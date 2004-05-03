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Poster of Troy
7.9
Troy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Troy
7.9

Troy

, 2004
Troy
USA, Malta, Great Britain / History, Adventure / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of Troy
7.9
Tickets
Troy - Trailer
Troy  Trailer

Synopsis

An adaptation of Homer's great epic, the film follows the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces and chronicles the fates of the men involved.

Cast

Julian Glover
Julian Glover
Triopas
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Agamemnon
Nathan Jones
Boagrius
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Achilles
John Shrapnel
Nestor
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Menelaus
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Eric Bana
Eric Bana
Hector
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Paris
Siri Svegler
Ken Bones
Mark Lewis Jones
Mark Lewis Jones
Director Wolfgang Petersen
Writer David Benioff, Homer
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Malta / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 14 May 2004
World premiere 3 May 2004
Release date
21 May 2004 Russia 16+
13 May 2004 Albania
13 May 2004 Argentina
13 May 2004 Australia
14 May 2004 Austria
19 May 2004 Bahrain
20 May 2004 Belarus
13 May 2004 Bosnia and Herzegovina
14 May 2004 Brazil
14 May 2004 Bulgaria
14 May 2004 Canada
14 May 2004 Chile
14 May 2004 Colombia
13 May 2004 Croatia
14 May 2004 Czechia
19 May 2004 Denmark
13 May 2004 Egypt
14 May 2004 Estonia
14 May 2004 Finland
13 May 2004 France
20 May 2004 Georgia
13 May 2004 Germany
21 May 2004 Great Britain
14 May 2004 Greece
14 May 2004 Guatemala
17 June 2004 Hong Kong
13 May 2004 Hungary
19 May 2004 Iceland
25 June 2004 India
2 June 2004 Indonesia
21 May 2004 Ireland
19 May 2004 Israel
21 May 2004 Italy
22 May 2004 Japan
20 May 2004 Kazakhstan
9 June 2004 Kuwait
10 June 2026 Latvia N16
14 May 2004 Lebanon
3 May 2004 Lithuania
13 May 2004 Luxembourg
14 May 2004 Malaysia
14 May 2004 Mexico
13 May 2004 Netherlands
13 May 2004 New Zealand
14 May 2004 North Macedonia
14 May 2004 Norway
14 May 2004 Panama
13 May 2004 Peru
13 May 2004 Philippines
14 May 2004 Poland
13 May 2004 Portugal
13 May 2004 Serbia
14 May 2004 Singapore
14 May 2004 Slovakia
13 May 2004 Slovenia
14 May 2004 South Africa
21 May 2004 South Korea
14 May 2004 Spain
14 May 2004 Sweden
13 May 2004 Switzerland
21 May 2004 Taiwan
13 May 2004 Thailand
14 May 2004 Turkey
19 May 2004 UAE
14 May 2004 USA
20 May 2004 Ukraine
15 May 2004 Uruguay
14 May 2004 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $175,000,000
Worldwide Gross $497,409,852
Production Warner Bros., Helena Productions, Radiant Productions
Also known as
Troy, Troja, Troya, Troia, Троя, Trója, Troie, La guerra di Troia, Người Hùng Thành Troy, Tróia, Troija, Trooja, Truva, Untitled 'The Illiad' Project, Τροία, Троја, 트로이, トロイ, 特洛伊, 特洛伊：木馬屠城, 特洛伊：木马屠城, Տռոյա, تروی, मोहब्बत की जंग

Film rating

7.9
Rate 149 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  427 In the History genre  10 In the Adventure genre  119 In films of USA  289 In films of Malta  1 In films of Great Britain  36 In films of 2004  11
Updated 28 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Troy - Trailer
Troy Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Troy

Quotes

Achilles I'll tell you a secret. Something they don't teach you in your temple. The Gods envy us. They envy us because we're mortal, because any moment might be our last. Everything is more beautiful because we're doomed. You will never be lovelier than you are now. We will never be here again.
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