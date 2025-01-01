Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1973

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1973

FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
The Man from Maisinicu El hombre de Maisinicú
Manuel Pérez
Winner
Prize / Best Actor
Ramaz Chkhikvadze
The Saplings
Winner
Sergio Corrieri
The Man from Maisinicu
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Giang Tra
17th Parallel, Nights and Days
Winner
Ingerid Vardund
Lina's Wedding
Winner
Special Prize
Aquellos años Aquellos años
Felipe Cazals
Winner
The Assassination of Matteotti Il delitto Matteotti
Florestano Vancini
Winner
The Battle of Sutjeska 6.9
The Battle of Sutjeska Sutjeska
Stipe Delić
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Touki Bouki 7.1
Touki Bouki
Dzhibril Diop Mambeti
Winner
Diploma
Touki Bouki 7.1
Touki Bouki
Dzhibril Diop Mambeti
Winner
Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home
Benoît Lamy
Winner
The Saplings 7.9
The Saplings Nergebi
Rezo Chkheidze
Winner
Days of Betrayal Dny zrady
Otakar Vávra
Winner
Golden Prize
That Sweet Word: Liberty! Eto sladkoe slovo - svoboda!
Vitautas Zhalakyavichyus
Winner
Obich 7.5
Obich
Ludmil Staikov
Winner
Oklahoma Crude 6.4
Oklahoma Crude
Stanley Kramer
Winner
All nominees
Swayamvaram Swayamvaram
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Cuando quiero llorar no lloro Cuando quiero llorar no lloro
Mauricio Walerstein
Tears of Blood 6.4
Tears of Blood Und der Regen verwischt jede Spur
Alfred Vohrer
Imberaturiyyat Mim Imberaturiyyat Mim
Hussein Kamal
Icheend N' Icheend N'
Badrahin Sumhu
Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home
Benoît Lamy
The Office Picnic The Office Picnic
Tom Cowan
The Promised Land La tierra prometida
Miguel Littín
Touki Bouki 7.1
Touki Bouki
Dzhibril Diop Mambeti
The Battle of Sutjeska 6.9
The Battle of Sutjeska Sutjeska
Stipe Delić
Lina's Wedding Jentespranget
Knud Leif Thomsen
Days of Betrayal Dny zrady
Otakar Vávra
Aquellos años Aquellos años
Felipe Cazals
The Thirsties Al-zamioun
Mohamed Shukri Jameel
Photography Fotográfia
Pál Zolnay
The Man from Maisinicu El hombre de Maisinicú
Manuel Pérez
The Dupes Al-makhdu'un
Tewfik Saleh
The Triple Echo 6.9
The Triple Echo
Michael Apted
The Assassination of Matteotti Il delitto Matteotti
Florestano Vancini
The Saplings 7.9
The Saplings Nergebi
Rezo Chkheidze Festival title: Sazhentsy.
The Poseidon Explosion Explozia
Mircea Dragan
The Long Darkness Shinobugawa
Kei Kumai
Plot 6.7
Plot Attentat, L'
Yves Boisset
Kopernik Kopernik
Eva Petelskaya, Cheslav Petelski
17th Parallel, Nights and Days Vi tuyen 17 ngày và dem
Hai Ninh
Ripe Cherry Reife Kirschen
Horst Seemann
Tati Tati
Bruno Barreto
Silver Prize
Photography Fotográfia
Pál Zolnay
Winner
Plot 6.7
Plot Attentat, L'
Yves Boisset
Winner
Kopernik Kopernik
Eva Petelskaya, Cheslav Petelski
Winner
