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Poster of El Sonido de las Cosas
6.8
Kinoafisha Films El Sonido de las Cosas
6.8

El Sonido de las Cosas

, 2014
El Sonido de las Cosas / The Sound of Things
Costa Rica / Drama / 18+
Poster of El Sonido de las Cosas
6.8

Synopsis

A young and dedicated nurse is trying to avoid the pain left by her dear cousin's suicide.

Cast

Claudia Barrionuevo
Aunt Catalina
Liliana Biamonte
Claudia
Fernando Bolaños
Santiago
Monserrat Montero Cole
Laura
Ariel Escalante
Antonio
Valeria Brenes
Marta
Pedro Sánchez
Martin
Rosaura Barquero
Woman in Support Group
Carlos I. Benavides
Don Fran
Floribeth Gutierrez
Adriana
Director Ariel Escalante
Writer Ariel Escalante, Enric Rufas
Composer Miguel Caroli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Costa Rica
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 11 December 2016
Budget $120,000
Production Fade In, Miau Films, Sputnik Films
Also known as
El sonido de las cosas, The Sound of Things

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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