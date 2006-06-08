Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2006

Site USA
Date 8 June 2006
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Wedding Crashers 7.0
Wedding Crashers The Wedding Crashers
Winner
All nominees
Batman Begins 8.6
Batman Begins
Watch trailer
King Kong 7.5
King Kong
Sin City 7.9
Sin City
Watch trailer
The 40-Year-Old Virgin 6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin The 40 Year-Old Virgin
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
Wedding Crashers 7.0
Wedding Crashers The Wedding Crashers
Isla Fisher
Winner
All nominees
The Longest Yard 6.8
The Longest Yard
Nelly
The 40-Year-Old Virgin 6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Romany Malco
Hustle & Flow 7.3
Hustle & Flow
Taraji P. Henson
Four Brothers 7.0
Four Brothers
André Benjamin
The Exorcism of Emily Rose 7.3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Jennifer Carpenter
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
The 40-Year-Old Virgin 6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell
Winner
All nominees
Wedding Crashers 7.0
Wedding Crashers The Wedding Crashers
Vince Vaughn
Wedding Crashers 7.0
Wedding Crashers The Wedding Crashers
Owen Wilson
Madea's Family Reunion Madea's Family Reunion
Tyler Perry
The Longest Yard 6.8
The Longest Yard
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Mr. & Mrs. Smith 7.4
Mr. & Mrs. Smith Mr. and Mrs. Smith
,
Winner
All nominees
Kung Fu Hustle 7.7
Kung Fu Hustle
Stephen Chow Vs. the axe gang.
King Kong 7.5
King Kong
For Kong vs. the planes.
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 7.9
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen
MTV Movie Award / Best Frightened Performance
The Exorcism of Emily Rose 7.3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Jennifer Carpenter
Winner
All nominees
The Amityville Horror 6.7
The Amityville Horror
Rachel Nichols
House of Wax 6.7
House of Wax
War of the Worlds 7.1
War of the Worlds War Of The Worlds
Dakota Fanning
Watch trailer
Hostel 6.3
Hostel
Derek Richardson
MTV Movie Award / Best Hero
Batman Begins 8.6
Batman Begins
Christian Bale
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Fantastic Four 7.2
Fantastic Four
Watch trailer
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Underworld: Evolution 7.1
Underworld: Evolution
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 7.9
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Ewan McGregor
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Heath Ledger,
Winner
All nominees
Mr. & Mrs. Smith 7.4
Mr. & Mrs. Smith Mr. and Mrs. Smith
,
Hustle & Flow 7.3
Hustle & Flow
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
Just Friends 6.6
Just Friends
Anna Faris, Chris Marquette
Hustle & Flow 7.3
Hustle & Flow
Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson
Sin City 7.9
Sin City
Rosario Dawson, Clive Owen
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
Wedding Crashers 7.0
Wedding Crashers The Wedding Crashers
Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson
Winner
All nominees
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Seann William Scott, Jessica Simpson, Johnny Knoxville
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Rupert Grint, , Emma Watson
The 40-Year-Old Virgin 6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd
Fantastic Four 7.2
Fantastic Four
, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Performance
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Winner
All nominees
Red Eye 6.6
Red Eye Red-Eye
Rachel McAdams
Hustle & Flow 7.3
Hustle & Flow
Terrence Howard
Walk the Line 7.5
Walk the Line
The 40-Year-Old Virgin 6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Steve Carell
Walk the Line 7.5
Walk the Line
Joaquin Phoenix
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 7.9
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Hayden Christensen
Winner
All nominees
Saw II 7.0
Saw II
Tobin Bell
Batman Begins 8.6
Batman Begins
Cillian Murphy
Watch trailer
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Ralph Fiennes
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Tilda Swinton
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Sexiest Performance
Sin City 7.9
Sin City
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider
Memoirs of a Geisha 6.9
Memoirs of a Geisha
Ziyi Zhang
The Pink Panther 6.3
The Pink Panther
Beyonce Knowles
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Jessica Simpson
MTV Generation Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
Do the Right Thing 8.0
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee
Winner
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
The Beautiful Lie The Beautiful Lie
Joshua Caldwell (Fordham University).
Winner
All nominees
The Fabulous Felix McCabe The Fabulous Felix McCabe
Landon Zakheim (Emerson College).
Undercut Undercut
Stephen Reedy (Diablo Valley College).
Sadiq Sadiq
Sean Mullin (Columbia University).
The Spiral Project The Spiral Project
Jarrett Slavin (University of Michigan).
Year
Nominations

