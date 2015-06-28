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Poster of You Leave, I'll Stay!
9.2
Kinoafisha Films You Leave, I'll Stay!
9.2

You Leave, I'll Stay!

, 2015
You Leave, I'll Stay!
Serbia, Montenegro / Documentary, History, Drama / 18+
Poster of You Leave, I'll Stay!
9.2

Synopsis

story about the suffering of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija

Cast

Patrijarh Srpski Irinej
Self
Mitropolit Amfilohije
Self
Vladika Teodosije
Self
Vladika Joanikije
Self
Vladika David
Self
Mati Fevronija
Self
Radomir Nikcevic
Self
Miljko Koricanin
Self
Petar Cerovic
Self
Djurdjina Cirkovic
Self
Director Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic
Writer Mitropolit Amfilohije, Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic
Composer Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia / Montenegro
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 28 June 2015
Production Aleksandrija Film
Also known as
You Leave, I'll Stay!, Vi Idite, Ja Necu!, Ви идите, я останусь!, Vi idite, јa neću!

Film rating

9.2
Rate 15 votes
9.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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