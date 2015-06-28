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9.2
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You Leave, I'll Stay!
9.2
You Leave, I'll Stay!
, 2015
You Leave, I'll Stay!
Serbia, Montenegro / Documentary, History, Drama / 18+
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9.2
Synopsis
story about the suffering of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija
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Cast
Patrijarh Srpski Irinej
Self
Mitropolit Amfilohije
Self
Vladika Teodosije
Self
Vladika Joanikije
Self
Vladika David
Self
Mati Fevronija
Self
Radomir Nikcevic
Self
Miljko Koricanin
Self
Petar Cerovic
Self
Djurdjina Cirkovic
Self
Director
Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic
Writer
Mitropolit Amfilohije
,
Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic
Composer
Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia / Montenegro
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
28 June 2015
Production
Aleksandrija Film
Also known as
You Leave, I'll Stay!, Vi Idite, Ja Necu!, Ви идите, я останусь!, Vi idite, јa neću!
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Film rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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