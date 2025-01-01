Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1979

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1979

Site Russia
Prize / Best Actor
Ulrich Thein
Anton the Magician
Winner
Velimir Bata Živojinović
Moment
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Yasmine Khlat
Nahla
Winner
Daisy Granados
Retrato de Teresa
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Camera Buff 7.9
Camera Buff Amator
Krzysztof Kieslowski
Winner
Golden Prize
Camera Buff 7.9
Camera Buff Amator
Krzysztof Kieslowski
Winner
Seven Days in January 7 días de enero
Juan Antonio Bardem
Winner
Christ Stopped at Eboli Cristo si è fermato a Eboli
Francesco Rosi
Winner
All nominees
Clipa Clipa
Gheorghe Vitanidis
Tomorrow Never Comes Tomorrow Never Comes
Peter Collinson
Az eröd Az eröd
Miklós Szinetár
The Children of Sanchez The Children of Sanchez
Holl Bartlett
Road Without End Road Without End
A. Hussein
Fish Hawk Fish Hawk
Donald Shebib
The Young Man and Moby Dick Mladý muz a bílá velryba
Jaromil Jireš
Anton the Magician Anton der Zauberer
Günter Reisch
Mireille and the Others Mireille dans la vie des autres
Jean-Marie Buchet
Sky Became Clear Sky Became Clear
Ravjagiin Dorjpalam
Runoilija ja muusa Runoilija ja muusa
Jaakko Pakkasvirta
Damn for Those Who Cries Jong-e Athar
Mohamad Ali Najafi
Habibati ya hab al-tout Habibati ya hab al-tout
Marvan Haddad
Nahla Nahla
Farouk Beloufa
Retrato de Teresa Retrato de Teresa
Pastor Vega
Dawn! Dawn!
Ken Hannam
Broken Flag Bandera rota
Gabriel Retes
The Man with the Axe Parashuram
Mrinal Sen
The Canal Kanal
Erden Kiral
The Dogs Les chiens
Alain Jessua
The Walls Al-asuar
Mohamed Shukri Jameel
In My Life Honning måne
Bille August
The Walls of Freedom Frihetens murar
Marianne Ahrne
Moment Tren
Stole Jankovic
Travelling Companion Compañero de viaje
Clemente de la Cerda
Take-Off 7.6
Take-Off Vzlyot
Savva Kulish
Only Ahead Tiêng Goi Phía Truoc
Van Long
Ija Ominira Ija Ominira
Ola Balogun
The Tailor from Ulm Der Schneider von Ulm
Edgar Reitz
The Being The Being
Tom Ribeiro
The Barrier Barierata
Hristo Hristov
Silver Prize
Take-Off 7.6
Take-Off Vzlyot
Savva Kulish
Winner
The Man with the Axe Parashuram
Mrinal Sen
Winner
The Barrier Barierata
Hristo Hristov
Winner
Special Diploma
Only Ahead Tiêng Goi Phía Truoc
Van Long
Winner
Honorary Golden Prize
¡Que viva Mexico! 7.4
¡Que viva Mexico! ¡Que viva México! Da zdravstvuyet Meksika!
Sergei Eisenstein
Winner
Honorary Prize
Satyajit Ray
Satyajit Ray
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Luis Buñuel
Luis Buñuel
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Akira Kurosawa
Akira Kurosawa
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Ousmane Sembène
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
King Vidor
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Jerzy Kawalerowicz
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
René Clair
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Andrew Thorndike
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Annelie Thorndike
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Zoltán Fábri
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Andrew Thorndike
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Annelie Thorndike
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Cesare Zavattini
For the contribution to the cinema.
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more