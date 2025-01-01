Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 1985

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 1985

Site Russia
Prize / Best Actor
Detlev Kügow
Wodzeck
Winner
Lars Simonsen
Twist and Shout
Winner
Prize / Best Actress
Choi Eun-hie
Salt
Winner
Juli Básti
A vörös grófnö
Winner
Special Prize
On the Threshold Lars i porten
Leif Erlsboe
Winner
Saaransh Saaransh
Mahesh Bhatt
Winner
Hell Train Train d'enfer
Roger Hanin
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Come and See 8.1
Come and See Idi i smotri
Elem Klimov
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Jury Prize / Children's Section
Loca por el circo Loca por el circo
Winner
Golden Prize
I kathodos ton 9 I kathodos ton 9
Christos Siopahas
Winner
Come and See 8.1
Come and See Idi i smotri
Elem Klimov
Winner
Watch trailer
A Soldier's Story 7.2
A Soldier's Story
Norman Jewison
Winner
All nominees
Salt Sogum
Shin Sang-ok
The Boy Who Had Everything The Boy Who Had Everything
Stephen Wallace
Wodzeck Wodzeck
Oliver Herbrich
Cool Jazz and Coconuts Hvítir mávar
Jakob Magnússon
When the Tenth Month Comes Bao gio cho den tháng Muoi
Dang Nhat Minh
Cudo nevidjeno Cudo nevidjeno
Zivko Nikolic
The Clan - Tale of the Frogs Klaani: Tarina Sammakoitten suvusta
Mika Kaurismäki
Kingpin Kingpin
Mike Walker
Skalpel, prosím Skalpel, prosím
Jirí Svoboda
A vörös grófnö A vörös grófnö
András Kovács
Avaete, Seed of Revenge Avaeté - Semente da Vingança
Zelito Viana
La dame en couleurs La dame en couleurs
Claude Jutra
A Joke of Destiny, Lying in Wait Around the Corner Like a Bandit Scherzo del destino in agguato dietro l'angolo come un brigante da strada
Lina Wertmüller
Hell Train Train d'enfer
Roger Hanin
Twist and Shout Tro, håb og kærlighed
Bille August
Fuego eterno Fuego eterno
José Ángel Rebolledo
El-Zammar El-Zammar
Atef El-Tayeb
Hopscotch Pisingaña
Leopoldo Pinzón
Jours de tourmentes Jours de tourmentes
Paul Zoumbara
The Man Who Knew too Much Mardi ke ziad midanest
Yadollah Samadi
Ringul Ringul
Sergiu Nicolaescu
Huang shan lai de gu niang Huang shan lai de gu niang
Yuan Zhang, Yanfu Yu
Saboor, the Soldier Soldier Sabur
Latif Ahmadi
Saaransh Saaransh
Mahesh Bhatt
Harakteristika Harakteristika
Hristo Hristov
Jíbaro Jíbaro
Daniel Díaz Torres
Prologue of the Undeclared War Prologue of the Undeclared War
Jigjidsuren Gombojav
Al-ashiq Al-ashiq
Muhir Fenery
Anne Devlin Anne Devlin
Pat Murphy
On the Threshold Lars i porten
Leif Erlsboe
Ake and His World Åke och hans värld
Allan Edwall
Buamama Buamama
Benamar Bakhti
Woman in a Hat 6.8
Woman in a Hat Kobieta w kapeluszu
Stanislaw Rózewicz
Private Resistance De ijssalon
Dimitri Frenkel Frank
The Sternness of Fate El rigor del destino
Gerardo Vallejo
Mexicano ¡Tú puedes! Mexicano ¡Tú puedes!
José Antonio Estrada
Tora-san's Forbidden Love Otoko wa tsurai yo: Torajirô shinjitsu ichiro
Yôji Yamada
Wo andere schweigen Wo andere schweigen
Ralf Kirsten
Raffl Raffl
Christian Berger
The Shooting Party The Shooting Party
Alan Bridges
Yagunthaya Yagunthaya
Lester James Peries
Mine Mine
Atif Yylmaz
Silver Prize
Cudo nevidjeno Cudo nevidjeno
Zivko Nikolic
Winner
Avaete, Seed of Revenge Avaeté - Semente da Vingança
Zelito Viana
Winner
Woman in a Hat 6.8
Woman in a Hat Kobieta w kapeluszu
Stanislaw Rózewicz
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more