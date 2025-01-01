Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1993

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1993

Golden St. George
Ivan & Abraham Moi Ivan, toi Abraham
Yolande Zauberman
Winner
All nominees
I Will Survive Saleolilatda
Sam-yuk Yoon
Gangsters Gangsters
Massimo Guglielmi
The Inheritance or Fuckoffguysgoodday 7.6
The Inheritance or Fuckoffguysgoodday Dedictví aneb Kurvahosigutntag
Věra Chytilová
Stalingrad 7.7
Stalingrad
Joseph Vilsmaier
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
Richard Attenborough
Roja Roja
Mani Ratnam
Les pots cassés Les pots cassés
François Bouvier
Absent Without Leave Absent Without Leave
John Laing
Berlin in Berlin Berlin in Berlin
Sinan Çetin
Cronos 7.2
Cronos
Guillermo del Toro
Look to the Sky Jona che visse nella balena
Roberto Faenza
Flaggermusvinger Flaggermusvinger
Emil Stang Lund
Drumroll 7.1
Drumroll Barabaniada / La Grande Tambouriade
Sergey Ovcharov
Dzayn barbaro... Dzayn barbaro...
Vigen Chaldranyan
Deti chugunnykh bogov Deti chugunnykh bogov
Tamás T. Tóth
Ripa Hits the Skids Ripa ruostuu
Christian Lindblad
Grandpa Ge Grandpa Ge
Gang Han
Sombras en una batalla Sombras en una batalla
Mario Camus
De drie beste dingen in het leven De drie beste dingen in het leven
Ger Poppelaars
Fathers & Sons Fathers and Sons
Pol Mouns
A Bachelor's Life Abroad Kawalerskie zycie na obczyznie
Andrzej Baranski
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Lee Deok-hwa
I Will Survive
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Hülya Avşar
Hülya Avşar
Berlin in Berlin
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Drumroll 7.1
Drumroll Barabaniada / La Grande Tambouriade
Sergey Ovcharov
Winner
Diploma / Best Direction
Flaggermusvinger Flaggermusvinger
Emil Stang Lund
Winner
Diploma / Best Script
Les pots cassés Les pots cassés
Gilles Desjardins
Winner
Andrei Tarkovsky Award
La chasse aux papillons 7.1
La chasse aux papillons La Chasse Aux Papillons
Otar Iosseliani
Winner
Ecumenical Jury Award
Drumroll 7.1
Drumroll Barabaniada / La Grande Tambouriade
Sergey Ovcharov
Winner
Look to the Sky Jona che visse nella balena
Roberto Faenza
Winner
