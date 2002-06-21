Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2002

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2002

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 21 June 2002 - 30 June 2002
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
The Supplement Suplement
Krzysztof Zanussi For its profound yet engaging expression of the human research for spiritual truths, remaining loyal to the existential and moral themes of Zanussi's career.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
The Cuckoo 7.8
The Cuckoo Kukushka
Aleksandr Rogozhkin For the mastery of its mise-en-scene, and the originality and metaphorical and humanistic force of its scenario about the problems of communication among human beings.
Winner
Golden St. George
Resurrection Resurrezione
Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani
Winner
All nominees
Blue Blue
Hiroshi Ando
The Cuckoo 7.8
The Cuckoo Kukushka
Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Stereoblood Odinochestvo krovi
Roman Prygunov
Wishes of the Land Arezoohaye Zamin
Vahid Mousaian
Shake It All About En kort en lang
Hella Joof
No Good Deed 5.0
No Good Deed The House on Turk Street
Bob Rafelson
The Heart of the Bear 6.1
The Heart of the Bear Karu süda
Arvo Iho
Stripping Hengittämättä & nauramatta
Saara Saarela
Chekhov's Motifs 6.9
Chekhov's Motifs Chekhovskie motivy
Kira Muratova
Uma Vida em Segredo Uma Vida em Segredo
Suzana Amaral
The Supplement Suplement
Krzysztof Zanussi
Virtual Reality Virtualna stvarnost
Ratiborka Ceramilac
The Seventh Sun of Love O 7os ilios tou erota
Vangelis Serdaris
Jedermanns Fest Jedermanns Fest
Fritz Lehner
The Damned Zatracení
Dan Svátek
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Ville Haapasalo
Ville Haapasalo
The Cuckoo
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Mikako Itikava
Blue
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
The Cuckoo 7.8
The Cuckoo Kukushka
Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Winner
The Cuckoo 7.8
The Cuckoo Kukushka
Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Wishes of the Land Arezoohaye Zamin
Vahid Mousaian
Winner
Stanislavsky Prize
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Winner
Year
Nominations

