Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2016

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2016

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 23 June 2016 - 30 June 2016
Prize / Best Director
Cleo Tellier
The Silence
Winner
Prize / Best Documentary
All nominees
You Leave, I'll Stay! 9.2
You Leave, I'll Stay!
Hadzhi-Aleksandr Dzhurovich
Magnus 7.1
Magnus
Bendzhamin Ri
Special Prize / For an Outstanding Contribution to the World Cinema
Stephen Frears
Stephen Frears
Winner
Sergey Solovyov
Winner
Carlos Saura
Carlos Saura
Winner
Special Prize / For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Marina Neelova
Marina Neelova
Winner
Audience Award / Main Competition
Train Driver's Diary 7.1
Train Driver's Diary Dnevnik masinovodje
Miloš Radović, Lazar Ristovski
Winner
Golden St. George / Best Documentary
All nominees
Twenty Two Twenty Two
Ke Guo
Golden St. George
Daughter 6.0
Daughter Dokhtar
Reza Mirkarimi
Winner
All nominees
Excentrycy, czyli po slonecznej stronie ulicy 5.6
Excentrycy, czyli po slonecznej stronie ulicy
Janusz Majewski
La macchinazione 6.4
La macchinazione
David Grieco
The Monk and the Demon 7.2
The Monk and the Demon Monakh i bes
Nikolay Dostal
37 3.9
37
Pak Grasten
Worst Woman 6.4
Worst Woman
Kim Jong-kwan
Peeshtite obuvki 6.5
Peeshtite obuvki
Radoslav Spassov
Center of My World 7.1
Center of My World Die Mitte der Welt
Yakob M.Erva
Hamog Hamog
Ralston Jover
Train Driver's Diary 7.1
Train Driver's Diary Dnevnik masinovodje
Miloš Radović
Marie and the Misfits 6.1
Marie and the Misfits Marie et les naufragés
Sébastien Betbeder
Oblivious Memory 7.0
Oblivious Memory Quase Memória
Ruy Guerra
El Sonido de las Cosas 6.8
El Sonido de las Cosas El Sonido de las Cosas / The Sound of Things
Ariel Escalante
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Farhad Aslani
Daughter
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Therese Malvar
Hamog
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
37 3.9
37
Pak Grasten
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Documentary Competition
Mrs.B., a North Korean Woman Madame B., histoire d'une Nord-Coréenne
Jero Yun
Winner
All nominees
Marina Abramovic In Brazil: The Space In Between 7.1
Marina Abramovic In Brazil: The Space In Between Espaço Além — Marina Abramovic e o Brasil
Marko Del Fol
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Short Film Competition
Selfied Selfied
Nicole Brending
Winner
All nominees
Brutus Brut
Konstantin Fam
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
Peeshtite obuvki 6.5
Peeshtite obuvki
Radoslav Spassov
Winner
NETPAC Award / NETPAC Jury Prize
Sonita 7.6
Sonita
Rohsare Gaemmagami
Winner
NETPAC Award - Special Mention
Greater Things 7.1
Greater Things
Vahid Hakimzade
Winner
