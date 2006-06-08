Menu
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
7.0
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Crashers
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Batman Begins
Watch trailer
7.5
King Kong
7.9
Sin City
Watch trailer
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
7.0
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Crashers
Isla Fisher
Winner
All nominees
6.8
The Longest Yard
Nelly
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Romany Malco
7.3
Hustle & Flow
Taraji P. Henson
7.0
Four Brothers
André Benjamin
7.3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Jennifer Carpenter
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Crashers
Vince Vaughn
7.0
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Crashers
Owen Wilson
Madea's Family Reunion
Madea's Family Reunion
Tyler Perry
6.8
The Longest Yard
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
7.4
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
,
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Kung Fu Hustle
Stephen Chow
Vs. the axe gang.
7.5
King Kong
For Kong vs. the planes.
7.9
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Frightened Performance
7.3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Jennifer Carpenter
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Amityville Horror
Rachel Nichols
6.7
House of Wax
7.1
War of the Worlds
War Of The Worlds
Dakota Fanning
Watch trailer
6.3
Hostel
Derek Richardson
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Hero
8.6
Batman Begins
Christian Bale
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Fantastic Four
Watch trailer
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
7.1
Underworld: Evolution
7.9
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Ewan McGregor
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Heath Ledger,
Winner
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Heath Ledger,
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
,
7.3
Hustle & Flow
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
6.6
Just Friends
Anna Faris, Chris Marquette
7.3
Hustle & Flow
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
7.9
Sin City
Rosario Dawson, Clive Owen
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
7.0
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Crashers
Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson
Winner
7.0
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Crashers
Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson
Winner
All nominees
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Seann William Scott, Jessica Simpson, Johnny Knoxville
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd
7.2
Fantastic Four
, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd
Watch trailer
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Seann William Scott, Jessica Simpson, Johnny Knoxville
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd
7.2
Fantastic Four
, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Performance
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Red Eye
Red-Eye
Rachel McAdams
7.3
Hustle & Flow
Terrence Howard
7.5
Walk the Line
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell
7.5
Walk the Line
Joaquin Phoenix
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.9
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Hayden Christensen
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Saw II
Tobin Bell
8.6
Batman Begins
Cillian Murphy
Watch trailer
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Ralph Fiennes
7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Tilda Swinton
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Sexiest Performance
7.9
Sin City
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider
6.9
Memoirs of a Geisha
Ziyi Zhang
6.3
The Pink Panther
Beyonce Knowles
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Jessica Simpson
Show all nominees
MTV Generation Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
8.0
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee
Winner
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
The Beautiful Lie
The Beautiful Lie
Joshua Caldwell
(Fordham University).
Winner
All nominees
The Fabulous Felix McCabe
The Fabulous Felix McCabe
Landon Zakheim
(Emerson College).
Undercut
Undercut
Stephen Reedy
(Diablo Valley College).
Sadiq
Sadiq
Sean Mullin
(Columbia University).
The Spiral Project
The Spiral Project
Jarrett Slavin
(University of Michigan).
Show all nominees
