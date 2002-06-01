Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2002
Site
USA
Date
1 June 2002
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
Legally Blonde
8.3
Shrek
Watch trailer
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
7.7
Black Hawk Down
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
6.4
Pearl Harbor
The attack scene.
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Black Hawk Down
First helicopter crash.
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The cave tomb battle.
Watch trailer
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
The final race.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Cameo
7.7
Training Day
Snoop Dogg
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Made
Dustin Diamond
(Screech from Saved by the Bell).
6.2
Planet of the Apes
Charlton Heston
5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Molly Ringwald
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Kylie Minogue
(The green fairy).
Watch trailer
6.8
Zoolander
David Bowie
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
6.6
Legally Blonde
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Rush Hour 2
Chris Tucker
7.3
American Pie 2
Seann William Scott
8.3
Shrek
Eddie Murphy
Watch trailer
8.3
Shrek
Mike Myers
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Dressed
6.6
Legally Blonde
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Crossroads
Britney Spears
6.8
Zoolander
6.8
Zoolander
Will Ferrell
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
Watch trailer
7.1
Ghost World
Thora Birch
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Pearl Harbor
5.8
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
7.0
Monster's Ball
6.6
Legally Blonde
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
7.5
Rush Hour 2
, Chris Tucker
Versus the Hong Kong gang.
Winner
All nominees
6.2
The One
Jet Li
Versus himself.
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Christopher Lee, Ian McKellen
Watch trailer
5.8
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Versus the robot.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
7.3
American Pie 2
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott
Winner
7.3
American Pie 2
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott
Winner
All nominees
7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
7.4
Bridget Jones's Diary
Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger
5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Mia Kirshner, Beverly Polcyn
5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Mia Kirshner, Beverly Polcyn
7.4
Bridget Jones's Diary
Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger
7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Line
6.6
Legally Blonde
"Oh, I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated."
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Zoolander
"There's more to life than just being really, really, really good looking."
5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Jaime Pressly
"Oh, it's already been broughten!"
7.1
Ghost World
Thora Birch
"We graduated high school. How totally amazing."
7.7
Training Day
Denzel Washington
"King Kong ain't got nuthin on me."
7.3
American Pie 2
Jason Biggs
"Yeah, I kind of superglued myself, to, uh, myself."
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
6.8
Ali
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Elijah Wood
Watch trailer
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Vin Diesel
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Josh Hartnett
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Russell Crowe
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Sequence
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
Rush Hour 2
Chris Tucker
7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman
Watch trailer
7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan
Winner
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Vin Diesel, Paul Walker
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
, , Don Cheadle, , Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Scott Caan, Bernie Mac, Carl Reiner, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin
Watch trailer
6.8
Zoolander
, Owen Wilson
7.5
Rush Hour 2
, Chris Tucker
7.5
Rush Hour 2
, Chris Tucker
8.3
Shrek
Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy
Watch trailer
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
, , Don Cheadle, , Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Scott Caan, Bernie Mac, Carl Reiner, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin
Watch trailer
6.8
Zoolander
, Owen Wilson
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
7.7
Training Day
Denzel Washington
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Rush Hour 2
Ziyi Zhang
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Christopher Lee
Watch trailer
6.2
Planet of the Apes
Tim Roth
6.3
Queen of the Damned
Aaliyah
Posthumously.
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
7.4
A Walk to Remember
Walk to Remember, A
Mandy Moore
Winner
All nominees
7.5
A Knight's Tale
Shannyn Sossamon
7.4
Blow
Penelope Cruz
7.1
The Princess Diaries
Anne Hathaway
5.5
Crossroads
Britney Spears
Show all nominees
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Orlando Bloom
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Paul Walker
6.7
Orange County
Colin Hanks
5.6
Exit Wounds
DMX
Show all nominees
