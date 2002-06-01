Menu
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002

All nominated films "MTV Movie + TV Awards" in 2002

Site USA
Date 1 June 2002
MTV Movie Award / Best Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Watch trailer
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Black Hawk Down 7.7
Black Hawk Down
MTV Movie Award / Best Action Sequence
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
The attack scene.
Winner
All nominees
Black Hawk Down 7.7
Black Hawk Down
First helicopter crash.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The cave tomb battle.
Watch trailer
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
The final race.
MTV Movie Award / Best Cameo
Training Day 7.7
Training Day
Snoop Dogg
Winner
All nominees
Made 6.4
Made
Dustin Diamond (Screech from Saved by the Bell).
Planet of the Apes 6.2
Planet of the Apes
Charlton Heston
Not Another Teen Movie 5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Molly Ringwald
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Kylie Minogue (The green fairy).
Watch trailer
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander
David Bowie
MTV Movie Award / Best Comedic Performance
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
Winner
All nominees
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2
Chris Tucker
American Pie 2 7.3
American Pie 2
Seann William Scott
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Eddie Murphy
Watch trailer
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Mike Myers
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Dressed
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
Winner
All nominees
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Britney Spears
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander
Will Ferrell
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven
Watch trailer
Ghost World 7.1
Ghost World
Thora Birch
MTV Movie Award / Best Female Performance
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 5.8
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Monster's Ball 7.0
Monster's Ball
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
MTV Movie Award / Best Fight
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2
, Chris Tucker Versus the Hong Kong gang.
Winner
All nominees
The One 6.2
The One
Jet Li Versus himself.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Christopher Lee, Ian McKellen
Watch trailer
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 5.8
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Versus the robot.
MTV Movie Award / Best Kiss
American Pie 2 7.3
American Pie 2
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott
Winner
American Pie 2 7.3
American Pie 2
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott
Winner
All nominees
A Knight's Tale 7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
Bridget Jones's Diary 7.4
Bridget Jones's Diary
Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger
Not Another Teen Movie 5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Mia Kirshner, Beverly Polcyn
Not Another Teen Movie 5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Mia Kirshner, Beverly Polcyn
Bridget Jones's Diary 7.4
Bridget Jones's Diary
Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger
A Knight's Tale 7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Line
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
"Oh, I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated."
Winner
All nominees
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander
"There's more to life than just being really, really, really good looking."
Not Another Teen Movie 5.8
Not Another Teen Movie
Jaime Pressly "Oh, it's already been broughten!"
Ghost World 7.1
Ghost World
Thora Birch "We graduated high school. How totally amazing."
Training Day 7.7
Training Day
Denzel Washington "King Kong ain't got nuthin on me."
American Pie 2 7.3
American Pie 2
Jason Biggs "Yeah, I kind of superglued myself, to, uh, myself."
MTV Movie Award / Best Male Performance
Ali 6.8
Ali
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Elijah Wood
Watch trailer
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Vin Diesel
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Josh Hartnett
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Russell Crowe
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best Musical Sequence
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2
Chris Tucker
A Knight's Tale 7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Nicole Kidman
Watch trailer
A Knight's Tale 7.5
A Knight's Tale
Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon
MTV Movie Award / Best New Filmmaker
Memento 7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan
Winner
Watch trailer
MTV Movie Award / Best On-Screen Team
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Vin Diesel, Paul Walker
Winner
All nominees
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven
, , Don Cheadle, , Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Scott Caan, Bernie Mac, Carl Reiner, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin
Watch trailer
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander
, Owen Wilson
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2
, Chris Tucker
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2
, Chris Tucker
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy
Watch trailer
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven
, , Don Cheadle, , Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Scott Caan, Bernie Mac, Carl Reiner, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin
Watch trailer
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander
, Owen Wilson
MTV Movie Award / Best Villain
Training Day 7.7
Training Day
Denzel Washington
Winner
All nominees
Rush Hour 2 7.5
Rush Hour 2
Ziyi Zhang
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Christopher Lee
Watch trailer
Planet of the Apes 6.2
Planet of the Apes
Tim Roth
Queen of the Damned 6.3
Queen of the Damned
Aaliyah Posthumously.
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Female Performance
A Walk to Remember 7.4
A Walk to Remember Walk to Remember, A
Mandy Moore
Winner
All nominees
A Knight's Tale 7.5
A Knight's Tale
Shannyn Sossamon
Blow 7.4
Blow
Penelope Cruz
The Princess Diaries 7.1
The Princess Diaries
Anne Hathaway
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Britney Spears
MTV Movie Award / Breakthrough Male Performance
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Orlando Bloom
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
The Fast and the Furious
Paul Walker
Orange County 6.7
Orange County
Colin Hanks
Exit Wounds 5.6
Exit Wounds
DMX
