Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2010

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2010

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 17 June 2010 - 26 June 2010
Special Prize
Audience Award
Brother 7.1
Brother Hermano
Marsel Raskin
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
An Earthy Paradise for the Eyes An Earthy Paradise for the Eyes
Irena Pavlásková
Winner
Golden St. George
Brother 7.1
Brother Hermano
Marsel Raskin
Winner
All nominees
The Cameramurderer 5.2
The Cameramurderer Der Kameramörder
Robert Adrian Pezho
The Albanian Der Albaner
Yohannes Naber
Besa Besa
Srdjan Karanovic
An Earthy Paradise for the Eyes An Earthy Paradise for the Eyes
Irena Pavlásková
Cole Cole
Carl Bessai
Denizden Gelen Denizden Gelen
Nesli Çölgeçen
Little Rose 7.0
Little Rose Rózyczka
Jan Kidawa-Błoński
Dear Alice För kärleken
Osmond Karim
It Begins with the End 5.7
It Begins with the End Ça commence par la fin
Michaël Cohen
Different Mothers Despre alte mame
Mihai Ionescu
Vorobey 6.8
Vorobey
Yuriy Shiller
Boxhagener Platz Boxhagener Platz
Matti Geschonneck
7.3
Footsteps in the Sand Stapki v pyasaka
Ivaylo Hristov
A la deriva A la deriva
Ventura Pons
Enlightenment Film Kye-mong-yeong-hwa
Park Dong-hoon
The Last Report on Anna Utolsó jelentés Annáról
Márta Mészáros
Russian Film Critics Award
Brother 7.1
Brother Hermano
Marsel Raskin
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Nik Xhelilaj
The Albanian
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Vilma Cibulková
An Earthy Paradise for the Eyes
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Little Rose 7.0
Little Rose Rózyczka
Jan Kidawa-Błoński
Winner
Little Rose 7.0
Little Rose Rózyczka
Jan Kidawa-Błoński
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Film of the Perspectives Competition
The Reverse 7.1
The Reverse Rewers
Borys Lankosz
Winner
Special Jury Prize
The Albanian Der Albaner
Yohannes Naber
Winner
Stanislavsky Prize
Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Outstanding achievement in the career of acting and devotion to the principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
NETPAC Award
Meshi to otome 6.1
Meshi to otome
Minoru Kurimura For the subtle portrayal of the depth of human relationships in a story of everyday life.
Winner
