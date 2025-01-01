Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1967

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1967

FIPRESCI Prize
Detour 7.4
Detour Otklonenie
Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Winner
Detour 7.4
Detour Otklonenie
Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Winner
Best Actor
A Man for All Seasons 7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Paul Scofield
Winner
Best Actress
The Princess 7.3
The Princess Prinsessan
Grynet Molvig Tied with Sandy Dennis for Up the Down Staircase (1967).
Winner
Up the Down Staircase Up the Down Staircase
Sandy Dennis Tied with Grynet Molvig for Prinsessan (1966).
Winner
Diploma
Golden Prize
No Stars in the Jungle 7.3
No Stars in the Jungle En la selva no hay estrellas
Armando Robles Godoy
Winner
Grand Prix
7.7
Father Apa
István Szabó Tied with Zhurnalist (1967).
Winner
The Journalist 7.3
The Journalist Zhurnalist
Sergey Gerasimov Tied with Apa (1966).
Winner
All nominees
Bread and Roses Brot und Rosen
Horst E. Brandt, Heinz Thiel
The Winds of the Aures Rih al awras
Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina
Up the Down Staircase Up the Down Staircase
Robert Mulligan
Teesri Kasam Teesri Kasam
Basu Bhattacharya
Detour 7.4
Detour Otklonenie
Anton Marinovich, Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Naboerne Naboerne
Bent Christensen
L'occhio selvaggio L'occhio selvaggio
Paolo Cavara
Bread and Roses Brot und Rosen
Horst E. Brandt, Heinz Thiel
The Treasure of San Gennaro 7.0
The Treasure of San Gennaro Operazione San Gennaro
Dino Risi
The Diary of a Worker Työmiehen päiväkirja
Risto Jarva
No Stars in the Jungle 7.3
No Stars in the Jungle En la selva no hay estrellas
Armando Robles Godoy
Thursday We Shall Sing Like Sunday Jeudi on chantera comme dimanche
Luc de Heusch
The Dawn El-Fajr
Omar Khlifi
Nguyen Van Troi Nguyen Van Troi
Dinh Hac Bui, Thai Bao Ly
The Great White Tower Shiroi Kyotô
Satsuo Yamamoto
The Thief of Paris Le voleur
Louis Malle
Khan el khalili Khan el khalili
Atef Salem
The Enchanted Forest La forêt enchantée
Norodom Sihanouk
A Faithful Soldier of Pancho Villa Un dorado de Pancho Villa
Emilio Fernández
Scandal in the Family Escándalo en la familia
Julio Porter
The Adventures of Juan Quin Quin Las aventuras de Juan Quin Quin
Julio García Espinosa
The Princess 7.3
The Princess Prinsessan
Åke Falck
Bewitched Love El amor brujo
Francisco Rovira Beleta
Shock Troops 1 homme de trop
Costa-Gavras
Subteranul Subteranul
Virgil Calotescu
Westerplatte Resists 7.0
Westerplatte Resists Westerplatte
Stanislaw Rózewicz
Detour 7.4
Detour Otklonenie
Anton Marinovich, Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
The Climber Sticenik
Vladan Slijepcevic
Romance for Bugle Romance pro kridlovku
Otakar Vávra
A Man for All Seasons 7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Fred Cinneman
Case of the Naves Brothers O Caso dos Irmãos Naves
Luiz Sérgio Person
Silver Prize
The Climber Sticenik
Vladan Slijepcevic
Winner
The Great White Tower Shiroi Kyotô
Satsuo Yamamoto
Winner
Westerplatte Resists 7.0
Westerplatte Resists Westerplatte
Stanislaw Rózewicz
Winner
The Treasure of San Gennaro 7.0
The Treasure of San Gennaro Operazione San Gennaro
Dino Risi
Winner
Special Mention
A Man for All Seasons 7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Fred Cinneman
Winner
Special Golden Prize
Detour 7.4
Detour Otklonenie
Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Winner
Detour 7.4
Detour Otklonenie
Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Winner
Special Silver Prize
Romance for Bugle Romance pro kridlovku
Otakar Vávra
Winner
