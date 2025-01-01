Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1983

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1983

Site Russia
Prize / Best Actor
Wirgiliusz Gryn
Pastorale heroica
Winner
Yoshi Katô
Hometown
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Winter of Our Dreams
Winner
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Frances
Winner
Prize
Shadow of the Earth Dhil al ardh
Taieb Louhichi
Winner
Special Prize
Les Misérables 7.3
Les Misérables Miserables, Les
Robert Hossein For the contribution to the Cinema.
Winner
I Know That You Know That I Know 7.6
I Know That You Know That I Know Io so che tu sai che io so
Alberto Sordi For the contribution to the Cinema.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Demons in the Garden 6.3
Demons in the Garden Demonios en el jardín
Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Non-Competition
Without Witness 7.4
Without Witness Bez svideteley
Nikita Mihalkov
Winner
Golden Prize
Amok Amok
Souheil Ben-Barka
Winner
Vassa 7.4
Vassa
Gleb Panfilov
Winner
Alsino and the Condor Alsino y el cóndor
Miguel Littín
Winner
All nominees
Pastorale heroica Pastorale heroica
Henryk Bielski
Jon Jon
Jaakko Pyhälä
Matlosa Matlosa
Villi Hermann
Shadow of the Earth Dhil al ardh
Taieb Louhichi
The Tin Flute Bonheur d'occasion
Claude Fournier
Hatásvadászok Hatásvadászok
Miklós Szurdi
Sunset Street Xizhao jie
Haowei Wang
Hiver 60 Hiver 60
Thierry Michel
Frances 7.3
Frances
Graeme Clifford
Sargento Getúlio Sargento Getúlio
Hermanno Penna
To tragoudi tis epistrofis To tragoudi tis epistrofis
Yannis Smaragdis
Nelisita Nelisita
Ruy Duarte de Carvalho
The Outsiders 7.4
The Outsiders
Francis Ford Coppola
Five Fingers of One Hand Five Fingers of One Hand
B. Baljinniam, I. Nyamgavaa
Doctor Faustus 6.7
Doctor Faustus Doktor Faustus
Franz Seitz Jr.
Mi socio Mi socio
Paolo Agazzi
Kieselsteine Kieselsteine
Lukas Stepanik
Winter of Our Dreams 6.2
Winter of Our Dreams Winter of our dreams
John Duigan
Zappa Zappa
Bille August
Clash of Loyalties Al-mas' Ala Al-Kubra
Mohamed Shukri Jameel
Miris dunja Miris dunja
Mirza Idrizovic
Hometown Furusato
Seijirô Kôyama
Moissons d'acier Moissons d'acier
Ghaouti Bendedouche
Ezhavathu Manithan Ezhavathu Manithan
K. Hariharan
Målaren Målaren
Göran du Rées
Demons in the Garden 6.3
Demons in the Garden Demonios en el jardín
Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón
Five Fingers of One Hand Five Fingers of One Hand
B. Baljinniam, I. Nyamgavaa
Balance 8.1
Balance Ravnovesie
Lyudmil Kirkov
El arreglo El arreglo
Fernando Ayala
El guerrillero del norte El guerrillero del norte
Francisco Guerrero
The Street Player El harrif
Mohamed Khan
Return from Hell Întoarcerea din iad
Nicolae Margineanu
Back to the Sand Village Ve noi gio cat
El escarabajo El escarabajo
Lisandro Duque Naranjo
Les Misérables 7.3
Les Misérables Miserables, Les
Robert Hossein
I Know That You Know That I Know 7.6
I Know That You Know That I Know Io so che tu sai che io so
Alberto Sordi
She Kept Asking for the Moon Pásla kone na betóne
Štefan Uher
La rosa de los vientos La rosa de los vientos
Patricio Guzmán
Zille and Me Zille und ick
Werner W. Wallroth
Ademloos Ademloos
Mady Saks
Silver Prize
She Kept Asking for the Moon Pásla kone na betóne
Štefan Uher
Winner
Doctor Faustus 6.7
Doctor Faustus Doktor Faustus
Franz Seitz Jr.
Winner
Balance 8.1
Balance Ravnovesie
Lyudmil Kirkov
Winner
Special Diploma
El arreglo El arreglo
Fernando Ayala
Winner
Five Fingers of One Hand Five Fingers of One Hand
B. Baljinniam, I. Nyamgavaa
Winner
Five Fingers of One Hand Five Fingers of One Hand
B. Baljinniam, I. Nyamgavaa
Winner
Return from Hell Întoarcerea din iad
Nicolae Margineanu
Winner
"The Art of Cinema" Award
Demons in the Garden 6.3
Demons in the Garden Demonios en el jardín
Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón
Winner
State Tourism Comitee Honorary Diploma
La noche del fuego La noche del fuego
Winner
USSR Ministery of Education Award
El cabezota El cabezota
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more