Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2007

Site USA
Date 3 June 2007
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Winner
All nominees
Blades of Glory 6.8
Blades of Glory
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
See No Evil 5.8
See No Evil
300 7.9
300
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan 7.4
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan 7.4
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Winner
All nominees
Click 6.9
Click
Blades of Glory 6.8
Blades of Glory
Will Ferrell
Night at the Museum 6.9
Night at the Museum Night At The Museum
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Emily Blunt
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
300 7.9
300
Gerard Butler Vs. the "Uber Immortal".
Winner
All nominees
Nacho Libre 6.3
Nacho Libre
Jack Black, Héctor Jiménez Vs. Los Duendes.
Nacho Libre 6.3
Nacho Libre
Jack Black, Héctor Jiménez Vs. Los Duendes.
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan 7.4
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen, Ken Davitian
My Super Ex-Girlfriend 5.8
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Uma Thurman, Anna Faris
Blades of Glory 6.8
Blades of Glory
Will Ferrell, Jon Heder
My Super Ex-Girlfriend 5.8
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Uma Thurman, Anna Faris
Blades of Glory 6.8
Blades of Glory
Will Ferrell, Jon Heder
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 6.8
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Will Ferrell, Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Winner
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 6.8
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Will Ferrell, Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Winner
All nominees
The Holiday 7.4
The Holiday
Cameron Diaz, Jude Law
Stomp the Yard 6.1
Stomp the Yard
Meagan Good, Columbus Short
Little Man 5.7
Little Man
Marlon Wayans, Brittani Deniel
Invincible 7.4
Invincible
Mark Wahlberg, Elizabeth Banks
The Holiday 7.4
The Holiday
Cameron Diaz, Jude Law
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie Spoof
United 300 United 300
Andy Signore
Winner
All nominees
Casino Royale with Cheese Casino Royale with Cheese
Bill Caco
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Rehab Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Rehab
Noah Harald
Texas Chainsaw Musical Texas Chainsaw Musical
Zan Passante, Paul Morrell
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
Border Patrol Border Patrol
Josh Greenbaum
Winner
MTV Movie Award / Best Performance
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Johnny Depp
Winner
All nominees
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
The Pursuit of Happyness
Dreamgirls 7.1
Dreamgirls
Jennifer Hudson
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Keira Knightley
300 7.9
300
Gerard Butler
Dreamgirls 7.1
Dreamgirls
Beyonce Knowles
MTV Movie Award / Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Transformers 7.7
Transformers
Winner
All nominees
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 7.1
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Rush Hour 3 6.7
Rush Hour 3
The Simpsons Movie 7.4
The Simpsons Movie
Evan Almighty 6.3
Evan Almighty
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
Jack Nicholson
Winner
All nominees
Saw III 6.8
Saw III Saw 3
Tobin Bell
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Bill Nighy
Watch trailer
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Meryl Streep
300 7.9
300
Rodrigo Santoro
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Performance
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
The Pursuit of Happyness
Jaden Smith
Winner
All nominees
300 7.9
300
Lena Headey
Alpha Dog 7.2
Alpha Dog
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Emily Blunt
Stomp the Yard 6.1
Stomp the Yard
Columbus Short
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Abigail Breslin
MTV Generation Award
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
All nominees
Girls Room Girls Room
Maria Gigante
Southwestern Orange County vs. the Flying Saucers Southwestern Orange County vs. the Flying Saucers
Robert Dastoli
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
Clerks II 7.1
Clerks II Clerks 2
Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes
Winner
