New Unscripted Series
The D'Amelio Show
The D'Amelio Show
Winner
All nominees
Hart to Heart
Hart to Heart
Queen of the Universe
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show
Catfish: The TV Show
Sue Langham, Greg Nash, Marc Smerling, Henry Joost, Jenny Daly, Andrew Jarecki, David Metzler, Ariel Schulman, Yaniv Shulman, Tom Forman, John Maroney, Max Joseph, Jon Beyer
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Return
Cooking with Paris
Cooking with Paris
Winner
Paris in Love
Paris in Love
Winner
All nominees
The Big Shot with Bethenny
The Big Shot with Bethenny
Bethenny Frankel
Ex on the Beach
Ex on the Beach
Sharmaine Suarez
The Real World Homecoming
The Real World Homecoming
Tami Roman
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Kylie Sonique Love
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Romance
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Alexei Brovarnik, Loren Brovarnik
Winner
All nominees
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise
Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt
The Challenge
Real World/Road Rules Challenge
Nany González, Kaycee Clark
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Yandy Smith-Harris, Lil Mendeecees Harris
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality Star
Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Teresa Giudice
The Challenge
Real World/Road Rules Challenge
Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello
RuPaul's Drag Race
Willow Pill
Summer House
Summer House
Lindsay Hubbard
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
6.9
Euphoria
Winner
All nominees
Ted Lasso
8.4
Yellowstone
Loki
Inventing Anna
8.4
Squid Game
Ojing-eo geim
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Talk/Topical Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winner
All nominees
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show
The Daily Show
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Team
Loki
Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
6.6
The Lost City
, ,
6.7
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
Watch trailer
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Social Star
Bella Poarch
Winner
All nominees
Benito Skinner
Khaby Lame
Megan Stalter
Caleb Hearon
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Here for the Hookup
6.9
Euphoria
Winner
All nominees
The Sex Lives of College Girls
7.6
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Show all nominees
MTV Generation Award
Comedic Genius Award
Jack Black
Winner
Reality Royalty Award
Bethenny Frankel
Winner
Year
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2024
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
