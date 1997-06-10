Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1997

Site USA
Date 10 June 1997
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Scream 7.9
Scream
Winner
All nominees
The Rock 7.9
The Rock
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day
Jerry Maguire 7.9
Jerry Maguire
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Twister 6.6
Twister
For the truck driving through farm equipment.
Winner
All nominees
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day
For the aliens blowing up New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C..
Mission: Impossible 7.2
Mission: Impossible Mission Impossible
For the train-helicopter chase.
The Rock 7.9
The Rock
For the yellow Ferrari's chase through San Francisco.
Eraser 6.8
Eraser
For Arnold Schwarzenegger's freefalls.
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
A Time to Kill 7.9
A Time to Kill Time To Kill, A
Matthew McConaughey
Winner
All nominees
Trainspotting 7.4
Trainspotting
Ewan McGregor
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day
Vivica A. Fox
The People vs. Larry Flynt 7.1
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Courtney Love
Jerry Maguire 7.9
Jerry Maguire
Renée Zellweger
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
The Cable Guy 6.1
The Cable Guy
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
Beverly Hills Ninja 5.6
Beverly Hills Ninja
Chris Farley
The Nutty Professor 5.6
The Nutty Professor
Eddie Murphy
The Birdcage 6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams
The Truth About Cats & Dogs 6.4
The Truth About Cats & Dogs Truth About Cats & Dogs
Janeane Garofalo
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes
Winner
All nominees
Scream 7.9
Scream
Neve Campbell
A Time to Kill 7.9
A Time to Kill Time To Kill, A
Evita 6.3
Evita
Madonna
Twister 6.6
Twister
Helen Hunt
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
The Craft 6.4
The Craft
Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney For the two witches knife fight between Fairuza Balk and Robin Tunney.
Winner
All nominees
The Cable Guy 6.1
The Cable Guy
First Strike 6.9
First Strike Ging chaat goo si 4: Ji gaan daan yam mo
For the fight of Jackie Chan with a ladder.
The Cable Guy 6.1
The Cable Guy
Barb Wire 5.2
Barb Wire
Pamela Anderson For the indoor fight between Pamela Lee Anderson with a guy.
Mars Attacks! 6.4
Mars Attacks!
Jim Brown For the fight between Jim Brown and an alien.
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day
Winner
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day
Winner
All nominees
Phenomenon 6.8
Phenomenon
John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick
Phenomenon 6.8
Phenomenon
Bound 7.4
Bound
Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes, Leonardo DiCaprio
A Very Brady Sequel A Very Brady Sequel
Christopher Daniel Barnes, Christine Taylor
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Jerry Maguire 7.9
Jerry Maguire
Tom Cruise
Winner
All nominees
Phenomenon 6.8
Phenomenon
John Travolta
Independence Day 7.2
Independence Day
The Nutty Professor 5.6
The Nutty Professor
Eddie Murphy
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Leonardo DiCaprio
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
Fear 6.5
Fear
Bush For the song "Machinehead".
Winner
All nominees
Phenomenon 6.8
Phenomenon
Erik Klepton For the song "Change the World".
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
For the song "Crush".
Evita 6.3
Evita
Madonna For the song "Don't Cry For Me Argentina".
Space Jam 7.0
Space Jam
R. Kelly For the song "I Believe I Can Fly".
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
Swingers 7.2
Swingers
Doug Liman
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
The Rock 7.9
The Rock
, Sean Connery
Winner
All nominees
Fargo 7.7
Fargo
Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare
The Birdcage 6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams, Nathan Lane
Fargo 7.7
Fargo
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America 7.1
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America Beavis And Butt-head Do America
The Birdcage 6.7
The Birdcage
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
The Cable Guy 6.1
The Cable Guy
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
A Time to Kill 7.9
A Time to Kill Time To Kill, A
Kiefer Sutherland
Primal Fear 7.8
Primal Fear
The Fan 5.9
The Fan
Robert De Niro
Fear 6.5
Fear
Mark Wahlberg
MTV Movie Award / Lifetime Achievement
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
For the Star Wars trilogy, also including Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). Chewbacca had been played by Peter Mayhew.
Winner
