Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Hitch

Never lie, steal, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away.

Hitch Never lie, steal, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away.

What should we toast to?

Sara What should we toast to?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.