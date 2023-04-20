Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Moscow International Film Festival Events Moscow International Film Festival 2023

All nominated films "Moscow International Film Festival" in 2023

Site Moscow, Russia
Date 20 April 2023 - 27 April 2023
Special Prize / Best International Short Film
All nominees
The Script The Script
Best Short Film / Best International Short Film
All nominees
The Script The Script
Audience Award / Main Competition
Luna negra 6.9
Luna negra
Joel Núñez Arocha, Tonatiuh García
Winner
Audience Award / Out-of-Competition Program
All nominees
Tea Shay
Ayman Sousa
Tout ne va pas si mal Tout ne va pas si mal
Nicolas Novak
Antiscene Anticena
Marisa Arraes, Tom Motta
Here and Now Zdes' i seychas
Vlada Lavrenova
¡EyL! ¡EyL!
Joel Córdoba, Julia San Andrés Dávila
Morning Begins at 4:30 Morning Begins at 4:30
Yifan Luo
Golden St. George / Best Film
Three Brothers Tres hermanos
Francisco Joaquín Paparella
Winner
All nominees
Trail of the Beast 6.3
Trail of the Beast Trag divljaci
Miloš Avramović, Tatjana Zezelj Gojkovic
Golden St. George
All nominees
The Deadman's Bride 6.6
The Deadman's Bride
Cornel Gheorghita
Luna negra 6.9
Luna negra
Joel Núñez Arocha, Tonatiuh García
Golden St. George / Main Competition
All nominees
Phi 1.618 5.4
Phi 1.618
Deyan Donkov, Orlin Ruevski, Theodore Ushev, Vladislav Todorov, Martina Apostolova
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Documentary Film Competition
La Singla 7.6
La Singla
Paloma Zapata
Winner
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award / Main Competition
Luna negra 6.9
Luna negra
Joel Núñez Arocha, Tonatiuh García
Winner
Russian Film Critics Award / Main Competition
Trail of the Beast 6.3
Trail of the Beast Trag divljaci
Nenad Pavlovic
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actor
Fernando Arze Echalar
The Ones from Below
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Actress
Kaho Seto
Drifting Flowers, Flowing Days
Winner
Silver St. George / Best Director
Luna negra 6.9
Luna negra
Tonatiuh García
Winner
All nominees
Trail of the Beast 6.3
Trail of the Beast Trag divljaci
Nenad Pavlovic
Silver St. George / Best Russian Premiere
All nominees
Golova-zhestyanka 6.8
Golova-zhestyanka
Ivan Kapitonov
Silver St. George / Special Jury Award
Phi 1.618 5.4
Phi 1.618
Deyan Donkov, Orlin Ruevski, Theodore Ushev, Vladislav Todorov, Martina Apostolova
Winner
Phi 1.618 5.4
Phi 1.618
Theodore Ushev Producers
Winner
Golden Prize / Best Feature Film
All nominees
The Deadman's Bride 6.6
The Deadman's Bride
Cornel Gheorghita
Grand Prix / Best Director
All nominees
Cornel Gheorghita
The Deadman's Bride
Russian Film Clubs Federation Award - Special Mention
Trail of the Beast 6.3
Trail of the Beast Trag divljaci
Nenad Pavlovic
Winner
