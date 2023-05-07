Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Events
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2023
Site
USA
Date
7 May 2023
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
7.2
Scream 6
Winner
Watch trailer
7.2
Scream 6
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Elvis
Watch trailer
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Watch trailer
6.9
Nope
Watch trailer
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Watch trailer
7.4
Elvis
Watch trailer
6.8
Smile
6.8
Smile
8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Watch trailer
8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Watch trailer
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
6.9
Nope
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Don't Worry Darling
Florence Pugh
Watch trailer
7.3
Creed III
Michael B. Jordan
Watch trailer
7.4
Elvis
Austin Butler
Watch trailer
6.9
Nope
Keke Palmer
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
9.3
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez
Daisy Jones & The Six
Riley Keough
The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza
Yellowjackets
Christina Ricci
7.3
Stranger Things
Sadie Sink
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
7.3
Stranger Things
Joseph Quinn
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Bullet Train
Bad Bunny
Watch trailer
6.3
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Rachel Sennott
Watch trailer
8.0
The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey
6.0
House of the Dragon
Emma D'Arcy
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
7.8
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olsen
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Don't Worry Darling
Watch trailer
6.7
M3GAN
M3GAN
6.4
Cocaine Bear
The Bear
7.3
Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower
6.7
M3GAN
M3GAN
6.4
Cocaine Bear
The Bear
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
5.5
Murder Mystery 2
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Not Okay
Not Okay
6.6
Shotgun Wedding
Jennifer Coolidge
Watch trailer
Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson
6.9
Nope
Keke Palmer
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Outer Banks
Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow
Winner
Outer Banks
Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne
Daisy Jones & The Six
Riley Keough, Sam Claflin
6.9
My Policeman
David Dawson,
Watch trailer
8.0
The Last of Us
Anna Torv, Philip Prajoux
6.9
My Policeman
David Dawson,
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
7.2
Scream 6
Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.5
Andor
Escape from Narkina 5
7.3
Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown
Vecna vs. Eleven
8.2
John Wick: Chapter 4
Keanu Reeves
John Wick vs. Everyone
Watch trailer
7.6
Bullet Train
, Bad Bunny
Ladybug vs. The Wolf
Watch trailer
8.5
Andor
Escape from Narkina 5
7.6
Bullet Train
, Bad Bunny
Ladybug vs. The Wolf
Watch trailer
7.3
Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown
Vecna vs. Eleven
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Smile
Sosie Bacon
6.3
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Rachel Sennott
Watch trailer
6.4
Cocaine Bear
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
7.0
Barbarian
Justin Long
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
8.0
The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Winner
All nominees
9.3
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega
Shared with Thing
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller
Watch trailer
6.4
Do Revenge
Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes
Watch trailer
The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
8.0
The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise
Watch trailer
8.5
Andor
Diego Luna
9.3
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega
7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Song
7.0
Where the Crawdads Sing
Taylor Swift
"Carolina"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Elvis
Doja Cat
"Vegas"
Watch trailer
7.2
Scream 6
Demi Lovato
"Still Alive"
Watch trailer
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Lady GaGa
"Hold My Hand"
Watch trailer
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna
"Lift Me Up"
Watch trailer
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
OneRepublic
"I Ain't Worried"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Winner
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
Winner
All nominees
The Challenge: USA
The Challenge: USA
Big Brother
The Traitors
The Traitors
All Star Shore
All Star Shore
All Star Shore
All Star Shore
The Challenge: USA
The Challenge: USA
Big Brother
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
The Kardashians
Winner
The Kardashians
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show
Winner
All nominees
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Nick Cannon
The Masked Singer
Joel Madden
Ink Master
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kick-Ass Cast
7.3
Stranger Things
Winner
7.3
Stranger Things
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Watch trailer
6.2
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Watch trailer
Outer Banks
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch trailer
7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Outer Banks
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Selena Gomez
Winner
All nominees
The Day the Music Died/American Pie
The Day the Music Died
The Day the Music Died/American Pie
The Day the Music Died
6.6
Love, Lizzo
Lizzo
Halftime
Halftime
Sheryl
Sheryl
Sheryl Crow
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality On-Screen Team
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix
Winner
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix
Winner
All nominees
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul, Michelle Visage
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul, Michelle Visage
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vinny Guadagnino, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Pauly D
The Challenge
Real World/Road Rules Challenge
Devin Walker, Tori Deal
Show all nominees
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
8.0
The Last of Us
Winner
8.0
The Last of Us
Winner
All nominees
8.4
Yellowstone
9.3
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
9.3
Wednesday
7.3
Stranger Things
7.3
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
8.4
Yellowstone
Show all nominees
Comedic Genius Award
Jennifer Coolidge
Winner
Jennifer Coolidge
Winner
