MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 1997
Site
USA
Date
10 June 1997
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
7.9
Scream
Winner
All nominees
7.9
The Rock
7.2
Independence Day
7.9
Jerry Maguire
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
6.6
Twister
For the truck driving through farm equipment.
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Independence Day
For the aliens blowing up New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C..
7.2
Mission: Impossible
Mission Impossible
For the train-helicopter chase.
7.9
The Rock
For the yellow Ferrari's chase through San Francisco.
6.8
Eraser
For Arnold Schwarzenegger's freefalls.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Breakthrough Performance
7.9
A Time to Kill
Time To Kill, A
Matthew McConaughey
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Trainspotting
Ewan McGregor
Watch trailer
7.2
Independence Day
Vivica A. Fox
7.1
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Courtney Love
7.9
Jerry Maguire
Renée Zellweger
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.1
The Cable Guy
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
5.6
Beverly Hills Ninja
Chris Farley
5.6
The Nutty Professor
Eddie Murphy
6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams
6.4
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Truth About Cats & Dogs
Janeane Garofalo
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Scream
Neve Campbell
7.9
A Time to Kill
Time To Kill, A
6.3
Evita
Madonna
6.6
Twister
Helen Hunt
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
6.4
The Craft
Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney
For the two witches knife fight between Fairuza Balk and Robin Tunney.
Winner
All nominees
6.1
The Cable Guy
Matthew Broderick, Jim Carrey
For the medieval time fight between Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick.
6.9
First Strike
Ging chaat goo si 4: Ji gaan daan yam mo
For the fight of Jackie Chan with a ladder.
6.1
The Cable Guy
Matthew Broderick, Jim Carrey
For the medieval time fight between Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick.
5.2
Barb Wire
Pamela Anderson
For the indoor fight between Pamela Lee Anderson with a guy.
6.4
Mars Attacks!
Jim Brown
For the fight between Jim Brown and an alien.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
7.2
Independence Day
, Vivica A. Fox
Winner
7.2
Independence Day
, Vivica A. Fox
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Phenomenon
John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick
6.8
Phenomenon
John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick
7.4
Bound
Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes, Leonardo DiCaprio
A Very Brady Sequel
A Very Brady Sequel
Christopher Daniel Barnes, Christine Taylor
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes, Leonardo DiCaprio
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
7.9
Jerry Maguire
Tom Cruise
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Phenomenon
John Travolta
7.2
Independence Day
5.6
The Nutty Professor
Eddie Murphy
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Song
6.5
Fear
Bush
For the song "Machinehead".
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Phenomenon
Erik Klepton
For the song "Change the World".
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
For the song "Crush".
6.3
Evita
Madonna
For the song "Don't Cry For Me Argentina".
7.0
Space Jam
R. Kelly
For the song "I Believe I Can Fly".
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.2
Swingers
Doug Liman
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Duo
7.9
The Rock
, Sean Connery
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Fargo
Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare
Watch trailer
6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams, Nathan Lane
7.7
Fargo
Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare
Watch trailer
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes, Leonardo DiCaprio
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Claire Danes, Leonardo DiCaprio
7.1
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Beavis And Butt-head Do America
6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams, Nathan Lane
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
6.1
The Cable Guy
Jim Carrey
Winner
All nominees
7.9
A Time to Kill
Time To Kill, A
Kiefer Sutherland
7.8
Primal Fear
5.9
The Fan
Robert De Niro
6.5
Fear
Mark Wahlberg
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Lifetime Achievement
8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Star Wars
For the Star Wars trilogy, also including Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). Chewbacca had been played by Peter Mayhew.
Winner
Watch trailer
