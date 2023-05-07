Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards Events MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2023

Site USA
Date 7 May 2023
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Scream 6 7.2
Scream 6
Winner
Watch trailer
Scream 6 7.2
Scream 6
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Watch trailer
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Watch trailer
Nope 6.9
Nope
Watch trailer
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Watch trailer
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Watch trailer
Smile 6.8
Smile
Smile 6.8
Smile
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Watch trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Watch trailer
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
Nope 6.9
Nope
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Don't Worry Darling 6.4
Don't Worry Darling
Florence Pugh
Watch trailer
Creed III 7.3
Creed III
Michael B. Jordan
Watch trailer
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Austin Butler
Watch trailer
Nope 6.9
Nope
Keke Palmer
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Riley Keough
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza
Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets
Christina Ricci
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Sadie Sink
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Joseph Quinn
Winner
All nominees
Bullet Train 7.6
Bullet Train
Bad Bunny
Watch trailer
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies 6.3
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies
Rachel Sennott
Watch trailer
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Emma D'Arcy
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7.8
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olsen
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Don't Worry Darling 6.4
Don't Worry Darling
Watch trailer
M3GAN 6.7
M3GAN
M3GAN
Cocaine Bear 6.4
Cocaine Bear
The Bear
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower
M3GAN 6.7
M3GAN
M3GAN
Cocaine Bear 6.4
Cocaine Bear
The Bear
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
Murder Mystery 2 5.5
Murder Mystery 2
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Not Okay Not Okay
Shotgun Wedding 6.6
Shotgun Wedding
Jennifer Coolidge
Watch trailer
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson
Nope 6.9
Nope
Keke Palmer
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow
Winner
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Riley Keough, Sam Claflin
My Policeman 6.9
My Policeman
David Dawson,
Watch trailer
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Anna Torv, Philip Prajoux
My Policeman 6.9
My Policeman
David Dawson,
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
Scream 6 7.2
Scream 6
Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Andor 8.5
Andor
Escape from Narkina 5
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown Vecna vs. Eleven
John Wick: Chapter 4 8.2
John Wick: Chapter 4
Keanu Reeves John Wick vs. Everyone
Watch trailer
Bullet Train 7.6
Bullet Train
, Bad Bunny Ladybug vs. The Wolf
Watch trailer
Andor 8.5
Andor
Escape from Narkina 5
Bullet Train 7.6
Bullet Train
, Bad Bunny Ladybug vs. The Wolf
Watch trailer
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown Vecna vs. Eleven
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge
Winner
All nominees
Smile 6.8
Smile
Sosie Bacon
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies 6.3
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies
Rachel Sennott
Watch trailer
Cocaine Bear 6.4
Cocaine Bear
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Barbarian 7.0
Barbarian
Justin Long
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Winner
All nominees
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega Shared with Thing
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller
Watch trailer
Do Revenge 6.4
Do Revenge
Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes
Watch trailer
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal
Winner
All nominees
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise
Watch trailer
Andor 8.5
Andor
Diego Luna
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Song
Where the Crawdads Sing 7.0
Where the Crawdads Sing
Taylor Swift "Carolina"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Doja Cat "Vegas"
Watch trailer
Scream 6 7.2
Scream 6
Demi Lovato "Still Alive"
Watch trailer
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Lady GaGa "Hold My Hand"
Watch trailer
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna "Lift Me Up"
Watch trailer
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
OneRepublic "I Ain't Worried"
Watch trailer
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Winner
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Winner
All nominees
The Challenge: USA The Challenge: USA
Big Brother
Big Brother
The Traitors
The Traitors
The Traitors
The Traitors
All Star Shore All Star Shore
All Star Shore All Star Shore
The Challenge: USA The Challenge: USA
Big Brother
Big Brother
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
The Kardashians
The Kardashians
Winner
The Kardashians
The Kardashians
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show
Winner
All nominees
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
RuPaul
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
The Masked Singer
Joel Madden
Ink Master
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kick-Ass Cast
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Winner
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Winner
All nominees
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
Teen Wolf: The Movie 6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Watch trailer
Teen Wolf: The Movie 6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Watch trailer
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Selena Gomez
Winner
All nominees
The Day the Music Died/American Pie The Day the Music Died
The Day the Music Died/American Pie The Day the Music Died
Love, Lizzo 6.6
Love, Lizzo
Lizzo
Halftime Halftime
Sheryl Sheryl
Sheryl Crow
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality On-Screen Team
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix
Winner
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul, Michelle Visage
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul, Michelle Visage
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vinny Guadagnino, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Pauly D
The Challenge Real World/Road Rules Challenge
Devin Walker, Tori Deal
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Winner
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Winner
All nominees
Yellowstone 8.4
Yellowstone
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone 8.4
Yellowstone
Comedic Genius Award
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Winner
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more