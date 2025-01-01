Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1997

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1997

FIPRESCI Prize
Witman fiúk 6.7
Witman fiúk The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
János Szász
Winner
Golden St. George
Marvin's Room 6.6
Marvin's Room Marvin`s Room
Jerry Zaks
Winner
All nominees
Sardari Begum Sardari Begum
Shyam Benegal
Blue Mountain Blue Mountain
Thomas Tanner
Mother and Son 7.4
Mother and Son Mat i syn
Alexander Sokurov
Hotel Shanghai Hotel Shanghai
Peter Patzak
First Option Fei fu
Gordon Chan
Kings for a Day Comme des rois
François Velle
The Minister of State Sagojoga Minister
Paul-Anders Simma
Chevrolet Chevrolet
Javier Maqua
The Best Job in the World Le plus beau métier du monde
Gérard Lauzier
Bring Me the Head of Mavis Davis Bring Me the Head of Mavis Davis
John Henderson
Pulapka Pulapka
Adek Drabinski
Swallowtail Butterfly Suwarôteiru
Shunji Iwai
Gypsy Magic Gypsy Magic
Stole Popov Withdrawn from the screenings.
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Thomas Jahn
Watch trailer
Witman fiúk 6.7
Witman fiúk The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
János Szász
Marianna Ucrìa 6.0
Marianna Ucrìa
Roberto Faenza
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award
Hotel Shanghai Hotel Shanghai
Peter Patzak
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award
Mother and Son 7.4
Mother and Son Mat i syn
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Isabel Ordaz
Chevrolet
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Direction
Witman fiúk 6.7
Witman fiúk The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
János Szász
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Mother and Son 7.4
Mother and Son Mat i syn
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Andrei Tarkovsky Award
Mother and Son 7.4
Mother and Son Mat i syn
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Honorary Prize
Andrey Konchalovskiy
Andrey Konchalovskiy
For the contribution to the cinema
Winner
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
For the contribution to the cinema
Winner
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
For the contribution to the cinema
Winner
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
For the contribution to the cinema
Winner
