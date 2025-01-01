Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1961

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1961

Grand Prix
Clear Skies 7.4
Clear Skies Chistoe nebo
Grigoriy Chuhray Tied with Hadaka no shima (1960).
Winner
The Naked Island 7.9
The Naked Island Hadaka no shima
Kaneto Shindo Tied with Chistoe nebo (1961).
Winner
All nominees
Lua Trung Tuyên Lua Trung Tuyên
Van Khoa Pham, Hien Minh Lê
Fetters 6.8
Fetters Pouta
Karel Kachyňa
Kurulubedda Kurulubedda
L.S. Ramachandran
Ulaan-Baatart baygaa miniy aavd Ulaan-Baatart baygaa miniy aavd
Dejidiin Jigjid
William Tell Wilhelm Tell
Michel Dickoff
The Trials of Oscar Wilde The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Ken Hughes
Chaudhvin Ka Chand Chaudhvin Ka Chand
M. Sadiq
Kukuli Kukuli
Luis Figueroa, Eulogio Nishiyama, César Villanueva
A Revolutionary Family Ge ming jia ting
Choui Khoua
Nebeski odred Nebeski odred
Bosko Boskovic, Ilija Nikolic
Enclosure 6.8
Enclosure L’Enclos
Armand Gatti
Everybody Go Home 7.7
Everybody Go Home Tutti a casa
Luigi Comencini
Scandal in the Girls' School Skandaali tyttökoulussa
Edvin Laine
Stories of the Revolution Historias de la revolución
Tomás Gutiérrez Alea
Sunrise at Campobello Sunrise at Campobello
Vincent J. Donehue
The Beginning and the End Bidaya wa nihaya
Salah Abouseif
Das große Wunschkonzert Das große Wunschkonzert
Arthur Maria Rabenalt
Alba Regia 6.3
Alba Regia
Mihay Semesh
Das Riesenrad Das Riesenrad
Geza fon Radvani
The Last Winter Den sidste vinter
Frank Dunlop, Anker Sørensen, Edvin Tiemroth
The Guns of Juana Gallo Juana Gallo
Miguel Zacarías
Setea Setea
Mircea Dragan
The Haunted Castle 6.3
The Haunted Castle Das Spukschloß im Spessart
Kurt Hoffmann
Alla vi barn i Bullerbyn Alla vi barn i Bullerbyn
Olle Hellbom
Dzis w nocy umrze miasto Dzis w nocy umrze miasto
Jan Rybkowski
We Were Young 7.6
We Were Young А byahme mladi
Binka Zhelyazkova
Det store varpet Det store varpet
Nils R. Müller
Tumangan River Dumangang
Professor Mamlock Professor Mamlock
Konrad Wolf
Esta tierra es mía Esta tierra es mía
Hugo del Carril
Pedjuang Pedjuang
Usmar Ismail
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Actor
Peter Finch
Peter Finch
The Trials of Oscar Wilde Tied with Bambang Hermanto for _Fighters for Freedom (1961)_.
Winner
Bambang Hermanto
Pedjuang Tied with Peter Finch for The Trials of Oscar Wilde (1960).
Winner
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Actress
Lan Yu
A Revolutionary Family
Winner
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Cinematographer
Dzis w nocy umrze miasto Dzis w nocy umrze miasto
Boguslaw Lambach
Winner
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Director
Armand Gatti
Enclosure
Winner
Silver Prize (1959-1967) / Best Production Design
The Trials of Oscar Wilde The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Bill Constable, Terence Morgan
Winner
Silver Prize (1959-1967)
Alba Regia 6.3
Alba Regia
Mihay Semesh
Winner
Setea Setea
Mircea Dragan
Winner
The Haunted Castle 6.3
The Haunted Castle Das Spukschloß im Spessart
Kurt Hoffmann
Winner
Golden Prize (1959-1967)
Professor Mamlock Professor Mamlock
Konrad Wolf
Winner
We Were Young 7.6
We Were Young А byahme mladi
Binka Zhelyazkova
Winner
Special Golden Prize
Everybody Go Home 7.7
Everybody Go Home Tutti a casa
Luigi Comencini
Winner
Union of Writers of the URSS Award
Stories of the Revolution Historias de la revolución
Humberto Arenal, Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, José Hernández
Winner
Year
Nominations

