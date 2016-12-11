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6.8
Kinoafisha
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El Sonido de las Cosas
6.8
El Sonido de las Cosas
, 2014
El Sonido de las Cosas / The Sound of Things
Costa Rica / Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
6.8
Synopsis
A young and dedicated nurse is trying to avoid the pain left by her dear cousin's suicide.
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Cast
Claudia Barrionuevo
Aunt Catalina
Liliana Biamonte
Claudia
Fernando Bolaños
Santiago
Monserrat Montero Cole
Laura
Ariel Escalante
Antonio
Valeria Brenes
Marta
Pedro Sánchez
Martin
Rosaura Barquero
Woman in Support Group
Carlos I. Benavides
Don Fran
Floribeth Gutierrez
Adriana
Director
Ariel Escalante
Writer
Ariel Escalante
,
Enric Rufas
Composer
Miguel Caroli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Costa Rica
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
11 December 2016
Budget
$120,000
Production
Fade In, Miau Films, Sputnik Films
Also known as
El sonido de las cosas, The Sound of Things
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
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