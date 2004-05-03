ProductionWarner Bros., Helena Productions, Radiant Productions
Also known as
Troy, Troja, Troya, Troia, Троя, Trója, Troie, La guerra di Troia, Người Hùng Thành Troy, Tróia, Troija, Trooja, Truva, Untitled 'The Illiad' Project, Τροία, Троја, 트로이, トロイ, 特洛伊, 特洛伊：木馬屠城, 特洛伊：木马屠城, Տռոյա, تروی, मोहब्बत की जंग
AchillesI'll tell you a secret. Something they don't teach you in your temple. The Gods envy us. They envy us because we're mortal, because any moment might be our last. Everything is more beautiful because we're doomed. You will never be lovelier than you are now. We will never be here again.