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Poster of Hitch
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Hitch
7.1

Hitch

, 2005
Hitch
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Hitch
7.1

Cast

Will Smith
Will Smith
Hitch
Michelle DiBenedetti
Darrell Foster
Darrell Foster
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Sara
Philip Bosco
Jaclynn Tiffany Brown
Adam Arkin
Adam Arkin
Max
Jeffrey Donovan
Jeffrey Donovan
Vance
Julie Ann Emery
Julie Ann Emery
Casey
Alexa Lane
Rebecca Mader
Rebecca Mader
Trevor Richardson
Director Andy Tennant
Writer Kevin Bisch
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 2 March 2005
World premiere 11 February 2005
Release date
3 March 2005 Russia Каскад 12+
5 March 2005 Australia
3 March 2005 Belarus
3 March 2005 Brazil
4 March 2005 Bulgaria
11 March 2005 Denmark
25 March 2005 Estonia
11 March 2005 Finland
16 March 2005 France
3 March 2005 Germany
11 March 2005 Great Britain
11 March 2005 Ireland
11 March 2005 Italy
3 March 2005 Kazakhstan
22 February 2005 Lithuania
18 February 2005 Mexico
10 March 2005 Netherlands
11 February 2005 Romania 15
31 March 2005 Slovakia
10 March 2005 South Korea 12
4 March 2005 Spain
25 February 2005 Taiwan
11 February 2005 USA
3 March 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $371,594,603
Production Columbia Pictures, Overbrook Entertainment
Also known as
Hitch, Hitch: Especialista en seducción, Hitch - Der Date Doktor, A randiguru, Aşk Doktoru, Chuyên Gia Mai Mối, Hičas - meilės specialistas, Hičs. Konsultants mīlas jautājumos, Hitch - A Cura para o Homem Comum, Hitch - Conselheiro Amoroso, Hitch - Consilier in amor, Hitch - Din guide till en lyckad date, Hitch - Doktor za ljubav, Hitch - Lemmentohtori, Hitch - Liek pre moderného muža, Hitch - Lui sì che capisce le donne, Hitch, armuasjade ekspert, Hitch, especialista a lligar, Hitch, expert en séduction, Hitch, ο μετρ του ζευγαρώματος, Hitch: Especialista en ligues, Hitch: Lék pro moderního muže, Hitch: Najlepszy doradca przeciętnego faceta, Hitch: O maitre tou zevgaromatos, Hitch: Zdravilo za sodobnega moskega, Lemmentohtori, Mr. Hichi, Nghệ Thuật Cua Gái, The Last First Kiss, Љубавни терапеут, Метод Хітча, Правила съема: Метод Хитча, Хитч, 全民情敌, 全民情聖, 最後の恋のはじめ方, Правила зйому: Метод Хітча, 全民情圣, Метод Гітча

Film rating

7.1
Rate 62 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1744 In the Comedy genre  417 In the Romantic genre  228 In films of USA  1064 In films of 2005  30
Listen to the
soundtrack Hitch

Quotes

Sara What should we toast to?
Hitch Never lie, steal, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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